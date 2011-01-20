2min research and you see the other side of the story, am sure Jess will be able to defend herself.
Almost 500 children in Birmingham sexually groomed in last 12 months, shock figures revealhttps://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/almost-500-children-birmingham-sexually-17484316.amp?__twitter_impression=true
Bo
@KingBobIIV
·
Dec 30, 2019
@jessphillips
should be utterly ashamed of herself. She sits on Twitter getting pissed and swearing at everyone when she should be demanding police, councils, & SS are protecting children on her beat. Yet, claims the moral high ground over everyone else. Shes no @SarahChampionMP
Sarah Champion
@SarahChampionMP
Replying to
@KingB
Youre picking on the wrong person. @jessphillips
has always been excellent on child protection and supporting survivors of all abuse
Bo
@KingBobIIV
·
Dec 30, 2019
Replying to
@SarahChampionMP
@3D_Gav
and 2 others
Thank you for your input Sarah - but I'm afraid I disagree. You have been exceptionally vocal and repeatedly put your career on the line to fight for these children, whilst Jess sides with the likes of lily Allen. When I see Jess be as vocal as you have been, I'll reevaluate.
Bo
@KingBobIIV
·
Dec 31, 2019
Replying to
@SarahChampionMP
@3D_Gav
and 2 others
In fairness, after your tweet, I did a bit of research, and I have to admit, I have underestimated Jess. She does appear to have (past tense) done a lot on this subject. I'm corrected. I apologise.
What I dont understand is, knowing what she knows, she's not screaming about it?https://twitter.com/SarahChampionMP/status/1211657886323089408