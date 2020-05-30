but not surprising



Speaking of idiots on twitter, darren grimes outdoing the WhatsApp wankers here:



Those brave overt racists...



Grimes is a weird fucking one.He was touted as one of the main men of Leave, and actually thought he was pulling the strings. In fact he was the dumb fall guy who was used by Leave, blamed and found guilty for the wrongdoing. Even though he was hung out to dry with a £20k fine and all the more senior figures scuttled off and left him holding the can, he still thinks he is an intellectual heavyweight. He should have done time instead of the fine but the appeal court recognised he was just the fall guy. Despite being shown up as the useful idiot in the illegal money washing, he is still a man convinced of his own genius.What he is, is a little boy who thinks he has a future in politics or journalism. Probably land a job at the Telegraph, where his views will be welcomed.