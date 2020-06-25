I'll try and explain as best I can mate. Anti-semitism is often hidden behind attacks on Israel i.e. I am not anti-semitic I am anti Israel. So alot of people are trying to link the death George Floyd and general police tactics in America to Israel, therefore blaming Israel in part for the death's of black people within America without much evidence at all.
Why do they do this if not Anti-semitic? The majority of police forces in the world share strategies and use similar tactics, we have seen multiple videos of different police forces kneeling on peoples necks (And I have no doubt the Israeli police are one of them), but Maxine Peake decides to bring out the old trope and blame Israel, almost implying George Floyd's death was caused by Israel and by implication jews.
Maxine Peake is a highly inelligent woman who knows full well what she is doing by making this statement, and yes I would call her anti-semitic there was just no need for it to be said in the context of the article. To then have a shadow secretary for education (no less) share this article....
But isn't there documented connections between American police forces and Israeli?
Perhaps not specifically that Minnesota police officer or dept, but there has been training provided by Israeli personnel to American law enforcement?
And there is the age old leap between implications of Israel and Jewish people as a whole there.
If that statement is considered antisemitic then it just brings us round to the tired discussion of how and when are you able to criticise Israel without that leap being made?
Antisemites are able to use Israel as a dog whistle, for sure, but how do you or Starmer know that's what this was? Certainly doesn't read to me as a dig a Jewish people under the guise of bringing up Israel.