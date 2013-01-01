Poll

So. Cummings has broken the lockdown and acted like a Cummings.. So What..?

Do nothing! The guy is a dude! He's a dude! Let him run free!
Well. Bit naughty like, slap on the wrist. Let him continue his job..
Meh.
Out of order. He should apologise! Then carry on.
Totally out of order. He should resign
Off with his head!
Chain him up for life with twin endless feeds of Johnson, Trump and Reagan giving political speeches
Unforgivable! Make him an Evertonian and make him have to wave an Everton scarf before each home game
« Reply #12160 on: Yesterday at 05:16:00 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:56:08 AM
Look at what has been quoted - nothing about jail term or how long they are just a willingness to work with the government to create a specific offence. There is nothing wrong with what he has actually said, everything wrong with the way it has been reported. Like Zeb said if you rail against this you give the Tories an attack line, it's competent and sensible work from Labour.

Oh ino, was just making a general comment about Patel counterproductive policy to be honest.
« Reply #12161 on: Yesterday at 07:07:25 PM »
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden would like to reassure the nation.

Quote
Spoke to GoogleUK early this am regarding concern of missing image of Churchill

Pleased to say now resolved (people may have to clear their cookies to see the image)

Awaiting a full explanation of what happened from Google - they believe an error rather than deliberate

Hallucinogens or cabin fever? Can't think of another plausible reason for the minister wanting to know why Churchill's image wasn't displaying when you typed "UK Prime Ministers" into Google. A penny for the Old Guy/We are the Hollow Men. etc.
« Reply #12162 on: Yesterday at 09:15:16 PM »

Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 11:09:54 AM
    :lmao




Sorry for the bump but I have just noticed the spelling error on their flag.
« Reply #12163 on: Yesterday at 10:03:20 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:15:16 PM
Sorry for the bump but I have just noticed the spelling error on their flag.

And that's not been photoshopped. That's brilliant.
--edit-- and the Roman numerals on the other flag. Though if we're looking for pure British heritage (whatever that means) , we may be stuck for words.
This is more fun than where's Wally.
« Reply #12164 on: Yesterday at 10:44:46 PM »
I see Johnson's gone for the "let's kick this into the long grass by setting up a commission" approach in his response to the protests.
« Reply #12165 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:07:25 PM
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden would like to reassure the nation.

Hallucinogens or cabin fever? Can't think of another plausible reason for the minister wanting to know why Churchill's image wasn't displaying when you typed "UK Prime Ministers" into Google. A penny for the Old Guy/We are the Hollow Men. etc.
Wow, this guy gets results. And on the important stuff

Let's see if he can show off this hard hitting, tough mentality, when DCMS have the chance to do something about gambling-related harms
« Reply #12166 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:54:34 PM
Wow, this guy gets results. And on the important stuff

Let's see if he can show off this hard hitting, tough mentality, when DCMS have the chance to do something about gambling-related harms

Know one charity I'm involved with has been taking evidence for a couple of months now, is there something scheduled for looking at gambling during lockdown, or has it just become a really obvious issue?

----

Johnson's writing for the masses behind the Telegraph paywall.


Even in trying to be reasonable he's just full of disingenuous BS. See what this proposed commission is for and what powers it has, I suppose. Maybe I'd be a little less sceptical if the journalist sacked for making up quotes wasn't trying to pretend there's a serious debate about Churchill's statue, or the racist journalist wasn't calling it lunacy to rightly call a PM racist for expressing racist words and ideas.
« Reply #12167 on: Yesterday at 11:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:43:26 PM
Know one charity I'm involved with has been taking evidence for a couple of months now, is there something scheduled for looking at gambling during lockdown, or has it just become a really obvious issue?
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/gambling-related-harms-evidence-review/gambling-related-harms-evidence-review-scope
This is the main piece of work I'm aware of and it precedes COVID, but hopefully the stark clarity of the consequences of inequality that this lockdown demonstrates can drive enough of a public interest to get this[whatever is found in the evidence review] actioned. Because the government surely won't take significant steps otherwise
« Reply #12168 on: Today at 12:32:04 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:53:42 PM
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/gambling-related-harms-evidence-review/gambling-related-harms-evidence-review-scope
This is the main piece of work I'm aware of and it precedes COVID, but hopefully the stark clarity of the consequences of inequality that this lockdown demonstrates can drive enough of a public interest to get this[whatever is found in the evidence review] actioned. Because the government surely won't take significant steps otherwise

Ta. And, yeah, I suppose it does come down to whether there's the public will to see things change. Marmot seems so very long ago but still so very relevant.
« Reply #12169 on: Today at 01:58:33 AM »
Nazir Afzal joins legal fight for new inquiry into Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal, a former regional chief prosecutor, has joined a legal campaign for a new investigation into Dominic Cummings over alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Afzal has urged his former employers at the Crown Prosecution Service, and the police, to pursue a case against the prime ministers chief aide over his trips to Durham and Barnard Castle during the peak of the outbreak.

Afzal warned that if they did not investigate he would consider launching a private prosecution on behalf of every citizen whose goodwill and generosity led them to make painful sacrifices in order to comply with the law and protect their fellow citizens.

He has volunteered to become the figurehead of a group of concerned citizens who are raising funds for a legal campaign launched last week by lawyers with the backing of health workers and some families of coronavirus victims.

Afzals older brother Umar died of coronavirus on 8 April while self-isolating at his home in Birmingham. At that time Cummings was recovering from a suspected case of the virus while staying at a family property in Durham. Cummings and his immediate family left their London home on 27 March just after his wife began displaying symptoms.

Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for north-west England, said: There have to be consequences for [alleged] law-breaking otherwise the public lose confidence in those meant to enforce the law and lose trust in the law itself.

Explaining his decision to join the legal campaign, Afzal said he was troubled by the way Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson tried to defend the behaviour of his influential aide, after the Guardian and the Mirror revealed Cummings movements in the north-east.

A three-day investigation by Durham police into Cummings travels found he probably breached health protection regulations when he took a 52-mile round trip to the town of Barnard Castle, County Durham, with his wife and son on her birthday.

But the force decided to take no further action and made no finding in relation to stay at home government guidance over Cummings initial decision to leave London for Durham.

Afzal said he had instructed Hodge Jones & Allen and the barrister Matthew Ryder, the lawyers behind the campaign to get to the bottom of what happened and why. He said he wanted to better understand what the police in Durham and London knew and what drove the decision-making.

He said the Cummings affair exposed a power gap in society. The big divide was never between leave and remain, nor black and white, nor men and women, nor north and south. Its between those with power and those without.

So when I witnessed the prime minister and others wrapping a shield around Cummings I was horrified. I watched him get the privilege of a press conference in the garden at 10 Downing Street when any other civil servant  would be denied even the ability to issue a press release on pain of discipline or worse.

I read how he and his wife wrote about their experience of Covid-19 (one experienced by thousand of others including my late brother) without telling us that he had breached the regulations that were in place to protect every one of us, by taking the disease to Durham, at a time when London was drowning in Covid whilst the north-east wasnt. Worse, he helped draft the regulations.

Mike Schwarz, a partner at Hodge Jones & Allen, said: The Metropolitan police do not appear to have investigated properly, promptly or at all, serious allegations about Dominic Cummings behaviour in London and elsewhere.

The publics continued sense of injustice, frustration and anger can only begin to be addressed if there is openness and rigour on the part of the police. Otherwise the perception remains and mounts that there is one rule for ordinary citizens and another for those in government.

Last week in a separate legal campaign, the director of public prosecutions, Max Hill, was threatened with a potential judicial review over the failure to investigate Cumming.

Ryder is a member of the Scott Trust, which owns the Guardian Media Group.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jun/14/nazir-afzal-joins-legal-fight-new-inquiry-dominic-cummings
