« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 80389 times)

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,998
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 12:14:52 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 11:56:44 PM
The labour party is definitely culpable.

But the people who 'literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits' are the assholes that voted for them.

Voters can only vote for the options placed in front of them. Labour insisted on having a leader who was electoral poison.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,975
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 12:18:56 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:14:52 AM
Voters can only vote for the options placed in front of them. Labour insisted on having a leader who was electoral poison.

Voters aren't children (or are they?)

They were given the option of a labour party that had a progressive manifesto that was going to tackle the climate crisis, homelessness, student debt, all the important issues versus a bunch of right wing grifters

Do they need their hand held through working out what was the better option? If everyone on this thread can see through the facade of the tory govt then why are the voters so incapable?

There are two options---either they are adults, they know what they are doing, and they purposefully chose the racist, proto-fascist party and need to be called out as the deplorable people they are
Or else they are children incapable of putting together a coherent enough train of thought to realize how bad the tories are and how much better this country would have been with a labour govt, even with Corbyn in charge
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,700
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 12:25:01 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 11:56:44 PM
The labour party is definitely culpable.

But the people who 'literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits' are the assholes that voted for them.
Quote from: John C on November  3, 2019, 08:31:58 AM
This country is more than capable of delivering a Tory government through dislike of a Labour leader.
Yep Vagabond, but as a nation and as a Labour party we knew it, sadly I've known it for decades mate. It's unthinkable why they did and do so we must find ways to reduce the likelihood. The existing 'Movement' aren't going to change anything positively for another decade.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 