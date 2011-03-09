i see the witch-hunt is entering a new decade. when you check why labour lost look in the mirror you all swallowed the media bullshit hook line and sinker and even if only you had a small part to play you still played it with the constant negativity, with a poster telling people to think long and hard about voting Labour, some of you never accepted him from the day he was elected, no way you could support anyone from the left, you are simply a microcosym of the elitism that exists in the center right of this party, with your cosy imagery of some social democrat party simply aping the government of the day, or sucking up to murdoch to get elected. Then you have the cheek to moan about the election result that should begger belief but it simply elevates your hypocrites mindset in here to a new level.



How many were out on the streets to try to get your local Labour lad elected ? My guess is none prove me wrong!



Frankly i dont give a shit what most of you think, i am at an age where the odds of me seeing the next decade out are about 30/70, so i will spend it fighting for pensioners rights and helping the people on the streets, and protesting this governments actions, you lot will probably just sit on your arses do fuck all for the party and moan and post shite in here, when or if the next left winger is installed i will enjoy the everton style fume in here.



Happy Bloody New Year



Dont reply i intend to get bladdered tonight.

