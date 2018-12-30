Legit question: what's Starmer done so far that Corbyn wouldn't have?



Open to the floor.



He wins the arguments. the public have to see you win the arguments before they start believing your right.He was a open goal for Labour, it didn't matter what Corbyn said to the Tories, the Tory leader would just attack Labour then humilate Corbyn by throwing his baggage at him. Corbyn would never try to defend himself when attacked so why should the public think the Tories are wrong.Corbyn would stand up and ramble on for ages without actually asking the Tories a question sometimes, he was mocked for it a few times by May.Corbyn could never think on his feet, the Tories left themselves wide open many times but Corbyn never had a reply so moved on.None of the above applies to Starmer. Johnson and co are pulling their hair out in frustration as they are finding it impossible to attack him personally to destroy his credibility.Starmers makes his points clear and listens to the PMs replies and exposes those replies as bull...The Tories are now being forced to defend their actions and record. they are failing badly.