The hypocrisy in what you say is astounding.



"The slogan isn't only black lives matter. The saying white lives matter is a far right trope that is used to antagonise people "



The slogan on both sides is the same. You cannot have different interpretations to suit yourself.

Of course flying a banner is inflammatory -- and insensitive (not one I would condone). It was a reaction that should ring alarm bells because it tells that BLM is not winning hearts and minds in terms of the methods employed.



"When white people, gay people, disabled people, women start being killed in large numbers by the police in America when unarmed just because of who they are then yes I will stand with those people. You can hold me to that."



When that (black people are killed in large numbers) happens in this country, I will stand with you. However, it's dangerous to import American experiences into this country and equate them as the same. They are not.



The only way forward is to continue to build on the genuine advancements of the last 30 odd years, not tear them down and polarise the debate.



Things are far from perfect in the UK but as I have said many times, bigotry exists in many forms, so we work together for a better future. That's equality.



We are actually on the same page.



I'm not in the same country as you. There is nothing wrong with the slogan black lives matter in relation to the systemic racism and violence black people face in the USA. Everyone fucking knows white lives matter. White lives have never not mattered. We don't need a slogan saying white lives matter, the vast majority of people know that to be true. But what seems like a bigger fucking minority than I would have thought in 2020 doesn't to know or care that black lives matter. This was a movement that was started in the black communities, that's why they went with the slogan black lives matter.I'll paraphrase one of the analogies I read a week or two ago. Say a family member or close friend was diagnosed with a disease. Cancer for arguments sake. You felt cancer sufferers weren't getting enough attention, they were being swept under the rug. You started a campaign to raise awareness for it and used the slogan cancer sufferers lives matter. You are in no way saying people suffering from other diseases don't matter, your'e just drawing attention to the disease that is pertinent to your cause. Some dickwad comes along and says fuck this, cancer sufferers don't deserve to be highlighted in this way, I'm going to co-opt your powerful phrase and change it stroke victims' lives matter and whenever you bring up your phrase I'm going to shout my one from the rooftops even louder just to piss you off. That's what this is.I, as a white person, have never been oppressed, hopefully will never be oppressed and don't knuckle dragging dimwits flying banners in my honour saying white lives matter.If someone had flown a banner saying disabled peoples lives matter, gay peoples lives matter, I would haven't much of an issue with it. Those people are abused and discriminated against on a daily basis all over the world. They have a point.The people who organised for that flag to be flown or say that phrase will never have their minds changed, they are fucking scumbags, wilfully ignorant or worse they are racist arseholes actively looking to persecute people of a different skin colour.This is just guessing now but I bet you'll find a whole load of the people saying white lives matter are the same ones who discriminate against gay people or disabled people or are misogynistic towards women.I don't think you're a bad person, you seem bright and intelligent, you're just completely getting this wrong in my opinion.The only people black lives matter is divisive to is racists, you will not change my view on that. You'd want to be a very insecure white person to feel threatened by that slogan.The slogan isn't the same on both sides, one was borne out of frustration at the lack of justice after murder after murder by white police officers against unarmed black women, men and children. The other slogan is a response to say fuck you to the black community for getting too uppity.