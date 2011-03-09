« previous next »
Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 80252 times)

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 02:39:50 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 02:35:41 PM
shame he isnt allowed to run for leader, although a Lavery/Burgon dream team would be fun for a year, mocents post below is good tho, that guy will have material for months
Has Lavery actually announced? Could he actually win?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 02:40:48 PM »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 02:49:38 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:39:50 PM
Has Lavery actually announced? Could he actually win?
well corbyn won twice so I wouldnt rule it out
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 03:05:33 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:12:23 PM
Dame Anne McGuire

@AnneMcGuire97

Listen to this and weep. Think what might have been and how we sacrificed those who most needed a Labour Government to a  delusional ideology that thought echo chamber rallies were a substitute for persuading the many to vote Labour.  Happy New Year. https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1211947120112099328 
The really, really sad thing about that is the line saying the movement is "protecting public services". No it fucking isn't, you've literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits that wants to shrink the state and decimate public services. You've just orchestrated the suffering of people for at least 5-years through sheer blind selfishness.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 03:55:30 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:05:33 PM
The really, really sad thing about that is the line saying the movement is "protecting public services". No it fucking isn't, you've literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits that wants to shrink the state and decimate public services. You've just orchestrated the suffering of people for at least 5-years through sheer blind selfishness.

Bang on.

They talk about shifting the Overton window. It's rubbish. The only place the Overton window has shifted is inside the Labour party. As soon as Jeremy Corbyn became its leader a load of other derelict politicians on the Far Left thought, "Jeez, I could also become leader of the Labour party." 
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 04:23:43 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:40:48 PM
He wont win.

I should hope not, though stranger things have happened.

He's unfortunate in that to me his head profile resembles that of an Easter Island Moai...and seems to demonstrate a similar amount of intellect to one as well when exposed to any reasoned public questioning.

But it's likely not about winning, strange and almost Moyesian as it may seem, but more about being seen to be ambitious by the faithful and the power brokers and positioning himself for an appointment within the shadow cabinet of whoever succeeds Corbyn.

He's quite possibly also being encouraged into it by his ambitious partner.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 04:43:09 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:16:04 PM
He may well win if he stood again.all the Blairites fault according to many of the people who signed the petition. he won't stand though, he seems very bitter over the way he was attacked personally.am sure many of those attacks were vicious and over the top but why didn't he ever try to defend himself. watched him attacked for his baggage on a regular basis in the HOC, I can only remember him defending himself once when he sued the Tory MP for slander and won. otherwise he seemed to just ignore the attacks. begs the question of course, did he have any defence.

This whole business of doubling down by so many of the faithful, their inability to see what's staring them in their faces and to recognise the failure reminds me of an article regarding a colossal crypto currency fraud from the BBC the other week.

This could equally be applied to those who just can't face up to the reality of what's just happened with Labour.


Prof Eileen Barker of the London School of Economics, who has spent years studying groups like the Moonies and Scientologists, says there are similarities between OneCoin and messianic millennium cults, where people believe they are part of something big that is going to change the world - and no matter what the evidence, once they've signed up, it's very hard for them to admit they are wrong.

"When prophecy fails they believe more strongly," she says. "Particularly if you have invested something, not only money, but belief, reputation, intelligence. You think, 'Wait a bit longer.'"

Money might push people to invest in the first place, but the sense of belonging, of doing something, of achieving something, is why they stay, Barker says. "And in that sense it's cultic."




Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 06:36:52 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 04:43:09 PM
This whole business of doubling down by so many of the faithful, their inability to see what's staring them in their faces and to recognise the failure reminds me of an article regarding a colossal crypto currency fraud from the BBC the other week.

This could equally be applied to those who just can't face up to the reality of what's just happened with Labour.


Prof Eileen Barker of the London School of Economics, who has spent years studying groups like the Moonies and Scientologists, says there are similarities between OneCoin and messianic millennium cults, where people believe they are part of something big that is going to change the world - and no matter what the evidence, once they've signed up, it's very hard for them to admit they are wrong.

"When prophecy fails they believe more strongly," she says. "Particularly if you have invested something, not only money, but belief, reputation, intelligence. You think, 'Wait a bit longer.'"

Money might push people to invest in the first place, but the sense of belonging, of doing something, of achieving something, is why they stay, Barker says. "And in that sense it's cultic."

This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 06:54:51 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:36:52 PM
This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.


The ones I pity are those who called their kids Jeremy, or even Corbyn. Or that couple who called their boy 'Oh'.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 07:01:06 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:36:52 PM
This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.

the chanting is the one thats bizarre, I know some dont like being called cultists but when else is it normal to chant someones name like that?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 07:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:54:51 PM
The ones I pity are those who called their kids Jeremy, or even Corbyn. Or that couple who called their boy 'Oh'.
Your joking. someone called their son Oh Jeremy."?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:36:52 PM
This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.

The way the faithful have lionised him reminds me of my old Nan who treated her collection of photos of Pope Pius XII with a mix of respect and familiarity.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 07:24:41 PM »
i see the witch-hunt is entering a new decade. when you check why labour lost look in the mirror you all swallowed the media bullshit hook line and sinker and even if only you had a small part to play you still played it with the constant negativity, with a poster telling people to think long and hard about voting Labour, some of you never accepted him from the day he was elected,  no way you could support anyone from the left, you are simply a microcosym of the elitism that exists in the center right of this party, with your cosy imagery of some social democrat party simply aping the government of the day, or sucking up to murdoch to get elected. Then you have the cheek to moan about the election result that should begger belief but it simply elevates your hypocrites mindset in here to a new level.

How many were out on the streets to try to get your local Labour lad elected ? My guess is none prove me wrong!

Frankly i dont give a shit what most of you think, i am at an age where the odds of me seeing the next decade out are about 30/70, so i will spend it fighting for pensioners rights and helping the people on the streets, and protesting this governments actions,  you lot will probably just sit on your arses do fuck all for the party and moan and post shite in here, when or if the next left winger is installed i will enjoy the everton style fume in here.

Happy Bloody New Year

Dont reply i intend to get bladdered tonight.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 07:30:03 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:24:41 PM
i see the witch-hunt is entering a new decade. when you check why labour lost look in the mirror you all swallowed the media bullshit hook line and sinker and even if only you had a small part to play you still played it with the constant negativity, with a poster telling people to think long and hard about voting Labour, some of you never accepted him from the day he was elected,  no way you could support anyone from the left, you are simply a microcosym of the elitism that exists in the center right of this party, with your cosy imagery of some social democrat party simply aping the government of the day, or sucking up to murdoch to get elected. Then you have the cheek to moan about the election result that should begger belief but it simply elevates your hypocrites mindset in here to a new level.

How many were out on the streets to try to get your local Labour lad elected ? My guess is none prove me wrong!

Frankly i dont give a shit what most of you think, i am at an age where the odds of me seeing the next decade out are about 30/70, so i will spend it fighting for pensioners rights and helping the people on the streets, and protesting this governments actions,  you lot will probably just sit on your arses do fuck all for the party and moan and post shite in here, when or if the next left winger is installed i will enjoy the everton style fume in here.

Happy Bloody New Year

Dont reply i intend to get bladdered tonight.

Media bullshit?

So much was simply quoting what he had actually said.

He was a man entirely unfit for leadership.  He didnt have the qualities, principles  or values required.

He was very much a backlash against the polished party leader.... sadly people forgot that you also need a leader to have the merest scintilla talent.

My dream party leader was Kinnock, but he wasnt electable, I had to come to terms with that.  But he did kick the extremists out of the Labour Party.  Whoever takes over has a much bigger job of kicking out extremists, thats if they even see the need. The socialist workers need to fuck off back to their own nasty little racist misogynistic party again.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 07:56:01 PM »
Ah blaming the media for him being utter shite for his entire life and being totally unfit to run a tuck shop never mind a country, same old excuses, least hes not going round calling those who saw through that idiot from the start Tories like the other one for some bizarre reason still trying to defend him
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 08:10:09 PM »
When I responded to Corbyns video I refrained from adding that the dolts still won't accept the gross failure and dereliction of opposition duty.
Fucking hell we really do live in a polarised country where some live in hope and some live with ideology and some are more viciously accusatory than others.

Locked for tonight. Go and have a bevy, plan your New Year resolutions, plan your 2020 fitness regime and in some cases randomise your password without remembering it this time. Meanwhile spare a tiny thought for those sleeping rough tonight while you drink the proceeds of your local government pension which the Torys will attack next.


Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 10:36:57 AM »
So. Unlocked. I think that the Socialist among us (And I'm guessing that figure is around 99.9999999% - need to be honest and we need to agree that we aren't our own enemy.

The enemy is anyone that stands in the way of Labour getting elected and putting things right again.

In this context, Corbyns experiment, himself and everyone around him is the 'enemy' - he failed four times and we need something new.

Surely we can all agree with this and move on?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 12:35:02 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:24:41 PM
i see the witch-hunt is entering a new decade. when you check why labour lost look in the mirror you all swallowed the media bullshit hook line and sinker and even if only you had a small part to play you still played it with the constant negativity, with a poster telling people to think long and hard about voting Labour, some of you never accepted him from the day he was elected,  no way you could support anyone from the left, you are simply a microcosym of the elitism that exists in the center right of this party, with your cosy imagery of some social democrat party simply aping the government of the day, or sucking up to murdoch to get elected. Then you have the cheek to moan about the election result that should begger belief but it simply elevates your hypocrites mindset in here to a new level.

How many were out on the streets to try to get your local Labour lad elected ? My guess is none prove me wrong!

Frankly i dont give a shit what most of you think, i am at an age where the odds of me seeing the next decade out are about 30/70, so i will spend it fighting for pensioners rights and helping the people on the streets, and protesting this governments actions,  you lot will probably just sit on your arses do fuck all for the party and moan and post shite in here, when or if the next left winger is installed i will enjoy the everton style fume in here.

Happy Bloody New Year

Dont reply i intend to get bladdered tonight.


I would think you were already bladdered judging by that!

The fault for Corbyn's historic failure lies with Corbyn himself - and the team around him. Now they should own it.

Pointing this obvious thing out is not 'witch-hunting' (though I do sometimes think of you as a haggard old witch Geoff!). No one ought to feel persecuted by the truth. And no one is getting burnt.

Happy New Year!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 02:59:54 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 07:01:06 PM
the chanting is the one thats bizarre, I know some dont like being called cultists but when else is it normal to chant someones name like that?

Youve been to a football game before, right?!?!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 03:04:36 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:59:54 PM
Youve been to a football game before, right?!?!
Absolutely.

Irrational tribalism.  Thats the whole point of football supporting.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 03:58:37 PM »
Quote from: tea_tree on Today at 03:47:22 PM
Anyone else see the similarities between Corbyn and Rafa Benitez at Liverpool? Both principled and understandably mistrustful of the media who subjected both to withchunts. They refused to play the media game and ultimately that finished both of them and divided the fanbase about them.

I wonder who Labours Klopp could be? Someone who can deliver the aims while playing that media game so well without compromise


[You may have an iPhone but you are still using the free version of Tapatalk and spamming us with that knowledge]
One won against all the odds, the other lost despite the most useless position imaginable 
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 04:32:26 PM »
Quote from: tea_tree on Today at 03:47:22 PM
Anyone else see the similarities between Corbyn and Rafa Benitez at Liverpool? Both principled and understandably mistrustful of the media who subjected both to withchunts. They refused to play the media game and ultimately that finished both of them and divided the fanbase about them.

I wonder who Labours Klopp could be? Someone who can deliver the aims while playing that media game so well without compromise


[You may have an iPhone but you are still using the free version of Tapatalk and spamming us with that knowledge]

Hes Hodgson and even thats pushing it...
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 04:45:03 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:32:26 PM
Hes Hodgson and even thats pushing it...
i wish corbyn lasted as long as hodgson, but the rafa comparison is hilarious, I mean rafa won domestically and in Europe unlike corbyn
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 07:01:07 PM »
The only comparison to a football manager you could make after his first year as Labour leader. refused to work 5 days a week arguing he has Friday off, refusing to start work until after 10 am. sat at meetings eating Pot Noodle after Pot Noodle without saying a word,  sat at his desk signing a stack of photos telling the interviewer he doesn't do personalities.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwAygb82m1Y



Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 07:18:09 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:35:02 PM
I would think you were already bladdered judging by that!

The fault for Corbyn's historic failure lies with Corbyn himself - and the team around him. Now they should own it.

Pointing this obvious thing out is not 'witch-hunting' (though I do sometimes think of you as a haggard old witch Geoff!). No one ought to feel persecuted by the truth. And no one is getting burnt.

Happy New Year!

As they say in Glasgow G.T,F
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 07:19:37 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:10:09 PM
When I responded to Corbyns video I refrained from adding that the dolts still won't accept the gross failure and dereliction of opposition duty.
Fucking hell we really do live in a polarised country where some live in hope and some live with ideology and some are more viciously accusatory than others.

Locked for tonight. Go and have a bevy, plan your New Year resolutions, plan your 2020 fitness regime and in some cases randomise your password without remembering it this time. Meanwhile spare a tiny thought for those sleeping rough tonight while you drink the proceeds of your local government pension which the Torys will attack next.




Given your snide response you know fuck all about me, shove it.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 07:22:09 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 08:08:34 AM
And what's your problem with this exactly? The job of the opposition is to hold the government to account. It seems to me that "to continue the fight against poverty, inequality and climate change" is a decent priority for the time being. The next leader can put their own stamp on things.

I'm worried about the calibre of candidate to take over the Labour leadership, though. Hopefully one of them will surprise and inspire during the hustings.

That he's saying it as Leader of the Opposition when anyone with any honour would have stepped down after the unmitigated disaster of the election and made way for an interim leader.

It's no longer any of his fucking business. He has proved himself to be a complete failure. And his 500,000-strong 'movement' somehow managed to lose 60 seats to a lying charlatan leading a party that should be in turmoil, but has instead managed to consolidate itself as a right-wing party masquerading as One-Nation Tories.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 08:46:23 PM »
https://twitter.com/adrianmcmenamin/status/1212323710499270656?s=21

This is the type of loser shit people cannot stand, two of the best election results this century in terms of vote percentage from a labour CLP, absolute dickheads
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 08:58:16 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 08:46:23 PM
https://twitter.com/adrianmcmenamin/status/1212323710499270656?s=21

This is the type of loser shit people cannot stand, two of the best election results this century in terms of vote percentage from a labour CLP, absolute dickheads

I love note d. that lays the blame at the feet of the mass media including the BBC and senior figures including the deputy leader...

followed by note e. which doesn't want a 'blame game' seeking scapegoats...

Obviously the blame game is fine but on no account must any blame be attached to the great leader or John McDonnell...
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 10:03:41 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 08:46:23 PM
https://twitter.com/adrianmcmenamin/status/1212323710499270656?s=21

This is the type of loser shit people cannot stand, two of the best election results this century in terms of vote percentage from a labour CLP, absolute dickheads

Why are they capitalising movement?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 10:12:48 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:32:26 PM
Hes Hodgson and even thats pushing it...

Rodgers?

With the 2013-14 season equalling the 2017 election before it going south quickly?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 10:36:34 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:12:48 PM
Rodgers?

With the 2013-14 season equalling the 2017 election before it going south quickly?
ole is probably a better example
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 10:45:17 PM »
Starmer with 31% of the first preferences for labour leader, Then wrong daily, then Jess Phillips (which supposed me).

As they do AV, they predict a 61/39 run off victory for starmer.  Thats only members of course, the affiliates may alter things.

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 10:55:46 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:45:17 PM
Starmer with 31% of the first preferences for labour leader, Then wrong daily, then Jess Phillips (which supposed me).

As they do AV, they predict a 61/39 run off victory for starmer.  Thats only members of course, the affiliates may alter things.
Well, when the inevitable happens and the PLP lose their preference for Starmer to someone like Long-Bailey, maybe Starmer and those who supported him will decide to break away. Maybe.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 10:57:22 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:03:41 PM
Why are they capitalising movement?

Because they are fucking idiots.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 11:00:09 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:12:48 PM
Rodgers?

With the 2013-14 season equalling the 2017 election before it going south quickly?

Rodgers is a decent manager and won things at Celtic.

This is more like it:

