« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM  (Read 153540 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6960 on: Yesterday at 05:01:57 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:57:11 PM
Im pleased to see Falconer back too - competence allied to experience.

Yeah, fantastic appointment. Im feeling optimistic about Starmer. Its not a lurch to the right as Corbyns followers have been saying, but its a move away from the hard left accommodation we had. Corbyn had some good ideas, but he was allied with people who wanted communism practically. Ayo Sarker(?) etc are openly communist, which would have put off a lot of soft-left or centrist labour voters.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline TravisBickle

  • KnowsVotersAreFickle!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,803
  • RAWK n' Roll
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6961 on: Yesterday at 05:10:00 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:01:57 PM
Yeah, fantastic appointment. Im feeling optimistic about Starmer. Its not a lurch to the right as Corbyns followers have been saying, but its a move away from the hard left accommodation we had. Corbyn had some good ideas, but he was allied with people who wanted communism practically. Ayo Sarker(?) etc are openly communist, which would have put off a lot of soft-left or centrist labour voters.

The debate within the Labour Party and across the wider left over the last four and a half years was never about social or economic policy - people like me who couldnt stand the sight of Corbyn were largely in agreement with him on the domestic agenda.

The issue was about hard left entryist cranks, their fondness of anti-Semites and their shameful stances on foreign policy.

I really dont see how Starmer can promise to rip out anti-Semitism by its roots without kicking out a hell of a lot of people who joined once Corbyn became leader, to be honest.
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea and he conquered the bloody world! And that's what I wanted; for Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,029
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6962 on: Yesterday at 05:23:56 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:01:57 PM
Yeah, fantastic appointment. Im feeling optimistic about Starmer. Its not a lurch to the right as Corbyns followers have been saying, but its a move away from the hard left accommodation we had. Corbyn had some good ideas, but he was allied with people who wanted communism practically. Ayo Sarker(?) etc are openly communist, which would have put off a lot of soft-left or centrist labour voters.

Sarkar and the rest of the Novara twats weren't "communist" as such - they don't have a fucking clue what it means. They were grifters, using terms they didn't understand to get a platform they didn't deserve. Doubt we'll see her, that tight top wearing twat Bastani or the thicko Blakey anytime soon. Sadly little Owen has too big a profile and will reinvent his principles and keep his slots.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6963 on: Yesterday at 05:24:54 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:23:56 PM
Sarkar and the rest of the Novara twats weren't "communist" as such - they don't have a fucking clue what it means. They were grifters, using terms they didn't understand to get a platform they didn't deserve. Doubt we'll see her, that tight top wearing twat Bastani or the thicko Blakey anytime soon. Sadly little Owen has too big a profile and will reinvent his principles and keep his slots.

Aye, but she declared herself a communist, which would have been enough to put off a lot of people. It put me off and I let my membership lapse.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6964 on: Yesterday at 05:29:18 PM »
Quote from: TravisBickle on Yesterday at 05:10:00 PM
The debate within the Labour Party and across the wider left over the last four and a half years was never about social or economic policy - people like me who couldnt stand the sight of Corbyn were largely in agreement with him on the domestic agenda.

The issue was about hard left entryist cranks, their fondness of anti-Semites and their shameful stances on foreign policy.

I really dont see how Starmer can promise to rip out anti-Semitism by its roots without kicking out a hell of a lot of people who joined once Corbyn became leader, to be honest.

Is it really a lot of people though? Or just a very noisy minority? As far as I am aware the vast majority of people who joined after Corbyn got in were normal well meaning people seeing an opportunity for genuine change. Some of them may have been swept up by the more radical fringe on some more unsavoury issues with it blurring into the wider defence of Corbyn and 'Corbynism', but I think most are decent people.

The fact that Starmer won over 56% of first preference membership votes, and that even a majority of the 29% of first preference votes that went to Long-Bailey are still probably from that same 'well meaning' crowd who will fall in line with Starmer, just goes to show how few members of the 'hardcore' fringe were actually needed to poison the discourse.

Hopefully many of that hardcore fringe will leave without having to be made to do so.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6965 on: Yesterday at 05:35:41 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 05:29:18 PM
Is it really a lot of people though? Or just a very noisy minority? As far as I am aware the vast majority of people who joined after Corbyn got in were normal well meaning people seeing an opportunity for genuine change. Some of them may have been swept up by the more radical fringe on some more unsavoury issues with it blurring into the wider defence of Corbyn and 'Corbynism', but I think most are decent people.

The fact that Starmer won over 56% of first preference membership votes, and that even a majority of the 29% of first preference votes that went to Long-Bailey are still probably from that same 'well meaning' crowd who will fall in line with Starmer, just goes to show how few members of the 'hardcore' fringe were actually needed to poison the discourse.

Hopefully many of that hardcore fringe will leave without having to be made to do so.

A lot are already leaving. The vast majority of people Ive met within the Labour Party who joined because of Corbyn are just lovely, well-meaning people who felt energised by a politician for once in their lives. Nothing wrong with that!
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,202
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6966 on: Yesterday at 06:14:29 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:35:41 PM
A lot are already leaving. The vast majority of people Ive met within the Labour Party who joined because of Corbyn are just lovely, well-meaning people who felt energised by a politician for once in their lives. Nothing wrong with that!
100% agree here....

Unfortunately lots of SWP members (and their ilk) also joined...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6967 on: Yesterday at 06:36:50 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:35:41 PM
A lot are already leaving. The vast majority of people Ive met within the Labour Party who joined because of Corbyn are just lovely, well-meaning people who felt energised by a politician for once in their lives. Nothing wrong with that!

This is my experience too.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6968 on: Yesterday at 06:47:04 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:35:41 PM
A lot are already leaving. The vast majority of people Ive met within the Labour Party who joined because of Corbyn are just lovely, well-meaning people who felt energised by a politician for once in their lives. Nothing wrong with that!
Have a few young relatives who love Corbyn as well. lovely people who won't have a bad word spoken about him, I was under orders to keep my gob shut at a family do last year.  :)
 I wouldn't put it all down to Corbyn even if they disagree, everything they argue comes off Facebook and some of it is bull..
So they maybe lovely people but that doesn't mean they've not been influenced by the hard left..
Logged
The government knew about the Coronavirus in January but were too busy arguing about whether or not Big Ben would fucking bong.

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,469
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6969 on: Yesterday at 07:21:10 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 03:12:53 PM
No, shes shit.

And I get the idea of having a former Corbynite... but just not in the sector I work in thanks!

Well you didnt want her as leader so beware what you wish for ( glad i am out of it)
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC)

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,202
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6970 on: Yesterday at 07:22:19 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:21:10 PM
Well you didnt want her as leader so beware what you wish for ( glad i am out of it)
Of course I didnt.  Shes utterly out of her  depth.

Quite possibly a nice lady, but I wouldnt want her as my boss.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6971 on: Yesterday at 07:23:48 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:35:41 PM
A lot are already leaving. The vast majority of people Ive met within the Labour Party who joined because of Corbyn are just lovely, well-meaning people who felt energised by a politician for once in their lives. Nothing wrong with that!

What Labour lose in the more extreme lefties, they'll make back many times over with floating voters.

They may be well-meaning, but they couldn't see how unelectable Corbyn was. He was, is and always will be a protest politician - unable to compromise and too entrenched in his own views.

I'm sure Starmer won't be perfect - who is? - but now Labour actually have a chance of being elected.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,469
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6972 on: Yesterday at 07:29:18 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 03:47:06 PM
No, I said he was good at running stuff.

Now he may run stuff to a plan you dont like, but hes good a running stuff. 

RLB? Like having fucking Beaker from the muppets on the job.

Gove was a bloody disaster with education, tried to bring back the British Empire ideology in History for example, and he almost totally wrecked Art subjects in schools, in fact they are still struggling to be recognised as a essential part of Education.

 Even Ed Balls was better than him.
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC)

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,469
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6973 on: Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:22:19 PM
Of course I didnt.  Shes utterly out of her  depth.

Quite possibly a nice lady, but I wouldnt want her as my boss.

She wont be your boss anytime soon though !
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC)

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,202
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6974 on: Yesterday at 07:36:02 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM
She wont be your boss anytime soon though !
Yes, I wouldnt want her to be though.

I wasnt a huge fan of Rayner either, but at least  she could do politics
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6975 on: Yesterday at 08:07:16 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:29:18 PM
Gove was a bloody disaster with education, tried to bring back the British Empire ideology in History for example, and he almost totally wrecked Art subjects in schools, in fact they are still struggling to be recognised as a essential part of Education.

 Even Ed Balls was better than him.

I agree.

Gove can talk a good game, and he believes he is fantastic, but he really isn't very good.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6976 on: Yesterday at 08:10:07 PM »
Whats views on the shadow chancellor? Have to confess Ive little to zero knowledge and was just interviewed on ch4 news.  Wasnt exactly too challenging as much of the actions implemented by Government are broadly agreeable.

Blair on now. Stating its sensible that government involve Starmer and use his knowledge in a joint approach to this crisis.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:12:48 PM by TSC »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,827
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6977 on: Yesterday at 08:11:21 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:10:07 PM
Whats views on the shadow chancellor? Have to confess Ive little to zero knowledge and was just interviewed on ch4 news.  Wasnt exactly too challenging as much of the actions implemented by Government are broadly agreeable.

Blair on now.

I am not sure about Dodds as the Chancellor. She certainly doesnt carry much gravitas for the role.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,202
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6978 on: Yesterday at 08:14:12 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:11:21 PM
I am not sure about Dodds as the Chancellor. She certainly doesnt carry much gravitas for the role.
First ever female chancellor/shadow chancellor. Quite something
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6979 on: Yesterday at 08:21:34 PM »
Johnson in intensive care.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,346
  • .
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6980 on: Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:21:34 PM
Johnson in intensive care.

Sadly always likely after the hospital admission. Not even the PM gets a hospital bed without it being really unpleasant.

Not appropriate to gloat with an unborn child, but schadenfreude is a bitch. Although in Brexit Britain, we should probably say epicaricacy. The classicist in Johnson would appreciate that.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,951
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6981 on: Yesterday at 08:37:55 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:07:16 PM
I agree.

Gove can talk a good game, and he believes he is fantastic, but he really isn't very good.


I once heard him described by someone I knew who had to work with him as thick as pig shit.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6982 on: Yesterday at 08:39:39 PM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Sadly always likely after the hospital admission. Not even the PM gets a hospital bed without it being really unpleasant.

Not appropriate to gloat with an unborn child, but schadenfreude is a bitch. Although in Brexit Britain, we should probably say epicaricacy. The classicist in Johnson would appreciate that.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • Justice.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6983 on: Yesterday at 08:39:41 PM »
For anyone interested in the 'what if...' of how this works in government.

https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/politics/if-johnson-is-incapacitated-how-does-succession-work-coronavirus-covid-19-designated-survivor-dominic-raab

Quote
The problem of Johnsons absence is that he is the only person with the authority to take control and knock the warring heads together. It would have been hard enough to do that in isolation in Downing Street, particularly if he was experiencing anything like the fatigue that my colleagues who have had coronavirus-like symptoms report is a debilitating feature of even mild cases, that come nowhere near needing hospitalisation. From a hospital bed it is a near impossibilityand the priority for the PM has to be to get better as fast as he can. Johnsons team have suggested no reason for alarm.

But his absence leaves a big gap as cases ramp up to a hoped for (but unnerving) peak. However competent he is, Raab will struggle to have that authority. As a relatively new appointee, with very limited cabinet experience, given a big and rather unexpected boost up the rankings by Johnson, and under pressure himself on the Foreign Offices record on repatriating stranded Brits, he will have a harder time than a Gordon Brown or a Hague would have done. This arrangement may hold for a few days or even, with goodwill, a few weeks, but may not last if the prime minister is completely out of action for a longer period.

The best hope is that the prime ministers absence is brief but provides the shock the people in charge require to realise that they need to work effectively together. A good first sign would be an agreement on all sides that the poisonous briefing and backstabbing that appeared in the press over the weekend stops.

If it looks like the prime minister will be out of action much longer, ministers will either have to accept Raabs leadership, or put an alternative plan to the prime minister on whose authority they would accept. It is far from clear who that would be.

Hard to disagree with Jill Rutter that it's ferrets in a sack on the current Tory benches.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,076
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6984 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 PM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Sadly always likely after the hospital admission. Not even the PM gets a hospital bed without it being really unpleasant.

Not appropriate to gloat with an unborn child, but schadenfreude is a bitch. Although in Brexit Britain, we should probably say epicaricacy. The classicist in Johnson would appreciate that.
;)
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,029
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6985 on: Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM »
Not the time for politics - and none of us are fans of any Tories - but this situation just shows what a fucking disaster having a vote leave campaign cabinet is.

Theyve got experienced former ministers on the back benches (May, Hunt etc) that surely have to be brought back into the fold. Probably a fair few in the Lords aswell. At the moment we have a PM in hospital, a Chancellor whos been in post 5 weeks, a Home Secretary whos in the naughty corner and a load of nobodies. Probably the least experienced and capable cabinet weve seen at the worst possible time.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,202
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6986 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 PM »
Yep.... its not great
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • Justice.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6987 on: Today at 12:02:17 AM »
Trying to think who they could possibly pull into the cabinet who'd be an improvement. Not May - old enough to remember her stint as home secretary and the report which followed... Hunt and Javid? Everyone else likely to be of even vague competence is either making their bones as a junior minister, or not even that - some of the chairs of select committee sitting out the Boris years?, while the old ones got turfed out for Brexit and aren't an MP any more. It's all fruitloops and neverwozzers in on a landslide. The senior former cabinet ministers currently are likes of Davis, IDS, McVey, Fox...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:53 AM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6988 on: Today at 12:14:57 AM »
Listening to Trump talk during his news conference now. My God. He can take a good thing and turn it into dirt right away.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,971
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6989 on: Today at 12:21:13 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:02:17 AM
Trying to think who they could possibly pull into the cabinet who'd be an improvement. Not May - old enough to remember her stint as home secretary and the report which followed... Hunt and Javid? Everyone else likely to be of even vague competence is either making their bones as a junior minister, or not even that - some of the chairs of select committee sitting out the Boris years?, while the old ones got turfed out for Brexit and aren't an MP any more. It's all fruitloops and neverwozzers in on a landslide. The senior former cabinet ministers currently are likes of Davis, IDS, McVey, Fox...
Grayling.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,832
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6990 on: Today at 12:21:32 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM
Not the time for politics - and none of us are fans of any Tories - but this situation just shows what a fucking disaster having a vote leave campaign cabinet is.

Theyve got experienced former ministers on the back benches (May, Hunt etc) that surely have to be brought back into the fold. Probably a fair few in the Lords aswell. At the moment we have a PM in hospital, a Chancellor whos been in post 5 weeks, a Home Secretary whos in the naughty corner and a load of nobodies. Probably the least experienced and capable cabinet weve seen at the worst possible time.

To be fair What are they going to do either though ? Theres so much dissension Between parties theyd just get called wankers aswell Whatever they did

And thats Every party, forever

But I suppose Ive bled into a completely different subject there ;D

The point is stay home until we see numbers dropping can be said by anyone. The people actually running the engine we just dont know
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • Justice.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6991 on: Today at 12:44:33 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:21:13 AM
Grayling.

He always reminded me a bit of Heller's bit on "a self-made man who owed his lack of success to nobody."
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #6992 on: Today at 01:37:04 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM
Not the time for politics - and none of us are fans of any Tories - but this situation just shows what a fucking disaster having a vote leave campaign cabinet is.

Theyve got experienced former ministers on the back benches (May, Hunt etc) that surely have to be brought back into the fold. Probably a fair few in the Lords aswell. At the moment we have a PM in hospital, a Chancellor whos been in post 5 weeks, a Home Secretary whos in the naughty corner and a load of nobodies. Probably the least experienced and capable cabinet weve seen at the worst possible time.
Yep, could take it further but not a time for politics, it's a time for competency no matter what party the MP belongs.
Logged
The government knew about the Coronavirus in January but were too busy arguing about whether or not Big Ben would fucking bong.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6993 on: Today at 02:39:08 AM »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 03:54:39 PM
But is he tough enough?
Hell yeh he's tough enuss
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6994 on: Today at 02:40:10 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:35:41 PM
A lot are already leaving. The vast majority of people Ive met within the Labour Party who joined because of Corbyn are just lovely, well-meaning people who felt energised by a politician for once in their lives. Nothing wrong with that!
You're doing it wrong. You're supposed to deprecate and excoriate anyone who was ever hopeful and energised
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 