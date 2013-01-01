« previous next »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 05:08:22 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 04:09:07 PM
In the follow ups to that, someone says that Chris Williamson, despite running against Labour at the election, is also still a member of the Labour party. Does anyone know if this is so?

I believe that cannot be true Gulley.
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 05:17:03 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:08:22 PM

I would hope so but I'm wondering if it's maybe to do with interpreting exactly what 'suspension' from the Party actually means in practice.

Is it possible to be suspended (from appointment to any official or representative position of the Party) yet still be a subscribing member?

Online Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 05:17:08 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 04:09:07 PM
In the follow ups to that, someone says that Chris Williamson, despite running against Labour at the election, is also still a member of the Labour party. Does anyone know if this is so?
I thought he was belatedly expelled for his antisemitism. It is so hard to keep track with who is in and who is out with the Labour Party.
Online Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 05:19:39 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 04:09:07 PM
In the follow ups to that, someone says that Chris Williamson, despite running against Labour at the election, is also still a member of the Labour party. Does anyone know if this is so?
According to Wikipedia, he resigned:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Williamson_(politician)
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 08:13:50 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:41:18 PM
ALASTAIR CAMPBELL

@campbellclaret

Mmmm. Interesting. https://twitter.com/benjaminbutter/status/1211563116502355969 
Benjamin Butterworth

@benjaminbutter

Extraordinary revelation on @talkRADIO this morning: @GiselaStuart says that she is still a Labour member - they havent kicked her out - despite campaigning with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to elect a Conservative government. Seems double standard given @campbellclaret was ousted.


Well is the Farage loving Hoey still a member?

By the way i think expelling Campbell was pretty stupid unless they had a dodgy dossier on him. :-X
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 08:16:11 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:14:11 AM
I guess all you can do is join up and vote for your choice.

Too easy that, much better to stick pencils up their nostrils and shout Wibble ;D
Offline Circa1892

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:13:50 PM
Well is the Farage loving Hoey still a member?

She was up until stepping down so I assume so - especially as, unlike Stuart, she didn't actively campaign for the Tories.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 08:48:52 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:29:09 PM
She was up until stepping down so I assume so - especially as, unlike Stuart, she didn't actively campaign for the Tories.

She did.  She was out campaigning with one of the local Dorset Tory MPs.

https://www.dorsetecho.co.uk/news/18083090.tory-candidate-south-dorset-joined-veteran-labour-mp-campaign-trail/



 South Dorset Tory candidate Richard Drax has had an unlikely endorsement  from a veteran Labour MP who joined him on the campaign trail.

Kate Hoey, who was the MP for Vauxhall from 1989 until this year and a former junior minister in Tony Blair's government, joined Mr Drax in Dorset

She was one of the few Labour MPs to support Brexit in the run up to the 2016 referendum, and has been vocal about her support for EU withdrawal ever since.

Mr Drax, also a Brexiteer, said: "We agreed on many of the same things, especially voting to leave the EU. Kate joined us for a special, full-house, Leave evening (in Weymouth) in early 2016, and has long been unstinting in her backing for Brexit.

"I am grateful for her support and delighted to have her company as I campaign; she has been a wonderful MP and her intelligence and common sense have endeared her to many supporters outside Labour.

"This proves that Brexit transcends traditional politics; it is neither right nor left to care about the future of your country."
Online Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:14:11 AM
I guess all you can do is join up and vote for your choice.
Wasn't there talk of preventing new members from being able to vote in the new leader election? Was this just wild speculation, or was there something to it?
Offline oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM »
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on Yesterday at 03:44:19 PM
Or the Scottish vote... it was that entitled attitude that pissed off a lot of people up here.
What did the Labour party do or say that made you feel they took Scottish voters for granted.
Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 PM »
Did did deh fuck the tories...
Offline redmark

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:18:57 PM
Wasn't there talk of preventing new members from being able to vote in the new leader election? Was this just wild speculation, or was there something to it?
Rumour. Rules as they are don't prevent; precise details will be announced when contest starts formally, but expectation under current rules is that eligibility date can't be backdated and would still allow some time after announcement for new members.
Offline Jul Chrimbo?

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM
What did the Labour party do or say that made you feel they took Scottish voters for granted.

That's a good question. This is something going back over 10 years as I think it was what lead to the SNP being the largest party in the 2007 Scottish Parliament elections, so you're stretching my memory here.

I think it was s long period of smaller stories rather than single big things so struggling to give specific examples but there was always a sense that the Scottish Labour party didn't really treat the Scottish Parliament with any respect and sent all the talent to WM leaving a bunch of idiots as MSPs in Holyrood. The SNP took the opposite approach with the likes of Salmond and Sturgeon going to Holyrood.

Another example is the Labour administration returning money from the Scottish budget to Westminster (totalling £1.5bn). Remember the Scottish parliament is given a block grant to spend each year by Westminster. Labour decided there was nothing they could spend money on so returned, for no benefit other than to the UK treasury. They now have the gall to criticise the SNP each year when they underspend on the budget but in reality that money is carried over to the next years budget (rather than returned to WM) and is obviously sensible to allow funds to deal with any unforeseen events.

They are still at it to this day. Glasgow council had been unfairly underpaying women for years under Labour control, with them doing nothing about it, and the unions doing nothing about it either. When the SNP won power in Glasgow back in 2016, they immediately acknowledged the historical problem and came to an agreement to compensate the women, but to have time to organise the funds as it was a huge amount of money for a council. It involved them having to sell council assets I believe. Suddenly the Labour party are kicking up a huge fuss, having been silent (and complicit) about it for years, demanding the compensation is paid immediately, and the unions funnily enough started caring about it as well, threatening strikes, despite the fact the timescale they had agreed to hadn't even come close to passing.

Just a couple of example I can think of that show the utter contempt the Labour Party have shown for the voters. The Bain Principle as well is infuriating. They oppose anything the SNP propose, even if it is something they had in their last manifesto, and then when it gets passed and then they realise it is popular they demand credit.

It would help them as well if they just acknowledged the difference in opinion amongst their supporters (and former supporters) on the independence question.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 12:28:10 AM »
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on Yesterday at 11:16:51 PM
That's a good question. This is something going back over 10 years as I think it was what lead to the SNP being the largest party in the 2007 Scottish Parliament elections, so you're stretching my memory here.

I think it was s long period of smaller stories rather than single big things so struggling to give specific examples but there was always a sense that the Scottish Labour party didn't really treat the Scottish Parliament with any respect and sent all the talent to WM leaving a bunch of idiots as MSPs in Holyrood. The SNP took the opposite approach with the likes of Salmond and Sturgeon going to Holyrood.

Another example is the Labour administration returning money from the Scottish budget to Westminster (totalling £1.5bn). Remember the Scottish parliament is given a block grant to spend each year by Westminster. Labour decided there was nothing they could spend money on so returned, for no benefit other than to the UK treasury. They now have the gall to criticise the SNP each year when they underspend on the budget but in reality that money is carried over to the next years budget (rather than returned to WM) and is obviously sensible to allow funds to deal with any unforeseen events.

They are still at it to this day. Glasgow council had been unfairly underpaying women for years under Labour control, with them doing nothing about it, and the unions doing nothing about it either. When the SNP won power in Glasgow back in 2016, they immediately acknowledged the historical problem and came to an agreement to compensate the women, but to have time to organise the funds as it was a huge amount of money for a council. It involved them having to sell council assets I believe. Suddenly the Labour party are kicking up a huge fuss, having been silent (and complicit) about it for years, demanding the compensation is paid immediately, and the unions funnily enough started caring about it as well, threatening strikes, despite the fact the timescale they had agreed to hadn't even come close to passing.

Just a couple of example I can think of that show the utter contempt the Labour Party have shown for the voters. The Bain Principle as well is infuriating. They oppose anything the SNP propose, even if it is something they had in their last manifesto, and then when it gets passed and then they realise it is popular they demand credit.

It would help them as well if they just acknowledged the difference in opinion amongst their supporters (and former supporters) on the independence question.
Thanks for the informative reply. am a bit undecided on the argument of Labour sending all the talent to WM rather than the Scottish Parliament, does that mean the SNP send all the best SNP candidates to the Scottish Parliament and the poor ones to WM. it's seems a no win situation for Labour in a way.
No idea what happened over sending so much unused money back to WM.sounds more like incompetence than a political decision. same thing happened with the EU funding on something very important this year. not sure,may have been flooding defence grants or something but grant not spent and returned.
I do have Scottish relatives up in Glasgow. staunch Labour at heart but want independence so vote SNP. they are more like myself. brought up to know who your friends and enemies are, they may have stopped voting Labour to vote SNP but they would never vote Tory.
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 06:43:59 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-50945597

And so many of you thought this throbbing dickhead is a good idea, just one big game to him, doesn’t give a fuck
Online Crumble

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 08:08:34 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 06:43:59 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-50945597

And so many of you thought this throbbing dickhead is a good idea, just one big game to him, doesnt give a fuck

And what's your problem with this exactly? The job of the opposition is to hold the government to account. It seems to me that "to continue the fight against poverty, inequality and climate change" is a decent priority for the time being. The next leader can put their own stamp on things.

I'm worried about the calibre of candidate to take over the Labour leadership, though. Hopefully one of them will surprise and inspire during the hustings.
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 08:28:16 AM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 08:08:34 AM
And what's your problem with this exactly? The job of the opposition is to hold the government to account. It seems to me that "to continue the fight against poverty, inequality and climate change" is a decent priority for the time being. The next leader can put their own stamp on things.

I'm worried about the calibre of candidate to take over the Labour leadership, though. Hopefully one of them will surprise and inspire during the hustings.
he was in a position where he had leverage but his arrogance thought an election would give him a better hand despite literally all the evidence, thats the issue here, hes basically given the worst tories carte Blanche to fuck over those groups whilst he turns labour into that protest group hes always wanted it to be
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 08:56:05 AM »
There is nothing wrong with what he said but I reckon he wouldnt have said oppose in parliament and just mentioned the streets, only for an aide to put that into the message. For Corbyn, parliament isnt even in his thinking.
