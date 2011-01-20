When will the leadership debates start?



I'd like to see Starmer get it, he'd probably be the most intelligent and stable choice but worried if he can turn up the charisma and not look forced.



I'm torn on Phillips as I like her passion and think she's very good in getting her point across and with humour when needed but she has some troubling opinions and I don't know what she stands for. Nandy I just dont see the fuss and don't see leadership material at all.



Don't want a Corbynite dull clone that cant think for themselves either. As long as the loons are kept at bay hopefully Starmer can pull together the factions and create a strong, capable cabinet. Get Phillips on board, probably bring in Rayner, Nandy, Cooper and maybe Hilary Benn. Dan Jarvis could do a job too.



I wouldn't get to hung up on what the public think either, as its not the like the Tories are packed full of charismatic talent with repellant, useless gimps like Duncan-Smith and Mogg and the proper, incompetent thick twats like Liz Truss, Ester McVey and Raab.