« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread  (Read 320467 times)

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Threa
« Reply #12760 on: Today at 04:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:40:51 PM
So, in summary, you are unable to say why Corbyns othering of antisemitism is any different from the othering of racism against black people we are seeing at the moment.

Cool
You equate Islamaphobia with WLM You equate the Left and anyone who agrees with Chakrabati's report to WLM (which was started in the US by a white supremacist group as far as I can tell.)

Not cool

When Labour do its report into Islamaphobia and other forms of racism you need to read it.

In other news I see Labour are leading the fight against racism and acting decisively... ::) "Like a candle in the wind".             
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,705
  • .
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12761 on: Today at 04:43:30 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:37:10 PM
Then why is an article which contains nothing anti-Semitic being labelled as containing 'anti-Semitic conspiracy theories' by the leader of the party?

I guess it pays to make a statement in this instance - but if that's the precedent going forwards...

The article has been amended by the Independent during the day, excising some of the claims that lack proof.  RLB was sacked for political naivety in setting in progress a chain of events that suggested that she was promoting AS. The unsupported accusation that Israel Security Forces were training US police forces in kneeling on suspects necks is not one that the Labour Party needs to be seen associating with. It is also uncomfortably close to many Antisemitic tropes.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,705
  • .
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12762 on: Today at 04:54:53 PM »
I have locked this before you get yourselves banned.

It is far from proven that all Corbyn supporters are racists, and it is inflammatory to post that that is the case on a site which has Corbyn supporting followers.

It is equally a nonsense to claim that no Corbyn supporters are antisemitic.

I am excising the whole 47 graves thread - I cannot be arsed to clean up the spats because you decided to be gnomic, so I am just deleting them.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:20 PM by SP »
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,705
  • .
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12763 on: Today at 05:06:56 PM »
Trimmed.

I am unlocking this, but please behave. Snarkiness will liberate you from RAWK for some time quality sunbathing. UV index hitting 9 today apparently.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12764 on: Today at 05:38:26 PM »
To summarise - RLB saw a pro-Corbyn, anti-Tory article from someone she likes and admires. Almost certainly didnt read it and probably assumed (fairly perhaps) that because it was in the Independent rather than trash like Tribune or swkwakbox or the canary that it didnt have any shit in it. Sadly for her, the article contained Peake deciding Israel had to be involved in anything bad - which is not a million miles away from the global conspiracy shite - which is anti-Semitic. Its slack.

Did it warrant a sacking rather than an apology. Id actually say no. What it has given is people who LOVE talking about Israel an excuse to do so, and people whove been struggling to pretend to be on board with the new leadership a reason to make a clear break for it.

All very stupid really. But makes a nice change from Burgon being consistently racist and nothing happening. Better to have a potential overreaction than woeful underreactions.

In other news - were four years out from a GE so its ultimately a bit irrelevant and shell probably return before then anyway. And were gonna win the league tonight.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Threa
« Reply #12765 on: Today at 05:47:07 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 04:54:53 PM
I have locked this before you get yourselves banned.

It is far from proven that all Corbyn supporters are racists, and it is inflammatory to post that that is the case on a site which has Corbyn supporting followers.

It is equally a nonsense to claim that no Corbyn supporters are antisemitic.

I am excising the whole 47 graves thread - I cannot be arsed to clean up the spats because you decided to be gnomic, so I am just deleting them.
Fairynuf I was just getting a bit pissed with the dog whistles & inuendoes.
 
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:06:56 PM
Trimmed.

I am unlocking this, but please behave. Snarkiness will liberate you from RAWK for some time quality sunbathing. UV index hitting 9 today apparently.
Which is why I'm hiding in here, after about 90 days of sunshine since lockdown I'm already getting some strange looks from security guards  ;)
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,521
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12766 on: Today at 05:53:07 PM »
Long Bailey was going to get the can soon anyway.  She was performing very poorly in her job.

And in terms of antisemitism, I dont disagree with those saying it wasnt a clear and obviously antisemitic piece she was endorsing.  But, I would strongly suggest that whoever stepped even the merest hint of a toe out of line on this was going to get the boot. 

It was Long Bailey, it might have been someone else.  He wants to distance the party from the racism that became almost accepted. 
If this is a victory for anyone however, its a victory for the large majority of Jewish voters who no longer felt welcome in the Labour Party. 
And whether we think Long Bailey transgressed much (although she does have a history of just accepting antisemitism and not challenging it), that can only be a positive.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12767 on: Today at 06:09:44 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 04:43:30 PM
The article has been amended by the Independent during the day, excising some of the claims that lack proof.  RLB was sacked for political naivety in setting in progress a chain of events that suggested that she was promoting AS. The unsupported accusation that Israel Security Forces were training US police forces in kneeling on suspects necks is not one that the Labour Party needs to be seen associating with. It is also uncomfortably close to many Antisemitic tropes.

Ive seen the original article. Really fail to see how one can infer its anti-Semitic. Its like retweeting an article about the Taliban being trained in Pakistan and saying its anti-Islamic.

It baffles me how many cannot see the clear difference between anti-Semitism and critique of Israeli domestic/foreign policy. Starmer would do well to protect the sanctity of that conversation - actions like this have the ability to swing the pendulum too far in the other direction. MPs may well begin to feel restrained in their freedom to discuss some of the clear and awful indiscretions by the Israeli govt.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12768 on: Today at 06:11:07 PM »
SP Summed it up well. why court the controversy. if RBL retweeted something she hadn't fully read then she was foolish and unprofessional, if she retweeted with agreement then she deserves to be sacked, she has given the Tories the ammo they need to attack Starmers credibility , how the Labour leader is just a continuation of Corbyn, blah blah blah, nasty insults in every sentence. Starmers hopefully defused the situation but I wouldn't be surprised if Johnson still attacks him over RLB.
Logged
Tim Donovan
Just bought a box of cornflakes or, as the government would have it, 10,000 food items.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12769 on: Today at 06:13:43 PM »
Agree with Stephen Bush.

Quote
The trouble with Peakes comments was that she singled out Israel  suggesting that the technique which lead to the death of Floyd was learnt in Israel.

Why should Israels security services be treated as more responsible for the killing than those of the United Kingdom or France, or any of the countless forces that use aggressive restraint techniques?

Why is Peake, a British actor, singling out the worlds only Jewish majority state as the point of origin for the killing of an African-American? Why not focus on the country she lives in? Why not on the United States, where the killing took place? It is an example of the all-too-common behaviour of parts of the British left: of placing Israel at the heart of a global nexus of various ills.

But it was not Peakes repeating of the trope that summed up the problem  it was Long-Bailey ignoring it in order to share a piece that was supportive of Corbyn. Thats long been the true problem in Labour  not the number of people in the party who are antisemitic, but the number of people who struggle to recognise it when they see it, whether it is painted on a wall or mentioned as an aside in an interview by an acclaimed actor.

The difficulty for Starmer is that victory is far from guaranteed  Long-Bailey has a sizable following among Labours pro-Corbyn MPs and in the party grassroots, and her sacking may be the prelude to a long war within the party. But while Starmers battle to rid Labour of antisemitism is far from guaranteed to end in success, he does, at least, show signs of understanding the problem.

https://inews.co.uk/opinion/comment/rebecca-long-baileys-sacking-labour-keir-starmer-recognises-anti-semitism-456034

Would also add that the failure to take the opportunity to actually apologise just makes it all very inevitable. No more boosting and then running away from what you're boosting just because someone's good craic round the Peterloo memorial.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12770 on: Today at 06:15:49 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:11:07 PM
SP Summed it up well. why court the controversy. if RBL retweeted something she hadn't fully read then she was foolish and unprofessional, if she retweeted with agreement then she deserves to be sacked, she has given the Tories the ammo they need to attack Starmers credibility , how the Labour leader is just a continuation of Corbyn, blah blah blah, nasty insults in every sentence. Starmers hopefully defused the situation but I wouldn't be surprised if Johnson still attacks him over RLB.

I guess its an easy way to get rid of an internal rival in this instance. My concern is about the wider precedent. Whilst theres some substance to the anti-Semitism topic in Labour, there is also a significant internal/external lobby which wishes to see the party treat a complex issue in a completely binary way i.e associate anything objection towards Israel with anti-Semitism.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Threa
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 06:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:13:43 PM
Agree with Stephen Bush.

https://inews.co.uk/opinion/comment/rebecca-long-baileys-sacking-labour-keir-starmer-recognises-anti-semitism-456034

Would also add that the failure to take the opportunity to actually apologise just makes it all very inevitable. No more boosting and then running away from what you're boosting just because someone's good craic round the Peterloo memorial.
Whom would she apologise to? apart from the Israeli Embassy and the Minnesotta PD ?
Logged

Online dotheoffski

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 06:20:11 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:52:33 PM
Struggling to see the antisemitism in the statement personally. Or the conspiracy theory.

Was it a half baked statement based on fact without actually giving enough factual detail? Sure. But an antisemitic conspiracy theory?

Not seeing it. Jumped up reason for removing RLB after she was appointed through gritted teeth in the first place and didn't tow the party line enough on the return to school, IMO.

I'll try and explain as best I can mate.  Anti-semitism is often hidden behind attacks on Israel i.e. I am not anti-semitic I am anti Israel. So alot of people are trying to link the death George Floyd and general police tactics in America to Israel, therefore blaming Israel in part for the death's of black people within America without much evidence at all. 

Why do they do this if not Anti-semitic?  The majority of police forces in the world share strategies and use similar tactics, we have seen multiple videos of different police forces kneeling on peoples necks (And I have no doubt the Israeli police are one of them), but Maxine Peake decides to bring out the old trope and blame Israel, almost implying George Floyd's death was caused by Israel and by implication jews. 

Maxine Peake is a highly inelligent woman who knows full well what she is doing by making this statement, and yes I would call her anti-semitic there was just no need for it to be said in the context of the article.  To then have a shadow secretary for education (no less) share this article....

Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 06:24:57 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 06:17:35 PM
Whom would she apologise to? apart from the Israeli Embassy and the Minnesotta PD ?

Well she could apologise to Starmer for a start for showing the political sense of a woodlouse. If she wanted to make one more personal she could apologise to Labour activists, from across the left wing spectrum, who carefully walked her through the issues, at her and McDonnell's request, so she'd be aware of how boosting conspiratorial understandings of the world ends up with all sorts of outcomes which should be unwelcome in Labour.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,637
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 06:27:36 PM »
Not surprised Long-Bailey got the boot. You can argue that it wasn't anti-semitic but when you involve yourself with anything conspiratorial regarding Israel, it's going to come across as problematic. That she didn't recognize that, doesn't really reflect very well on her abilities as a politician.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 06:28:29 PM »
Quote from: dotheoffski on Today at 06:20:11 PM
I'll try and explain as best I can mate.  Anti-semitism is often hidden behind attacks on Israel i.e. I am not anti-semitic I am anti Israel. So alot of people are trying to link the death George Floyd and general police tactics in America to Israel, therefore blaming Israel in part for the death's of black people within America without much evidence at all. 

Why do they do this if not Anti-semitic?  The majority of police forces in the world share strategies and use similar tactics, we have seen multiple videos of different police forces kneeling on peoples necks (And I have no doubt the Israeli police are one of them), but Maxine Peake decides to bring out the old trope and blame Israel, almost implying George Floyd's death was caused by Israel and by implication jews. 

Maxine Peake is a highly inelligent woman who knows full well what she is doing by making this statement, and yes I would call her anti-semitic there was just no need for it to be said in the context of the article.  To then have a shadow secretary for education (no less) share this article....

Its not anti-Semitic as objecting to, criticising, or even falsely associating the state of Israel to brutalist police behaviour does not equate to disliking Jews.

Especially when they have an openly hostile foreign policy and continue to annex and oppress their neighbours. Something the likes of China and Russia have done in a less brutal manner in recent years; what is the difference?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,071
  • YNWA
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 06:28:56 PM »
Apologies if this has been brought up as not had a chance to read through the entire thread yet, but I assume Peake was on about Krav Maga when she mentioned Israel?

This is a martial art (well, it's not quite a martial art but more a form of defense) which was 100% developed there (and they are proud of it too) and it is taught across the world to a lot of police (and armed) forces. I've done it before and it does include ways to subdue people such as kneeling.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
  • YNWA
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12777 on: Today at 06:31:55 PM »
Quote from: dotheoffski on Today at 06:20:11 PM
I'll try and explain as best I can mate.  Anti-semitism is often hidden behind attacks on Israel i.e. I am not anti-semitic I am anti Israel. So alot of people are trying to link the death George Floyd and general police tactics in America to Israel, therefore blaming Israel in part for the death's of black people within America without much evidence at all. 

Why do they do this if not Anti-semitic?  The majority of police forces in the world share strategies and use similar tactics, we have seen multiple videos of different police forces kneeling on peoples necks (And I have no doubt the Israeli police are one of them), but Maxine Peake decides to bring out the old trope and blame Israel, almost implying George Floyd's death was caused by Israel and by implication jews. 

Maxine Peake is a highly inelligent woman who knows full well what she is doing by making this statement, and yes I would call her anti-semitic there was just no need for it to be said in the context of the article.  To then have a shadow secretary for education (no less) share this article....

But isn't there documented connections between American police forces and Israeli?

Perhaps not specifically that Minnesota police officer or dept, but there has been training provided by Israeli personnel to American law enforcement?

And there is the age old leap between implications of Israel and Jewish people as a whole there.

If that statement is considered antisemitic then it just brings us round to the tired discussion of how and when are you able to criticise Israel without that leap being made?

Antisemites are able to use Israel as a dog whistle, for sure, but how do you or Starmer know that's what this was? Certainly doesn't read to me as a dig a Jewish people under the guise of bringing up Israel.
Logged

Online dotheoffski

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12778 on: Today at 06:33:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:28:56 PM
Apologies if this has been brought up as not had a chance to read through the entire thread yet, but I assume Peake was on about Krav Maga when she mentioned Israel?

This is a martial art (well, it's not quite a martial art but more a form of defense) which was 100% developed there (and they are proud of it too) and it is taught across the world to a lot of police (and armed) forces. I've done it before and it does include ways to subdue people such as kneeling.

This was her quote
"Systemic racism is a global issue, she adds. The tactics used by the police in America, kneeling on George Floyds neck, that was learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services"

The independant update with this

"UPDATE (25.06.20): This article has been amended to further clarify that the allegation that US police were taught tactics of neck kneeling by Israeli secret services is unfounded. The original version did carry a denial from Israeli police, however we are happy to further clarify the matter."
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,161
  • JFT96
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12779 on: Today at 06:42:59 PM »
Even if we look past the potential anti-semitic nature of the article having a shadow cabinet member actively retweeting pro-Corbyn stuff as "If you didn't vote for him you voted Tory" also hugely undermines Starmar as leader of the party and pisses off those potential voters who we need to vote Labour in the next election. For that alone she needed to go.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12780 on: Today at 06:47:33 PM »
Maxine Peake actually addresses her own comments quite well without actually touching on why she assumed what she did it. Hope she has a think about that. Someone send her a copy of 'Thats Funny, You Dont Look Anti-Semitic' heh. Twitter

Quote
I feel its important for me to clarify that, when talking to The Independent, I was inaccurate in my assumption of American Police training & its sources. I find racism & antisemitism abhorrent & I in no way wished, nor intended, to add fodder to any views of the contrary.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online dotheoffski

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12781 on: Today at 06:53:58 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 06:31:55 PM
But isn't there documented connections between American police forces and Israeli?

Perhaps not specifically that Minnesota police officer or dept, but there has been training provided by Israeli personnel to American law enforcement?

And there is the age old leap between implications of Israel and Jewish people as a whole there.

If that statement is considered antisemitic then it just brings us round to the tired discussion of how and when are you able to criticise Israel without that leap being made?

Antisemites are able to use Israel as a dog whistle, for sure, but how do you or Starmer know that's what this was? Certainly doesn't read to me as a dig a Jewish people under the guise of bringing up Israel.

It's not a leap, it happens and its happened with this article, there was simply no reason to link Floyd's death to israel, but for some reason Peake found it necessary to do so.

Obviously Israel is and should be open for criticism, but when there is no evidence to the accusation then i will always question why that person has said it especially if written in a major newspaper.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,071
  • YNWA
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12782 on: Today at 06:54:56 PM »
Quote from: dotheoffski on Today at 06:33:43 PM
This was her quote
"Systemic racism is a global issue, she adds. The tactics used by the police in America, kneeling on George Floyds neck, that was learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services"

The independant update with this

"UPDATE (25.06.20): This article has been amended to further clarify that the allegation that US police were taught tactics of neck kneeling by Israeli secret services is unfounded. The original version did carry a denial from Israeli police, however we are happy to further clarify the matter."

Ah OK, is that her full sentence? Or is it bit of sentences taken out of order?

Despite the Independents update, Krav Maga (which is what the Israeli secret forces are taught) 100% does use kneeling as a method to subdue. Now obviously not for that length of time, and it may not be something they specifically taught US forces.

Regardless, not really sure the fact whatever police force / secret services taught the US police was needed to be mentioned at all.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,375
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12783 on: Today at 06:56:47 PM »
Psst. Have youse lot remembered there's a footie match starting soon that could be a little bit important..........just sayin' like........ :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,230
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12784 on: Today at 06:59:52 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 06:56:47 PM
Psst. Have youse lot remembered there's a footie match starting soon that could be a little bit important..........just sayin' like........ :wave
Looking good so far. If it stays as it is, we're champs.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,375
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12785 on: Today at 07:01:14 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:59:52 PM
Looking good so far. If it stays as it is, we're champs.
:lmao now that's a good joke (better than the other you made earlier...)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,230
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12786 on: Today at 07:06:14 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:01:14 PM
:lmao now that's a good joke (better than the other you made earlier...)
I try to cater for all tastes. But obviously I shouldn't. Anyway the wife is having a night off from me beating her up - she's a Chelsea fan.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 