Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12640 on: Yesterday at 09:29:41 PM »
Weird how the people opposed to the BLM movement and complaining about it being divisive and done nothing to help the cause are those who don't believe or never had believed there was a problem with inequality.

Their idea of inequality is that their lives might have to regress to make black lives equal!  But no theres no racism to see here folks.



Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12641 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 PM »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 09:19:11 PM
Strange in what way?
Strange in that I do not necessarily toe the RAWK party line, or any other line for that matter.
Strange in that I am not afraid to point out that some of those who say White Lives Matter will be white supremacists, in just the same way that some who say Black Lives Matter will be from the black power movement. Polarising this argument with reference to extremes achieves nothing in the way of improving lives in the present and future.
The usage of the very emotive "Black Lives Matter" slogan was bound to provoke a reaction.
You are very wrong to say that people using the phrase "White Lives Matter" are racist white supremacists. Even if you disagree with me, you must surely recognise that this campaign has proved incredibly divisive and in that respect, it has so far, proved counter-productive.
You may find my standpoint stranger still: that is, I recognise that bigotry exists in many forms.
From the piece by Henry Winter --

"The ignorance of the culprits extends further, dating back to inadequacies in education. They need better and broader understanding of history, of the centuries-long curse of inequality."

"Distilling it to its basic parts, much of this intolerance is down to how cerebrally challenged these people are."

Understanding history tells us that the "centuries long curse of inequality" extends to the treatment of various nationalities and religions, women, gays, the disabled etc etc. And it continues to this day. The real and perceived racism is not the only form of bigotry.

But you choose not to see the "centuries-long curse of inequality" that manifests itself in the wholesale, institutionalised and systematic abuse eg. of many disabled supporters. Instead you ignore such bigotry and choose to keep your powder dry for the far more "sexy" and powerful race lobby.

Racism is deplorable, but it is only one form of bigotry -- and each form is just as devastating to the person on the receiving end of it. That is why we have the Equality Act which was supposed to do away with the need to fight each and every battle on lines of sexuality, race, religion, disability etc.

That is why BLM is so divisive. If you back BLM, then you must also back WhiteLM, GayLM,  DisabledLM, Women'sLM. You cannot have it both ways.

Or you could just say that All Lives Matter, under the Equality Act.

Is that so strange?

You're missing the point again. No one is saying all lives don't matter. The slogan isn't only black lives matter. The saying white lives matter is a far right trope that is used to antagonise people who, rightfully, are backing black people in their fight against oppression. We can be of any colour or creed. A few weeks ago I came across a few analogies as to why the white lives matter slogan was stupid unfortunately I can't remember them verbatim, maybe someone else here knows what I'm on about and can hopefully relay one or two.

You've written a very long winded post without ever really getting to grips with the actual situation. If you can't see how flying a white lives matter banner over a stadium while people are kneeling in solidarity with the black community due to recent events isn't inflammatory then it isn't worth discussing any more.

And it'a not the RAWK line, it's decent, compassionate and empathetic people against whatever the fuck it is you stand for.

When white people, gay people, disabled people, women start being killed in large numbers by the police in America when unarmed just because of who they are then yes I will stand with those people. You can hold me to that.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Threa
« Reply #12642 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:44:52 PM
The 'white lady' in that story is Jewish. Marc Wadsworth, the 'anti-racism campaigner' was expelled from the Labour party for bringing the party into disrepute. Both Corbyn and Chakrabarti condemned his behaviour at that meeting.

edit: spelled name wrong, sorry.
Yes
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:54:52 PM
Believe so, although if I've got it wrong my apologies to BBR who can confirm either way if there was another identical incident but this time without someone throwing antisemitism at a Jewish MP.
It'd be one hell of a coincidence if it wasn't Zeb.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12643 on: Yesterday at 09:54:32 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:37:19 PM
Yes It'd be one hell of a coincidence if it wasn't Zeb.


Well, quite. But those additional details make quite a difference to the moral of the story.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12644 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:44:52 PM
The 'white lady' in that story is Jewish. Marc Wadsworth, the 'anti-racism campaigner' was expelled from the Labour party for bringing the party into disrepute. Both Corbyn and Chakrabarti condemned his behaviour at that meeting.

edit: spelled name wrong, sorry.
I condemn  antisemitism and all other forms of racism...

White lives matters too.


Separated at birth in their blind bigotry
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12645 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:54:32 PM
Well, quite. But those additional details make quite a difference to the moral of the story.
The details like him saying "Breifing the Torygraph "and it been an anti-semitic trope where mentioned...   So they're not exactly additional details
 I'd be interested in what you see as the moral of the story though.
   
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12646 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:03:39 PM
I condemn  antisemitism and all other forms of racism...

White lives matters too.


Separated at birth in their blind bigotry
So your saying the people who condemn anti-Semitism and all other forms of racism are the same as those white lives matter lot ?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12647 on: Yesterday at 11:08:36 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:03:13 PM
So your saying the people who condemn anti-Semitism and all other forms of racism are the same as those white lives matter lot ?
Quite similar yes.

Black lives matter, so do white lives and every other race...

See.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12648 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:08:36 PM
Quite similar yes.

Black lives matter, so do white lives and every other race...

See.
So where do you stand ?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12649 on: Yesterday at 11:19:44 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:55:09 PM
The details like him saying "Breifing the Torygraph "and it been an anti-semitic trope where mentioned...   So they're not exactly additional details
 I'd be interested in what you see as the moral of the story though.
   


More the bit where 'the white lady' turns out to be a member of an ethnic minority and she gets upset because a man approaches her and begins to abuse her over (an invented) conspiracy with the press. I'd have thought the moral was "If you behave abusively and throw out racism to others then you don't really belong in a mainstream political party", although I hear that's been an unpopular view on some parts of the hard and far left.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12650 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:12:32 PM
So where do you stand ?
Well it was quite racist.  An abhorrence.

But they didnt see that.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12651 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:03:39 PM
I condemn  antisemitism and all other forms of racism...

White lives matters too.


Separated at birth in their blind bigotry

We really dont need to state that though. It misses the point of the context of black lives matter. Ive never felt Ive been oppressed, discriminated, victimised, brutalised, etc, because of my skin colour.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12652 on: Yesterday at 11:28:00 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:29:41 PM
Weird how the people opposed to the BLM movement and complaining about it being divisive and done nothing to help the cause are those who don't believe or never had believed there was a problem with inequality.

Their idea of inequality is that their lives might have to regress to make black lives equal!  But no theres no racism to see here folks.



Spot on.


Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12653 on: Yesterday at 11:28:41 PM »
Why are labour so quiet on the govt announcements today?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12654 on: Yesterday at 11:48:55 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:35:25 PM
You're missing the point again. No one is saying all lives don't matter. The slogan isn't only black lives matter. The saying white lives matter is a far right trope that is used to antagonise people who, rightfully, are backing black people in their fight against oppression. We can be of any colour or creed. A few weeks ago I came across a few analogies as to why the white lives matter slogan was stupid unfortunately I can't remember them verbatim, maybe someone else here knows what I'm on about and can hopefully relay one or two.

You've written a very long winded post without ever really getting to grips with the actual situation. If you can't see how flying a white lives matter banner over a stadium while people are kneeling in solidarity with the black community due to recent events isn't inflammatory then it isn't worth discussing any more.

And it'a not the RAWK line, it's decent, compassionate and empathetic people against whatever the fuck it is you stand for.

When white people, gay people, disabled people, women start being killed in large numbers by the police in America when unarmed just because of who they are then yes I will stand with those people. You can hold me to that.

The hypocrisy in what you say is astounding.

"The slogan isn't only black lives matter. The saying white lives matter is a far right trope that is used to antagonise people "

The slogan on both sides is the same. You cannot have different interpretations to suit yourself.
Of course flying a banner is inflammatory -- and insensitive (not one I would condone). It was a reaction that should ring alarm bells because it tells that BLM is not winning hearts and minds in terms of the methods employed.

"When white people, gay people, disabled people, women start being killed in large numbers by the police in America when unarmed just because of who they are then yes I will stand with those people. You can hold me to that."

When that (black people are killed in large numbers) happens in this country, I will stand with you. However, it's dangerous to import American experiences into this country and equate them as the same. They are not.

The only way forward is to continue to build on the genuine advancements of the last 30 odd years, not tear them down and polarise the debate.

Things are far from perfect in the UK but as I have said many times, bigotry exists in many forms, so we work together for a better future. That's equality.

We are actually on the same page.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12655 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:28:41 PM
Why are labour so quiet on the govt announcements today?

Dunno but what Starmer was saying today, and the social media afterwards, seems to be continuation of 'flag up where it's going to go tits up, present yourself as being constructive in trying to stop it happening'. Local government funding running out and how adequate the current capacity to keep virus in check is seem to be where Labour are seeing problems ahead. Political slapstick this week is with trying to get Jenrick to own up to which Tory donors he was helping with planning applications and what the going rate is.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12656 on: Today at 12:08:48 AM »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:48:55 PM
The hypocrisy in what you say is astounding.

"The slogan isn't only black lives matter. The saying white lives matter is a far right trope that is used to antagonise people "

The slogan on both sides is the same. You cannot have different interpretations to suit yourself.
Of course flying a banner is inflammatory -- and insensitive (not one I would condone). It was a reaction that should ring alarm bells because it tells that BLM is not winning hearts and minds in terms of the methods employed.

"When white people, gay people, disabled people, women start being killed in large numbers by the police in America when unarmed just because of who they are then yes I will stand with those people. You can hold me to that."

When that (black people are killed in large numbers) happens in this country, I will stand with you. However, it's dangerous to import American experiences into this country and equate them as the same. They are not.

The only way forward is to continue to build on the genuine advancements of the last 30 odd years, not tear them down and polarise the debate.

Things are far from perfect in the UK but as I have said many times, bigotry exists in many forms, so we work together for a better future. That's equality.

We are actually on the same page.

I'm not in the same country as you. There is nothing wrong with the slogan black lives matter in relation to the systemic racism and violence black people face in the USA. Everyone fucking knows white lives matter. White lives have never not mattered. We don't need a slogan saying white lives matter, the vast majority of people know that to be true. But what seems like a bigger fucking minority than I would have thought in 2020 doesn't to know or care that black lives matter. This was a movement that was started in the black communities, that's why they went with the slogan black lives matter.

I'll paraphrase one of the analogies I read a week or two ago. Say a family member or close friend was diagnosed with a disease. Cancer for arguments sake. You felt cancer sufferers weren't getting enough attention, they were being swept under the rug. You started a campaign to raise awareness for it and used the slogan cancer sufferers lives matter. You are in no way saying people suffering from other diseases don't matter, your'e just drawing attention to the disease that is pertinent to your cause. Some dickwad comes along and says fuck this, cancer sufferers don't deserve to be highlighted in this way, I'm going to co-opt your powerful phrase and change it stroke victims' lives matter and whenever you bring up your phrase I'm going to shout my one from the rooftops even louder just to piss you off. That's what this is.

I, as a white person, have never been oppressed, hopefully will never be oppressed and don't knuckle dragging dimwits flying banners in my honour saying white lives matter.

If someone had flown a banner saying disabled peoples lives matter, gay peoples lives matter, I would haven't much of an issue with it. Those people are abused and discriminated against on a daily basis all over the world. They have a point.

The people who organised for that flag to be flown or say that phrase will never have their minds changed, they are fucking scumbags, wilfully ignorant or worse they are racist arseholes actively looking to persecute people of a different skin colour.

This is just guessing now but I bet you'll find a whole load of the people saying white lives matter are the same ones who discriminate against gay people or disabled people or are misogynistic towards women.

I don't think you're a bad person, you seem bright and intelligent, you're just completely getting this wrong in my opinion.

The only people black lives matter is divisive to is racists, you will not change my view on that. You'd want to be a very insecure white person to feel threatened by that slogan.

The slogan isn't the same on both sides, one was borne out of frustration at the lack of justice after murder after murder by white police officers against unarmed black women, men and children. The other slogan is a response to say fuck you to the black community for getting too uppity.
