And, a few pages back on this thread - pages 27 and 28, bornandbRED made some (so far) unsubstantiated claims. He was asked for further, supporting information but has failed to do so.



Not a surprise. Smears and slurs they've likely heard repeated enough that they've successfully embedded. Be nice if they could back up their accusationsCan't speak for those two, but there's huge swathes of the online corbyn supporting left who seem to understand that they're supposed to bash Phillips but can't quite recall what for, or if they ever even believed the slurs or just thought them expedient for minimising a corbyn critic.