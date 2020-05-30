« previous next »
Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity

Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12280 on: Today at 01:46:11 PM
This is meant to cost £100m, which is around £1.50 per person (or £3.21 per taxpayer), well done to rashford but embarrassing it got that far in the first place
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12281 on: Today at 01:46:58 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:22:43 PM
She is vile person though. She never wrote the apology, and even then its full of crap about being with him :no

For sure. Just now she not only looks like that but an incompetent one who has to eat her own words too. Government's already down to Grant Shapps and her to defend an unpopular policy. It's Rees Mogg let out of the basement again once they've had enough.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12282 on: Today at 01:52:18 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:39:51 PM
Starmer on twitter; this is another welcome u-turn from this government.

Today is opposition day, and Labour tabled a motion to vote on extending the food voucher scheme over the summer. Great campaign over the last week, from Rashford raising awareness outside the bubble and Labour MPs applying pressure in Parliament.

Hope we can build on this, especially around issues of poverty.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12283 on: Today at 01:55:24 PM
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 01:34:35 PM
Marcus Rashford being leader of the opposition isn't one of the things I expected to see during lockdown but here we are.

Credit to the man, outstanding work.

Not sure the snide dig was needed at the start rather than just praising a brilliant piece of citizen campaigning from Rashford but hey ho.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12284 on: Today at 01:59:02 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:57:14 PM
Oh wait, from a rare visit to Twitter I see it’s the agreed line from the WhatsApp group desperate for relevance. Fair.
but not surprising

Speaking of idiots on twitter, darren grimes outdoing the WhatsApp wankers here:

Quote
Gary Lineker says it's brave to “speak out” on racism. Is it? Surely it would be even more courageous to be overtly racist in 2020, an action that in most cases you’d risk losing your job over? Down to the brilliant fact that this country really isn’t all that racist at all!

https://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1272655405718605827?s=21

Those brave overt racists...
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12285 on: Today at 01:59:36 PM
We did it!
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12286 on: Today at 02:02:46 PM
Darren Grimes (and that Harwood knob) really is a weird little c*nt.

Brave to be racist in fucking deed. Weird ugly little c*nt.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12287 on: Today at 02:02:55 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:55:24 PM
Not sure the snide dig was needed at the start rather than just praising a brilliant piece of citizen campaigning from Rashford but hey ho.

It absolutely wasn't but are you surprised? You'll not see praise for Starmer from people like that for love nor money, despite all the good work he's done so far. Rashford started the campaigning and Starmer backed it by tabling the motion to extend them on opposition day. Both deserve credit here with Labour further showing some much needed competence and showing they are in touch with the general public again.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12288 on: Today at 02:08:44 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:59:02 PM
but not surprising

Speaking of idiots on twitter, darren grimes outdoing the WhatsApp wankers here:

https://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1272655405718605827?s=21

Those brave overt racists...

"In most cases"? What, unless you're employed by the likes of Leave.EU?

Also, doesn't the fact that he singled out Lineker for his comments somewhat prove Lineker right?
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12289 on: Today at 02:18:03 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:59:02 PM
but not surprising

Speaking of idiots on twitter, darren grimes outdoing the WhatsApp wankers here:

https://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1272655405718605827?s=21

Those brave overt racists...

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12290 on: Today at 02:19:29 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:59:02 PM
but not surprising

Speaking of idiots on twitter, darren grimes outdoing the WhatsApp wankers here:

https://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1272655405718605827?s=21

Those brave overt racists...

In many ways Lineker is wrong, which is a good thing actually, but that Tweet is trying to imply that being vocally racist and vocally anti racist are equally valid positions. What the fuck?

Poor Grimesy,  it can't be easy being a poster boy for young conservatism, especially when you've been thrust into the spotlight way above your intellect. Tosser.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12291 on: Today at 02:44:16 PM
Just watching Desmond Swayne during the Global Britain statement - he truly is the William Shatner of faux outrage.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12292 on: Today at 03:00:23 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:59:02 PM
but not surprising

Speaking of idiots on twitter, darren grimes outdoing the WhatsApp wankers here:

https://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1272655405718605827?s=21

Those brave overt racists...

Grimes is a weird fucking one.
He was touted as one of the main men of Leave, and actually thought he was pulling the strings. In fact he was the dumb fall guy who was used by Leave, blamed and found guilty for the wrongdoing. Even though he was hung out to dry with a £20k fine and all the more senior figures scuttled off and left him holding the can, he still thinks he is an intellectual heavyweight. He should have done time instead of the fine but the appeal court recognised he was just the fall guy. Despite being shown up as the useful idiot in the illegal money washing, he is still a man convinced of his own genius.
What he is, is a little boy who thinks he has a future in politics or journalism. Probably land a job at the Telegraph, where his views will be welcomed.
Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12293 on: Today at 03:06:30 PM
Worth pointing out that the government has just cut the overseas development budget by £2bn

Re: Haunted Pencil's Votercise Workout and Other Political Insanity
Reply #12294 on: Today at 03:16:14 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:23 PM
Grimes is a weird fucking one.
He was touted as one of the main men of Leave, and actually thought he was pulling the strings. In fact he was the dumb fall guy who was used by Leave, blamed and found guilty for the wrongdoing. Even though he was hung out to dry with a £20k fine and all the more senior figures scuttled off and left him holding the can, he still thinks he is an intellectual heavyweight. He should have done time instead of the fine but the appeal court recognised he was just the fall guy. Despite being shown up as the useful idiot in the illegal money washing, he is still a man convinced of his own genius.
What he is, is a little boy who thinks he has a future in politics or journalism. Probably land a job at the Telegraph, where his views will be welcomed.

hes basically their Aaron Bastani
