Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 83378 times)

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 05:21:51 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:19:47 PM
Off the top of my head:

Her hypocrisy in calling for Labour to remain united despite her consistent sabotage of the partys democratically elected leadership over more or less any issue.

Her wannabe hard nosed or down to earth persona; telling Diane Abbott to fuck off; she will stab Corbyn in front.

Her writing for the S*n criticising men specifically of ethnic origin.

I see her as little more than a rent a quote opportunist. Leaders typically either possess a clear ideological stance (Corbyn) or the smarts to manipulate any and everything into their favour (Blair). She has neither.
To be honest Ive seen little of her other than a couple of speeches in parliament and a huge amount about supporting her constituents and abused women ...

And stabbing Corbyn in the front?  Id agree with that.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 05:47:29 PM »
Its informative and also sad, that the posters from the Corbyn/Momentum wing still harbour such black and white views about candidates who openly expressed their distrust of the whole project.

First, because loyalty to the leadership in the terms expressed was never Corbyns strong suit in his long history as a back bencher.

Second, because as every commentator worth their salt has been clear about, the only way Labour can hope to retrieve its position as an electable Party is by once more becoming the broad church of yore.

FWIW, I very much hope Starmer gets the gig. I dont care for Thornberry, I think Burgon, RBL and Lewis are all in various ways divisive and lacking many of the qualities needed. The membership hopefully recognise the need to look outwards, not inwards.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 06:02:49 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 05:21:51 PM
And stabbing Corbyn in the front?  Id agree with that.

Yes, definitely a thing to commend her. Stabbing in the back doesn't get my vote. But there's something admirably honest about the frontal attack. 
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 06:13:04 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:54:14 PM
Now net favorability (remember Corbyn was somewhere around Jeffrey Epstein's net favorability at -29)
what the actual fuck??
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 06:21:51 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 06:13:04 PM
what the actual fuck??

Sorry, brain fart. Should have read -60. It was -29 the year before.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 06:26:04 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:21:51 PM
Sorry, brain fart. Should have read -60. It was -29 the year before.
its more the Epstein one, who the hell would view him positively? (And I know that dont knows are usually included here)
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 06:39:41 PM »
Philips interview from 4yrs ago. talks about not plotting behind his back which is why she said she would stab him in the front not the back.
Corbyns opposition to shoot to kill policy in UK. McDonnells little red book own goal.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/dec/14/labour-mp-jess-phillips-knife-corbyn-vote-loser-general-election
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 06:41:58 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:47:29 PM
Its informative and also sad, that the posters from the Corbyn/Momentum wing still harbour such black and white views about candidates who openly expressed their distrust of the whole project.

First, because loyalty to the leadership in the terms expressed was never Corbyns strong suit in his long history as a back bencher.

Second, because as every commentator worth their salt has been clear about, the only way Labour can hope to retrieve its position as an electable Party is by once more becoming the broad church of yore.

FWIW, I very much hope Starmer gets the gig. I dont care for Thornberry, I think Burgon, RBL and Lewis are all in various ways divisive and lacking many of the qualities needed. The membership hopefully recognise the need to look outwards, not inwards.


Seen a few people I know basically saying about nearly all of them 'Fuck them - Fucking Red Tory Blairite c*nts' and suchlike.

I've again been accused of being 'A Blairite Red Tory' and someone went as far to say 'I don't want you voting Labour' and 'I'd rather us never be in power than people like you voting for Labour'


I honestly don't know how to respond to that. Pointing out that if people don't vote Labour means they aren't in power and can't affect anything, to which I had the response 'Fuck off you Tory c*nt'

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 06:47:21 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 06:26:04 PM
its more the Epstein one, who the hell would view him positively? (And I know that dont knows are usually included here)

Ah with you. Comparison there is from a list of actively disliked people so more a question of 'who views him negatively enough to select him as an option' rather than actively support.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 06:52:27 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 06:41:58 PM

Seen a few people I know basically saying about nearly all of them 'Fuck them - Fucking Red Tory Blairite c*nts' and suchlike.

I've again been accused of being 'A Blairite Red Tory' and someone went as far to say 'I don't want you voting Labour' and 'I'd rather us never be in power than people like you voting for Labour'


I honestly don't know how to respond to that. Pointing out that if people don't vote Labour means they aren't in power and can't affect anything, to which I had the response 'Fuck off you Tory c*nt'


Are they Manchester United fans by any chance?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 06:58:35 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:19:47 PM
Off the top of my head:

Her hypocrisy in calling for Labour to remain united despite her consistent sabotage of the partys democratically elected leadership over more or less any issue.

Her wannabe hard nosed or down to earth persona; telling Diane Abbott to fuck off; she will stab Corbyn in front.

Her writing for the S*n criticising men specifically of ethnic origin.

I see her as little more than a rent a quote opportunist. Leaders typically either possess a clear ideological stance (Corbyn) or the smarts to manipulate any and everything into their favour (Blair). She has neither.

Do you dislike people who constantly sabotage the elected leader then?
