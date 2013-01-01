What did the Labour party do or say that made you feel they took Scottish voters for granted.



That's a good question. This is something going back over 10 years as I think it was what lead to the SNP being the largest party in the 2007 Scottish Parliament elections, so you're stretching my memory here.I think it was s long period of smaller stories rather than single big things so struggling to give specific examples but there was always a sense that the Scottish Labour party didn't really treat the Scottish Parliament with any respect and sent all the talent to WM leaving a bunch of idiots as MSPs in Holyrood. The SNP took the opposite approach with the likes of Salmond and Sturgeon going to Holyrood.Another example is the Labour administration returning money from the Scottish budget to Westminster (totalling £1.5bn). Remember the Scottish parliament is given a block grant to spend each year by Westminster. Labour decided there was nothing they could spend money on so returned, for no benefit other than to the UK treasury. They now have the gall to criticise the SNP each year when they underspend on the budget but in reality that money is carried over to the next years budget (rather than returned to WM) and is obviously sensible to allow funds to deal with any unforeseen events.They are still at it to this day. Glasgow council had been unfairly underpaying women for years under Labour control, with them doing nothing about it, and the unions doing nothing about it either. When the SNP won power in Glasgow back in 2016, they immediately acknowledged the historical problem and came to an agreement to compensate the women, but to have time to organise the funds as it was a huge amount of money for a council. It involved them having to sell council assets I believe. Suddenly the Labour party are kicking up a huge fuss, having been silent (and complicit) about it for years, demanding the compensation is paid immediately, and the unions funnily enough started caring about it as well, threatening strikes, despite the fact the timescale they had agreed to hadn't even come close to passing.Just a couple of example I can think of that show the utter contempt the Labour Party have shown for the voters. The Bain Principle as well is infuriating. They oppose anything the SNP propose, even if it is something they had in their last manifesto, and then when it gets passed and then they realise it is popular they demand credit.It would help them as well if they just acknowledged the difference in opinion amongst their supporters (and former supporters) on the independence question.