Depends whether or not you consider robbing miner pension coffers a big deal. But, it seem he's somehow considered the 'right kind' of thief by many for reasons I cannot fathom.
because those know it all southern lefties think someone like lavery is what northern people are and what they like, basically fits their caricature of northerners, as evidenced by his seat going from a safe seat to a marginal
Lavery anyone?

What is the consensus here?

That he is a fucking joke.
Lavery anyone?

What is the consensus here?

He's a fucking disgrace of a man - worse than Corbyn in ALMOST every respect.

He's a thief, a fraud and a liar and has a short temper. He's also a convicted football hooligan. If anyone on the Labour benches represents the worst of "old Labour" it's him.

It's much ado over nothing though - I can't see any way he gets 5% of the PLP nominate him, even allowing for some of the utterly shite new MPs like Webbe.
He's a fucking disgrace of a man - worse than Corbyn in ALMOST every respect.

He's a thief, a fraud and a liar and has a short temper. He's also a convicted football hooligan. If anyone on the Labour benches represents the worst of "old Labour" it's him.


You're right about everything except the fact that he represents "old Labour". Labour's working-class MPs, from the very start in 1900 until the 1980s when they began to disappear, weren't a bit like Lavery is. They were usually honest, sober, often methodist, and characteristically calm and measured. They tended not to like football at all, let alone having anything to do with football hooliganism. They were also extremely well-read (far better than their constituents) and had the autodidact's respect for liberal culture and the classics.

Lavery's self-conscious working-class 'act' is something very different to this. He more typifies the old slum proletarian - the dodgy geezer type, the betting and racing fraternity, the bloke who is proud he's never read a book etc. A natural Tory really.   
Is he even running?

I understand he's very popular in here.
Is he popular? Seems to be the fallback for those who think RLB is too centrist and are still mourning the loss of Laura Pidcock. So, no.
Lavery anyone?

What is the consensus here?
Thief.

Convicted football hooligan.

Utterly wrong on virtually any issue.
Is he popular? Seems to be the fallback for those who think RLB is too centrist and are still mourning the loss of Laura Pidcock. So, no.

I was taking the michael  ;)

He's terrible on every level
Is Starmer/Phillips the dream ticket? Or the other way round - Phillips providing the charisma and Starmer the intellect, like Blair and Brown, dare I say.
