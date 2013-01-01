« previous next »
Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5160 on: Today at 04:24:14 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:12:04 PM
I think 5 years is probably fair. Though 4 of those 5 should have been served at grassroots level before the person became an MP.

Traditionally a fair number of MPs would spend their apprenticeship as local Councillors getting to understand communities and how governmental processes worked. They'd develop concensus building and budgetary skills so useful grounding for Parliament.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5161 on: Today at 04:35:53 PM
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:09:41 AM
I don't think I'll have Jess Phillips as my first preference (though still waiting to hear much more from each of the candidates), but would you expand? I've seen hinted criticisms like this at her, but there never seems to be much behind them - and I have trawled through a few threads on twitter that are long on accusation and short on evidence.

This accusation was brought up before and the evidence supporting Sian labelling her a "wretched transphobe" was extremely light, to put it politely.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340923.msg16793787#msg16793787

Can find it here, and it concludes on the next page before Mods understandably wanted to move on.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5162 on: Today at 04:48:19 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:35:53 PM
This accusation was brought up before and the evidence supporting Sian labelling her a "wretched transphobe" was extremely light, to put it politely.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340923.msg16793787#msg16793787

Can find it here, and it concludes on the next page before Mods understandably wanted to move on.
And, a few pages back on this thread - pages 27 and 28, bornandbRED made some (so far) unsubstantiated claims. He was asked for further, supporting information but has failed to do so.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5163 on: Today at 05:12:14 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:48:19 PM
And, a few pages back on this thread - pages 27 and 28, bornandbRED made some (so far) unsubstantiated claims. He was asked for further, supporting information but has failed to do so.

Not a surprise. Smears and slurs they've likely heard repeated enough that they've successfully embedded. Be nice if they could back up their accusations

Can't speak for those two, but there's huge swathes of the online corbyn supporting left who seem to understand that they're supposed to bash Phillips but can't quite recall what for, or if they ever even believed the slurs or just thought them expedient for minimising a corbyn critic.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5164 on: Today at 05:34:08 PM
It's classic bait and switch. Throw out an accusation or an innuendo and then disappear for a while, or change the subject.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5165 on: Today at 06:13:46 PM
Yvette Cooper's confirmation she's not standing, but putting her view on what the party needs to do.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/06/yvette-cooper-seven-things-labour-must-do-party-leader

1 Face the scale of defeat with humility
2 Stop the factional infighting
3 Be a party for the whole country  not just a liberal-labour party for the cities
4 Learn to love the achievements of the last Labour government
5 Be a strong and credible opposition, as well as a radical alternative government
6 Bring kindness and integrity back into politics
7 Get involved
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5166 on: Today at 06:29:29 PM
Meanwhile, the Corbynites are splitting...

https://twitter.com/DawnHFoster/status/1214226524477575168
