Its informative and also sad, that the posters from the Corbyn/Momentum wing still harbour such black and white views about candidates who openly expressed their distrust of the whole project.



First, because loyalty to the leadership in the terms expressed was never Corbyns strong suit in his long history as a back bencher.



Second, because as every commentator worth their salt has been clear about, the only way Labour can hope to retrieve its position as an electable Party is by once more becoming the broad church of yore.



FWIW, I very much hope Starmer gets the gig. I dont care for Thornberry, I think Burgon, RBL and Lewis are all in various ways divisive and lacking many of the qualities needed. The membership hopefully recognise the need to look outwards, not inwards.