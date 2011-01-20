« previous next »
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:23:47 PM
Am looking forward to watching people throw s,, at Jess Phillips during the leadership debates, it will give her the opportunity to show people what's she's made of when she defends herself. if she can't defend herself then she shouldn't be Labour leader after all. something Corbyn supporters ignored in 2016.
Mutton Geoff

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:28:11 PM
jesus this is a first i agree with a post from Yorkie, i still like nandy but Jess would really take on the tories maybe with starmer as her deputy , i still think he is ideal for shadow home secretary

west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:28:28 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:48:53 PM
Outliers caused by the rise of Corbyn. This won't happen this time round. Unions still mobilise their membership

How does that work exactly? Your saying they didnt mobilise to support Corbyn?
west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:31:24 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 11:28:11 PM
jesus this is a first i agree with a post from Yorkie, i still like nandy but Jess would really take on the tories maybe with starmer as her deputy , i still think he is ideal for shadow home secretary



Starmer would make an excellent cabinet member or minister and that includes any of the big roles, but since I dont personally think there is a better candidate for the top job Id rather he get that then end up with an important but lesser role.
bornandbRED

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 03:48:53 AM
Its an absolutely piss poor pool of candidates. In comparison to Blairs cabinet we currently have a bunch of intellectual water pistols in charge. Starmer is the only one who may have a sliver of a chance at the next election, although no doubt he would be massively targeted for being a remainer.
Circa1892

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 08:07:21 AM
Quote from: rk1 on Yesterday at 09:56:07 PM
And its misses my point. I dont disagree with that. But its glossed over in this thread to confirm its acceptable to stab someone in the front politically.

The deliberate and wilful misinterpretation of common sayings and metaphors is one of the most annoying traits of Corbynites and Brexiteers.
Alan_X

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 08:39:56 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:19:47 PM
Off the top of my head:

Her hypocrisy in calling for Labour to remain united despite her consistent sabotage of the partys democratically elected leadership over more or less any issue.

Her wannabe hard nosed or down to earth persona; telling Diane Abbott to fuck off; she will stab Corbyn in front.

Her writing for the S*n criticising men specifically of ethnic origin.

I see her as little more than a rent a quote opportunist. Leaders typically either possess a clear ideological stance (Corbyn) or the smarts to manipulate any and everything into their favour (Blair). She has neither.

So criticising the elected leadership is bad. Is that true for Corbyn?

Was Diane Abbott being gobby when she told David Davis to fuck off? And the point she was making with stab him in the front was about honesty. Both would pass without mention if it was a man speaking. Do you think women should be a bit more demure and know their place?

Youll have to expand a bit more on the S*n thing.

The Labour Party is packed with rent a quote opportunists. The LOTO office and the NEC is full of them. Jess Phillips is a committed politician whose main faults are being from the midlands, being a woman and most critically, not being a fan of Corbyn. If Phillips was an opportunist shed have jumped on board the Corbyn gravy train while mouthing Marxist platitudes like Pidcock, Burgon, Long-Bailey, Milne, Murphy and the rest.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 09:06:08 AM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 11:12:00 PM
ditto for the likes of the mail and the increasingly batshit telegraph

Weird the way the Telegraph has gone. It was always obviously Tory but had well written articles but now it seems to have gone down the Mail's sensationalist route.
Zeb

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 10:07:39 AM
Thought this was interesting. It's an open letter to Cummings by Simon Kaye, who works for a group of 50 or so councils.

https://capx.co/giving-back-control-an-open-letter-to-dominic-cummings/

It's pretty much a rough guide to what Nandy would like to do. I am still very uncertain about it but do see why it could be far more attractive to others.
OneTouchFooty

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 10:20:25 AM
When will the leadership debates start?

I'd like to see Starmer get it, he'd probably be the most intelligent and stable choice but worried if he can turn up the charisma and not look forced.

I'm torn on Phillips as I like her passion and think she's very good in getting her point across and with humour when needed but she has some troubling opinions and I don't know what she stands for. Nandy I just dont see the fuss and don't see leadership material at all.

Don't want a Corbynite dull clone that cant think for themselves either. As long as the loons are kept at bay hopefully Starmer can pull together the factions and create a strong, capable cabinet. Get Phillips on board, probably bring in Rayner, Nandy, Cooper and maybe Hilary Benn. Dan Jarvis could do a job too.

I wouldn't get to hung up on what the public think either, as its not the like the Tories are packed full of charismatic talent with repellant, useless gimps like Duncan-Smith and Mogg and the proper, incompetent thick twats like Liz Truss, Ester McVey and Raab.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 10:25:08 AM
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:18:17 PM
This is a bit random and not really relevant to this leadership election, but this video randomly appeared as a suggestion on my YouTube, it's Gordon Brown on GMB two years ago - a reminder of the sort of ability Labour used to have on their front bench...although I don't remember him being this engaging when he was PM. Also, Piers Moron actually being reasonable, it's really weird.

https://youtu.be/sLBjbtk4_zg
Piers Moron had a chat show in the US - I saw (parts of) it a few times. Generally speaking - probably because of the extreme nature of politics over there - Morgan appeared sane when compared to most of his guests. The only example I can can recall now is Morgan being pro-gun restrictions - he found US fascination with guns unfathomable. I am surprised that Moragn could ever appear 'reasonable' in the UK, but I'll watch the video and maybe I will be surprised again.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 10:28:40 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:48:53 AM
Its an absolutely piss poor pool of candidates. In comparison to Blairs cabinet we currently have a bunch of intellectual water pistols in charge. Starmer is the only one who may have a sliver of a chance at the next election, although no doubt he would be massively targeted for being a remainer.
By the time of the next election, being a Remainer probably will be a huge positive for Starmer. Unless, of course, you expect Brexit to be rip-roaring success?
Crumble

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 10:42:40 AM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:40 AM
By the time of the next election, being a Remainer probably will be a huge positive for Starmer. Unless, of course, you expect Brexit to be rip-roaring success?

Brexit will be painted as a rip-roaring success. The dire state of the country will be blamed on other factors.
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 10:46:53 AM
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 10:42:40 AM
Brexit will be painted as a rip-roaring success. The dire state of the country will be blamed on other factors.
depends on how the next labour leader shapes the narrative
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 10:49:05 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:39:56 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:19:47 PM
Off the top of my head:

Her hypocrisy in calling for Labour to remain united despite her consistent sabotage of the partys democratically elected leadership over more or less any issue.

Her wannabe hard nosed or down to earth persona; telling Diane Abbott to fuck off; she will stab Corbyn in front.

Her writing for the S*n criticising men specifically of ethnic origin.

I see her as little more than a rent a quote opportunist. Leaders typically either possess a clear ideological stance (Corbyn) or the smarts to manipulate any and everything into their favour (Blair). She has neither.
[...]

Do you think women should be a bit more demure and know their place?

[...]
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LS37SNYjg8w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LS37SNYjg8w</a>
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 11:05:20 AM
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 10:20:25 AM

I wouldn't get to hung up on what the public think either, as its not the like the Tories are packed full of charismatic talent with repellant, useless gimps like Duncan-Smith and Mogg and the proper, incompetent thick twats like Liz Truss, Ester McVey and Raab.

You've forgotten the truly sinister like the perpetually smirking Patel, the falsely patriotic Francois and the rest of the RRG gimps. There are some like Javid and Barclay who seem competent but dull but the Tory cabinet isn't brimming with talent.

I think Starmer could do a good job holding them to account. Jess Phillips as a working class woman with a regional accent would be too easy a target for the mysoginist media.
No666

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 11:14:47 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:05:20 AM

I think Starmer could do a good job holding them to account. Jess Phillips as a working class woman with a regional accent would be too easy a target for the mysoginist media.
So any woman without received pronounciation should stand down because they're an easy target?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 11:18:58 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:14:47 AM
So any woman without received pronounciation should stand down because they're an easy target?

No, certainly not. My preference would be Starmer as I think he would cooly dismantle Johnson over the course of Parliament. Phillips has passion, which may get the better of her. Give her a senior shadow post and let her develop.

You just have to see some of the comments on here about her. Can you imagine how the Mail etc would target her?
No666

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 11:54:59 AM
The Mail will target any Labour leader. If the target responds with humour, he/she will neuter that. I am not arguing that Phillips should be leader but your post sounded a touch patronising to women, though I'm sure it wasn't meant that way. I do think she is an asset (generally perceived well by the public) who should be on the shadow front bench, however.
Circa1892

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 11:56:54 AM
I'm getting the vibe, not sure why, that Long Bailey really doesn't want this. She's saying nothing, everything seems a bit reluctant. Get the sense she's being pushed by Murphy/Milne so they keep their ridiculously overpaid jobs.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:00:41 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:54:59 AM
The Mail will target any Labour leader. If the target responds with humour, he/she will neuter that. I am not arguing that Phillips should be leader but your post sounded a touch patronising to women, though I'm sure it wasn't meant that way. I do think she is an asset (generally perceived well by the public) who should be on the shadow front bench, however.

Not patronising, just accepting she may get a rough ride now ( remember how Steph McGovern was patronised when she first appeared on the BBC?) but some shadow experience would stand her in good stead for the future.
Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:06:12 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:56:54 AM
I'm getting the vibe, not sure why, that Long Bailey really doesn't want this. She's saying nothing, everything seems a bit reluctant. Get the sense she's being pushed by Murphy/Milne so they keep their ridiculously overpaid jobs.

She'd be a disastrous choice. No one outside the membership wants a 'Corbyn continuity' candidate. She also doesn't know who she is and therefore acts. At the party conference in Liverpool she put on a broad Salford accent and even lapsed into a bit of scouse when she talked about the values of the host city. A few hours later when she was interviewed by Channel 4 the accent(s) had gone and she was speaking posh. People see through that easily.
bornandbRED

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:08:54 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:39:56 AM
So criticising the elected leadership is bad. Is that true for Corbyn?

Was Diane Abbott being gobby when she told David Davis to fuck off? And the point she was making with stab him in the front was about honesty. Both would pass without mention if it was a man speaking. Do you think women should be a bit more demure and know their place?

Youll have to expand a bit more on the S*n thing.

The Labour Party is packed with rent a quote opportunists. The LOTO office and the NEC is full of them. Jess Phillips is a committed politician whose main faults are being from the midlands, being a woman and most critically, not being a fan of Corbyn. If Phillips was an opportunist shed have jumped on board the Corbyn gravy train while mouthing Marxist platitudes like Pidcock, Burgon, Long-Bailey, Milne, Murphy and the rest.

Yes, consistently criticising your party in the public domain when there is a shit show on the other side of the house is bad. Giving interviews stating you think theres absolutely no way your party can win a majority is bad.

Talking down mens mental health is bad. The stab Corbyn in the front quote is typical of her speak first, think after approach.

Nowhere have I stated anything that could be construed as sexist, so I have no idea why you are attempting to reduce the conversation to that. Its akin to me suggesting that you agree with her suggestion that Pakistani/Bangladeshi men are prone to sexual abuse, as you conveniently avoided that point.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:25:32 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 PM
Yes, consistently criticising your party in the public domain when there is a shit show on the other side of the house is bad. Giving interviews stating you think theres absolutely no way your party can win a majority is bad.

Talking down mens mental health is bad. The stab Corbyn in the front quote is typical of her speak first, think after approach.

Nowhere have I stated anything that could be construed as sexist, so I have no idea why you are attempting to reduce the conversation to that. Its akin to me suggesting that you agree with her suggestion that Pakistani/Bangladeshi men are prone to sexual abuse, as you conveniently avoided that point.

Without too much searching I found this link we she appears to support mens mental health - https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/birmingham-mp-jess-phillips-insists-10371356

T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:29:41 PM
Corbyn constantly talked down his own party and repeatedly voted against it.

That was seen as a positive just a short time ago
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:30:12 PM
2min research and you see the other side of the story, am sure Jess will be able to defend herself.

Almost 500 children in Birmingham sexually groomed in last 12 months, shock figures reveal
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/almost-500-children-birmingham-sexually-17484316.amp?__twitter_impression=true

Bo
@KingBobIIV
·
Dec 30, 2019
@jessphillips
 should be utterly ashamed of herself. She sits on Twitter getting pissed and swearing at everyone when she should be demanding police, councils, & SS are protecting children on her beat. Yet, claims the moral high ground over everyone else. Shes no @SarahChampionMP

Sarah Champion
@SarahChampionMP
Replying to
@KingB
Youre picking on the wrong person. @jessphillips
 has always been excellent on child protection and supporting survivors of all abuse

Bo
@KingBobIIV
·
Dec 30, 2019
Replying to
@SarahChampionMP
 
@3D_Gav
 and 2 others
Thank you for your input Sarah - but I'm afraid I disagree. You have been exceptionally vocal and repeatedly put your career on the line to fight for these children, whilst Jess sides with the likes of lily Allen. When I see Jess be as vocal as you have been, I'll reevaluate.


Bo
@KingBobIIV
·
Dec 31, 2019
Replying to
@SarahChampionMP
 
@3D_Gav
 and 2 others
In fairness, after your tweet, I did a bit of research, and I have to admit, I have underestimated Jess. She does appear to have (past tense) done a lot on this subject. I'm corrected. I apologise.

What I dont understand is, knowing what she knows, she's not screaming about it?
https://twitter.com/SarahChampionMP/status/1211657886323089408
Circa1892

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:47:06 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:12 PM
She'd be a disastrous choice. No one outside the membership wants a 'Corbyn continuity' candidate. She also doesn't know who she is and therefore acts. At the party conference in Liverpool she put on a broad Salford accent and even lapsed into a bit of scouse when she talked about the values of the host city. A few hours later when she was interviewed by Channel 4 the accent(s) had gone and she was speaking posh. People see through that easily.

I agree shes a disaster, my point is that it doesnt even seem like she wants it in the slightest. The likes of Burgon and Pidcock both prioritised playing up to the members and the Miners Gala over actually doing any work because they wanted the big jobs. Long Bailey doesnt seem to want it. She gives every vibe of wanting to be a junior minister with a brief she can work on, not a leader.
Sangria

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 01:22:48 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 PM
Yes, consistently criticising your party in the public domain when there is a shit show on the other side of the house is bad. Giving interviews stating you think theres absolutely no way your party can win a majority is bad.

Talking down mens mental health is bad. The stab Corbyn in the front quote is typical of her speak first, think after approach.

Nowhere have I stated anything that could be construed as sexist, so I have no idea why you are attempting to reduce the conversation to that. Its akin to me suggesting that you agree with her suggestion that Pakistani/Bangladeshi men are prone to sexual abuse, as you conveniently avoided that point.

Corbyn is the worst example in the current Parliament of someone who has undermined their party's leadership. 500+ times in his career, not to mention standing against the Labour leader less than 12 months after the latter was returned to power by the British people with a majority of 160+. If undermining the party leader is a bad thing in an MP, then objectively the worst MP in the current Parliament is Corbyn, by far.
Zeb

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 01:49:13 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:56:54 AM
I'm getting the vibe, not sure why, that Long Bailey really doesn't want this. She's saying nothing, everything seems a bit reluctant. Get the sense she's being pushed by Murphy/Milne so they keep their ridiculously overpaid jobs.

Does seem that way. Although there's also lots of stories about around her not being the favoured candidate to start with as Unite and friends try to sideline McDonnell and acolytes. The voters of NW Durham ruining the best laid plans and all that. Lavery touting a run for leader would only be possible if there's something going on backstage. That said, I've never really seen Long Bailey as anything but what you could read from that Guardian piece she did. Which is a bit unfair because I know others who have kinder things to say from working with her.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 02:39:15 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:25:32 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 PM
Yes, consistently criticising your party in the public domain when there is a shit show on the other side of the house is bad. Giving interviews stating you think there’s absolutely no way your party can win a majority is bad.

Talking down men’s mental health is bad. The ‘stab Corbyn in the front’ quote is typical of her speak first, think after approach.

Nowhere have I stated anything that could be construed as sexist, so I have no idea why you are attempting to reduce the conversation to that. It’s akin to me suggesting that you agree with her suggestion that Pakistani/Bangladeshi men are prone to sexual abuse, as you conveniently avoided that point.
Without too much searching I found this link we she appears to support mens mental health - https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/birmingham-mp-jess-phillips-insists-10371356
Ha. So, it was because Jess Phillips questioned the idea of having a 'Men's Day debate' in Parliament, which is - let's face it - rather akin to 'white lives matter too' in the US. It is reactionary bollocks from those who fail to understand that they are in the dominant class (white/male/whatever), that they do not require specific attention, and have their snowflake feelings hurt. Jesus H Christ on a fucking bike.

From the article:
Quote
Ms Phillips came under fire because she laughed when Philip Davies, the MP for Shipley in Yorkshire, called for a men's day debate. She argued that men already had enough opportunities to speak in the House of Commons, where two thirds of MPs are male.

However, she also said that she would support calls for debates on issues which particularly affect men, such as the higher suicide rate among young men.

Despite this, she was attacked on Twitter and elsewhere by people who claimed she didn't care about men, and was the subject of rape threats.
