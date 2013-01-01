He's a fucking disgrace of a man - worse than Corbyn in ALMOST every respect.



He's a thief, a fraud and a liar and has a short temper. He's also a convicted football hooligan. If anyone on the Labour benches represents the worst of "old Labour" it's him.





You're right about everything except the fact that he represents "old Labour". Labour's working-class MPs, from the very start in 1900 until the 1980s when they began to disappear, weren't a bit like Lavery is. They were usually honest, sober, often methodist, and characteristically calm and measured. They tended not to like football at all, let alone having anything to do with football hooliganism. They were also extremely well-read (far better than their constituents) and had the autodidact's respect for liberal culture and the classics.Lavery's self-conscious working-class 'act' is something very different to this. He more typifies the old slum proletarian - the dodgy geezer type, the betting and racing fraternity, the bloke who is proud he's never read a book etc. A natural Tory really.