The debate within the Labour Party and across the wider left over the last four and a half years was never about social or economic policy - people like me who couldnt stand the sight of Corbyn were largely in agreement with him on the domestic agenda.



The issue was about hard left entryist cranks, their fondness of anti-Semites and their shameful stances on foreign policy.



I really dont see how Starmer can promise to rip out anti-Semitism by its roots without kicking out a hell of a lot of people who joined once Corbyn became leader, to be honest.



Is it really a lot of people though? Or just a very noisy minority? As far as I am aware the vast majority of people who joined after Corbyn got in were normal well meaning people seeing an opportunity for genuine change. Some of them may have been swept up by the more radical fringe on some more unsavoury issues with it blurring into the wider defence of Corbyn and 'Corbynism', but I think most are decent people.The fact that Starmer won over 56% of first preference membership votes, and that even a majority of the 29% of first preference votes that went to Long-Bailey are still probably from that same 'well meaning' crowd who will fall in line with Starmer, just goes to show how few members of the 'hardcore' fringe were actually needed to poison the discourse.Hopefully many of that hardcore fringe will leave without having to be made to do so.