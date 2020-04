Chakrabati was fucking awful and hypocritical to boot. That thing with her son was an absolute joke. Whilst she wasnt an MP or influential in Labour at the time the fact is that nobody active in Labour should be sending their kids to fee paying schools. Sort it or abort it, as Tucker might say.





a parents job is to do the best for their kids, and if you can afford to send your kid to a private school that can give them a better education than a state one you do it, ditto for abbott years ago when she did it and got shit, and chakrabati can point out that the Tories had been running education for a good while at the point she sent her kid to a private school