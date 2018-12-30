« previous next »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 07:49:24 PM
and also far more popular than corbyn, then again she regularly beat him on the best PM question as well, but thats more likely because people respected her when they didnt respect corbyn

The pair of them were in a weird relationship in the 2017 campaign, as May's popularity collapsed, Corbyn's rose. Not so much in the two years after. Jim Callaghan's the really interesting one in Ipsos Mori archives. Loses 50 seats in the election to Thatcher, still +15 in approval after it as Labour were choosing a new leader. Although Blair's the only PM who's won against a more popular opponent (Howard) since the mid-70s.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:16:31 PM
Legit question: what's Starmer done so far that Corbyn wouldn't have?

Open to the floor.
He wins the arguments. the public have to see you win the arguments before they start believing your right.
He was a open goal for Labour, it didn't matter what Corbyn said to the Tories, the Tory leader would just attack Labour then humilate Corbyn by throwing his baggage at him. Corbyn would never try to defend himself when attacked so why should the public think the Tories are wrong.
Corbyn would stand up and ramble on for ages without actually asking the Tories a question sometimes, he was mocked for it a few times by May.
Corbyn could never think on his feet, the Tories left themselves wide open many times but Corbyn never had a reply so moved on.
None of the above applies to Starmer. Johnson and co are pulling their hair out in frustration as they are finding it impossible to attack him personally to destroy his credibility.
Starmers makes his points clear and listens to the PMs replies and exposes those replies as bull...
The Tories are now being forced to defend their actions and record. they are failing badly.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:04:20 PM
Except for some added meekness and dithering over calling racists racist; nothing really.


Like it or not Starmer has to appeal to these people which is why he's not going to directly go out and call them racists. For Labour to be elected he's going to need their votes and he isn't going to alienate them from the start, which again Corbyn probably would have done.
Also Starmer has appointed a competent shadow cabinet instead of Corbyn's nepotism with Abbott and McDonnell.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:41:16 PM
I'll pick you out of that hole you're digging and leave it there. Good day sir.
For your sake, I hope this is simply top-notch trolling. On the other hand, if you are being serious, and actually believe the arguments you are attempting to peddle here, or are incapable of admitting that you were wrong, I genuinely pity you.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:14:51 PM
Like it or not Starmer has to appeal to these people which is why he's not going to directly go out and call them racists. For Labour to be elected he's going to need their votes and he isn't going to alienate them from the start, which again Corbyn probably would have done.

I backed Starmer as leader, but even Johnson called them out as racist. The only people happy with him not calling them racist are the racists and Starmerites (if we back Starmer even when hes wrong, then were essentially the same as Corbynites).
I wanted and still want Starmer as leader, but some of you are acting like the Corbynites you called out. We can still be critical rather than trying to fit reasoning to Starmers faults and mistakes. Just waiting for someone to say Starmer is playing 4D Chess.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:04:38 PM
I wanted and still want Starmer as leader, but some of you are acting like the Corbynites you called out. We can still be critical rather than trying to fit reasoning to Starmers faults and mistakes. Just waiting for someone to say Starmer is playing 4D Chess.

In case you are referring to me, I'm not even a Labour voter. Never voted for them in my life.

I am not tribal in the slightest about who is Labour leader.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:04:38 PM
I wanted and still want Starmer as leader, but some of you are acting like the Corbynites you called out. We can still be critical rather than trying to fit reasoning to Starmers faults and mistakes. Just waiting for someone to say Starmer is playing 4D Chess.

He's not, he's taken it to 5D Chess ;)

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:01:57 PM
I backed Starmer as leader, but even Johnson called them out as racist. The only people happy with him not calling them racist are the racists and Starmerites (if we back Starmer even when hes wrong, then were essentially the same as Corbynites).

That the same Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson who's famously spot on with his PR? We won't be able to tell whether Starmer got it right or wrong just yet, we'll have to wait to see if the opinion polls change after reflecting on this week.
