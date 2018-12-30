Trying to think who they could possibly pull into the cabinet who'd be an improvement. Not May - old enough to remember her stint as home secretary and the report which followed... Hunt and Javid? Everyone else likely to be of even vague competence is either making their bones as a junior minister, or not even that - some of the chairs of select committee sitting out the Boris years?, while the old ones got turfed out for Brexit and aren't an MP any more. It's all fruitloops and neverwozzers in on a landslide. The senior former cabinet ministers currently are likes of Davis, IDS, McVey, Fox...