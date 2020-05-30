« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread  (Read 328416 times)

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13000 on: Today at 11:09:51 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:17:46 AM
The content of the letter is on the tweet.

Its fair to say that Starmer has handled this one terribly.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13001 on: Today at 11:18:53 AM »
In my own crazy head, I get thoughts like.

How far right does the labour party need to shift to become electable in our racist country.

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 11:24:18 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:18:53 AM
In my own crazy head, I get thoughts like.

How far right does the labour party need to shift to become electable in our racist country.

The strategy seems to that alienating BAME/young voters is an acceptable risk to take, on the assumption that theyll vote Labour no matter what. Because I think people need to realise just how much hes alienating people right now, although Im aware Corbyn also put people off for different reasons. Whether hes going to win back enough Labour voters to offset the people who may just not bother voting at all, Im not sure.

It seems clear that Starmer is trying to court favour with Times/Telegraph readers. My fear is that hell alienate Labour voters and the people hes trying to court favour with will continue to vote Tory, as they always do.

Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:09:51 AM
Its fair to say that Starmer has handled this one terribly.

Id say so.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 11:27:17 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:09:51 AM
Its fair to say that Starmer has handled this one terribly.

Is your issue the word moment or movement or both.
I think movement is fine, I cringed at the word moment.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,059
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 11:27:27 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:18:53 AM
In my own crazy head, I get thoughts like.

How far right does the labour party need to shift to become electable in our racist country.



Not crazy. But it's not really 'right' vs 'left'.




Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 11:29:33 AM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:27:17 AM
Is your issue the word moment or movement or both.
I think movement is fine, I cringed at the word moment.

Moment was the problem, it was tone deaf.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 11:30:35 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:48:23 AM
If Maxine Peake had been criticising the Israeli police for their shooting of Palestinian protesters their would have been no complaint.

She was criticised for repeating an untru statement attempting to somehow blame Floyd's death on Israeli involvement.

That's the difference.

The point was that those who took offence to her comments (and RLB in reposting them) saw them in the wider context of anti-Israeli sentiment and conspiracy, rather than at face value.

Conversely, many of the same individuals in this thread are refusing to do that with Starmers comments on defunding the police, which quite clearly discredit and dismiss what has been a key part of the BLM movement. Is it really an appropriate time, given recent events - to dismiss this as nonsense? A gaping blind spot. Hypocrisy.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 11:35:47 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:29:33 AM
Moment was the problem, it was tone deaf.


Yeah it was grim and surprising coming from him.  I do hope he sorts it out.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13008 on: Today at 11:37:12 AM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:35:47 AM

Yeah it was grim and surprising coming from him.  I do hope he sorts it out.

Im feeling pretty despondent about everything to be honest.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,059
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13009 on: Today at 11:38:13 AM »
It's definitely interesting how things shift from promising lots more police to it being wrong to dismiss the idea of even more cuts to their budget.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 11:39:18 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:30:35 AM
The point was that those who took offence to her comments (and RLB in reposting them) saw them in the wider context of anti-Israeli sentiment and conspiracy, rather than at face value.

Conversely, many of the same individuals in this thread are refusing to do that with Starmers comments on defunding the police, which quite clearly discredit and dismiss what has been a key part of the BLM movement. Is it really an appropriate time, given recent events - to dismiss this as nonsense? A gaping blind spot. Hypocrisy.

Mate you cant have the leader of the opposition do anything but dismiss talk of defunding the police.
He handled the BLM conversation badly, but not in the sense of defunding the police.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,188
  • JFT96
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13011 on: Today at 11:39:31 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:38:13 AM
It's definitely interesting how things shift from promising lots more police to it being wrong to dismiss the idea of even more cuts to their budget.

He definitely could have reframed it better and gone down the lines of saying defunding the police is nonsense but that's not what BLM mean using that term, then explaining what they do mean.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13012 on: Today at 11:39:32 AM »
When Kier Starmer was elected Labour was 20-26% behind in the polls. Now they are between 4-7% behind.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_next_United_Kingdom_general_election

Thats a remarkable turnaround and shows what a cracking job he's doing.

His latest comments rejecting the stupid idea of defunding the police in the UK will only aid him in his bid to make Labour electable again.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13013 on: Today at 11:42:10 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:38:13 AM
It's definitely interesting how things shift from promising lots more police to it being wrong to dismiss the idea of even more cuts to their budget.

Disagreed with previous leaders promising lots more police too tbf.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13014 on: Today at 11:43:01 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:42:10 AM
Disagreed with previous leaders promising lots more police too tbf.

Same 🤷🏻‍♀️
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13015 on: Today at 11:44:19 AM »

Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:42:10 AM
Disagreed with previous leaders promising lots more police too tbf.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:43:01 AM
Same 🤷🏻‍♀️

Why?
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 11:44:43 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:38:13 AM
It's definitely interesting how things shift from promising lots more police to it being wrong to dismiss the idea of even more cuts to their budget.

Dont think anyones raging that he doesnt want to decimate the police force. Pretty clear thats not the issue here. As you know.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 11:45:19 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:37:12 AM
Im feeling pretty despondent about everything to be honest.

Apart from your football team.

I dont have that luxury.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13018 on: Today at 11:45:49 AM »
For whats its worth, both my parents are Brexit voters who voted Labour until 2010. They dont mind Starmer, but they said theyd still vote Tory because they see Starmer as too much of a Remainer. If these are the votes Labour are trying to win back, theyve a mountain to climb.

Edit: They do think BLM is pointless so I guess hell have got brownie points for that :wave
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13019 on: Today at 11:48:04 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:17:57 PM
Agreed. Completely bonkers and self-defeating.

A slogan, which you need paragraphs to explain that it's not what you actually mean is ridiculous. I fully support investment and resources in community and social programs, prevention and intervention are the best way to tackle the ills of society however preaching 'defund the police' in the UK is not the right way to go about it.

And people wonder why the general public reject the left and think we are nuts.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Up
« previous next »
 