So.. Starmer - what do we think?



Hope he tackles the institutional racism in the party.Will he? I think he'd like to try. But dare he sack the elite inside the Labour party who set the racist tone? People like Milne and Murphy. Then he'll have to build machinery that can effectively purge Labour of its racists at local level, which will take less courage but will be a little harder. That's because it will require effective control of the national executive committee which, at the moment, is in the firm grasp of the Corbynites. Plus the willing cooperation of the GMCs of every constituency party. But, as Liverpool Wavertree showed, the sympathies of the most active Labour members are with the racists, not against them.Institutional racism can take a long, long time to root out. In fact anti-semitism will probably prove to be Jeremy Corbyn's most enduring gift to the Labour party.