Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 12:31:47 PM
The fact that its clearly satire but some are latching on to it as if it has some poignant reality is far funnier than the article in my opinion.
Im referring to the serious point here though...

What lessons are labour going to take out of this election? Currently, it seems to be that its all someone elses fault...

Which is very very dangerous 
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Lesson one - if you want to win a general election never let the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left.

Lesson two - if you insist on letting the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left at least make sure they havent spent years avoiding the British working class and knocking around, instead, with terrorists and anti-semites and extremists of every description.

(I dont wanna boast but I think that was my first post after Jeremy Corbyn decided he wanted to run for leader)

Happy Xmas yall. At least the footy is fantastic, and lets face it, having the Reds on top of the world is much more important than whats happening in politics.  ;D
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: cloggypop on Yesterday at 12:37:35 PM
Newsthump is now an acceptable RAWK source I see.

If you think NewsThump is a 'Source' then you've got serious issues mate :)
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 01:09:07 PM
Im referring to the serious point here though...

What lessons are labour going to take out of this election? Currently, it seems to be that its all someone elses fault...

Which is very very dangerous 

This election was unique in that it was the 'Brexit' election, so any lessons will be somewhat irrelevant from this point forward.  Notwithstanding that, the biggest 'lesson' is that if Labour is agreeing to a Tory driven 'Brexit' election, the one area which Labour then needed to define its position on was the primary area of 'Brexit'.

The fact it didn't meant its policy areas beyond the 'Brexit' issue fell on deaf ears (notwithstanding the fact said policies were too numerous - that's another issue).  The Tories 'get Brexit done' resonated with the electorate, whereas Labour's fence sitting exercise didn't.

In summary, have a smaller number of key policy areas, policies which resonate with the majority of the electorate.  And above that, don't blindly ignore the massive elephant in the room which was the driver for the election in the first place.  The biggest own goal of own goals.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 01:36:42 PM
If you think NewsThump is a 'Source' then you've got serious issues mate :)

I think he was intending to be ironic about a humorous post
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:24:51 PM
Lesson one - if you want to win a general election never let the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left.

Lesson two - if you insist on letting the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left at least make sure they havent spent years avoiding the British working class and knocking around, instead, with terrorists and anti-semites and extremists of every description.

(I dont wanna boast but I think that was my first post after Jeremy Corbyn decided he wanted to run for leader)

Happy Xmas yall. At least the footy is fantastic, and lets face it, having the Reds on top of the world is much more important than whats happening in politics.  ;D

Lesson 3 if you really only want some diluted socialism that does some good but never goes far enough or if you need to be scared of the politics from the left, then just maybe you are in the wrong party.


Not saying you should move but it is some kind massive vanity to think that the party should move to just what you believe it should be.

Be a bit like a supporter ringing the club and insisting on changing the team selection or tactics.

Football is good.

Merry Xmas

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 03:06:34 PM
Lesson 3 if you really only want some diluted socialism that does some good...


Well thatd be nice.  ;D
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Is some diluted socialism better than undiluted Toryism?

A thorny question.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:30:44 PM
Is some diluted socialism better than undiluted Toryism?

A thorny question.
Theres no taste in nothing
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 03:06:34 PM
Lesson 3 if you really only want some diluted socialism that does some good but never goes far enough or if you need to be scared of the politics from the left, then just maybe you are in the wrong party.


Not saying you should move but it is some kind massive vanity to think that the party should move to just what you believe it should be.

Be a bit like a supporter ringing the club and insisting on changing the team selection or tactics.

Football is good.

Merry Xmas



What if you want socialism that is digestable to the British public leading to socialism being adopted by society and reversing some of the shite from the last 10 years?

To me, this sounds like something I'd like to see.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 04:14:13 PM
What if you want socialism that is digestable to the British public leading to socialism being adopted by society and reversing some of the shite from the last 10 years?

To me, this sounds like something I'd like to see.

For this to happen you somehow have to persuade the Great British public that socialism isnt socialism. At least somehow manage to prevent the word socialism being used to describe socialism.
Its a nightmare caused by gross stupidity.

 ::)
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:22:08 PM
For this to happen you somehow have to persuade the Great British public that socialism isnt socialism. At least somehow manage to prevent the word socialism being used to describe socialism.
Its a nightmare caused by gross stupidity.

 ::)

If you tell them that Socialism could maybe stop some of them dying after their hospitals and A&E have gone. And that they might be safer from crime after all their Police have gone. And might stop them being on fire once all their Firefighters are gone and maybe stop them dying if they lose their jobs any maybe stop them being homeless if they lose their houses.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 04:54:05 PM
If you tell them that Socialism could maybe stop some of them dying after their hospitals and A&E have gone. And that they might be safer from crime after all their Police have gone. And might stop them being on fire once all their Firefighters are gone and maybe stop them dying if they lose their jobs any maybe stop them being homeless if they lose their houses.

Sounds good in theory and should work, however, it wont as the recent election has proven.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Question is, What is diluted Socialism, if it is about caring for the people of this country, giving them a decent NHS,Schools+Services. caring for people who would be forced onto the streets without help. New Labour achieved all this so if that's diluted Socialism then it's the complete opposite to right wing ideology.
What is undiluted Socialism. ?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:22:04 PM
Question is, What is diluted Socialism, if it is about caring for the people of this country, giving them a decent NHS,Schools+Services. caring for people who would be forced onto the streets without help. New Labour achieved all this so if that's diluted Socialism then it's the complete opposite to right wing ideology.
What is undiluted Socialism. ?

Yeah I'm a bit hazy on that as well.

If your Government has a social slant, starts to fix all the things I mentioned before and helps society, then doesn't that make them a socialist Government?

I've had friends rant on about Blair being 'as bad as the Tories' and 'not doing anything positive while he was in power' - which makes me confused as I seem to think that he did quite a few things to help.

Especially after how fucked the country was after Thatcher and her cronies.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 05:29:04 PM
Yeah I'm a bit hazy on that as well.

If your Government has a social slant, starts to fix all the things I mentioned before and helps society, then doesn't that make them a socialist Government?

I've had friends rant on about Blair being 'as bad as the Tories' and 'not doing anything positive while he was in power' - which makes me confused as I seem to think that he did quite a few things to help.

Especially after how fucked the country was after Thatcher and her cronies.

Just ask them how they'd feel if Major had limped through an election and been replaced by IDS as PM and Howard as Home Sectetary.

I'd guarantee no Sure Start, Freedom of Information Act, Human Rights Act, early exit from the EU, no minimum wage.  I could go on.

That alternative world would have a bit more unpleasant than Blair World.

And that would be just a flavour if
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Happy Christmas you argumentative b*ggers. I'm raising a glass to your ability to chat politics when you should be in front of a fire, feeling mellow.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:39:54 PM
Happy Christmas you argumentative b*ggers. I'm raising a glass to your ability to chat politics when you should be in front of a fire, feeling mellow.
:) That's exactly where I am right now, Rob. A very Happy Christmas to you too and everyone here. Will be strolling down to a midnight mass hopefully totally sozzled.

Once again, A Merry Xmas to everyone  :)
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Merry Xmas. Lets hope Boris gets visited by 3 spirits tonight and comes back a decent caring person, looks like the only spirits Johnson will see will be in a glass sat on a deckchair in Mauritius.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:59:43 PM
Merry Xmas. Lets hope Boris gets visited by 3 spirits tonight and comes back a decent caring person, looks like the only spirits Johnson will see will be in a glass sat on a deckchair in Mauritius.

Or that they whisk him into the sky to fly him around and show him stuff and then 'accidentally' drop him in the middle of the Atlantic.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Just seen this in the London Economic:
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been accused of breaking his promise on minimum wage increases just a week after the general election took place.
The Conservatives pledged to hike the minimum wage to £10.50 an hour within five years in its manifesto, but todays Queens Speech includes a cheeky get-out clause.
The increase will now only happen provided economic conditions allow.
And with a turbulent break up from the EU on the way, that may prove difficult.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 06:11:04 PM
Or that they whisk him into the sky to fly him around and show him stuff and then 'accidentally' drop him in the middle of the Atlantic.
:) I don't think 3 spirits will be enough to change Boris.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Just popped into wish everyone - from whichever position youve taken in the debates weve had in here - a very happy Christmas and an equally happy and stress free New Year.

We all want LFC to continue to thrive, and we all want a Tory Party in opposition. The devils in the detail.

Take care all.

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:30:51 PM
Just popped into wish everyone - from whichever position youve taken in the debates weve had in here - a very happy Christmas and an equally happy and stress free New Year.

We all want LFC to continue to thrive, and we all want a Tory Party in opposition. The devils in the detail.

Take care all.

 :thumbup
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:39:54 PM
Happy Christmas you argumentative b*ggers. I'm raising a glass to your ability to chat politics when you should be in front of a fire, feeling mellow.

I can do both (well not the fire) but the rest, is in place, Best wishes to you and yours and all the other muppets in here.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:30:51 PM
Just popped into wish everyone - from whichever position youve taken in the debates weve had in here - a very happy Christmas and an equally happy and stress free New Year.

We all want LFC to continue to thrive, and we all want a Tory Party in opposition. The devils in the detail.

Take care all.

Merry Christmas  - Up the reds
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:22:04 PM
Question is, What is diluted Socialism, if it is about caring for the people of this country, giving them a decent NHS,Schools+Services. caring for people who would be forced onto the streets without help. New Labour achieved all this so if that's diluted Socialism then it's the complete opposite to right wing ideology.
What is undiluted Socialism. ?
a start would be not planning on nationalising anything the Tories will privatise when your gone, more focus on a strong welfare state for those who need it as the priority (healthcare, schools, housing etc) and go from there as the economy allows and go after the more ambitious ideas
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Merry Christmas to everyone!

Let the Reds do well and the Tories not so much

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 08:06:02 PM
a start would be not planning on nationalising anything the Tories will privatise when your gone, more focus on a strong welfare state for those who need it as the priority (healthcare, schools, housing etc) and go from there as the economy allows and go after the more ambitious ideas

Isnt that pretty much what the Tories say though? Its literally the same message, the only think with Labour is the numbers tend to be bigger.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Sad news :(
Andrew Miller: Former Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston dies
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-50906517

RIP
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:25:28 PM
Isnt that pretty much what the Tories say though? Its literally the same message, the only think with Labour is the numbers tend to be bigger.
and with labour (or at least new labour) they backed it up
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Homelessness, immigrants, oppression, antisemitism/racism - those nativity scenes always seem to resonate through the ages don't they.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:38:30 PM
This election was unique in that it was the 'Brexit' election, so any lessons will be somewhat irrelevant from this point forward.
Surely that's missing the point - why did people vote for Brexit? The leave vote was itself a failure of the politics and culture of the left/centre.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:23:56 AM
Surely that's missing the point - why did people vote for Brexit? The leave vote was itself a failure of the politics and culture of the left/centre.


Many of the 'left' had as much of a boner about Brexit as the 'right'

That's the problem there. If it was a clear choice then it could have been fought Left/Remain v Right/Brexit

Instead it was the Centrists that wanted to Remain and the 'Left' and 'Right' wanted to leave.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 10:41:42 AM
Many of the 'left' had as much of a boner about Brexit as the 'right'

That's the problem there. If it was a clear choice then it could have been fought Left/Remain v Right/Brexit

Instead it was the Centrists that wanted to Remain and the 'Left' and 'Right' wanted to leave.
I think the left's desire for 'Lexit' is somewhat overstated, but did coincide with the leadership of the party at that time. However, the broader long term point remains - the internationalism and cooperation at the heart of the EU project is a left-of-centre ideal. The failure to bring together that aspect with 'working class' socialism, trade unionism and social democracy has brought about a rise in reactionary ideas, English nationalism and the resurgence of xenophobia and racism. Again, Brexit isn't a product of a referendum out of nowhere in 2016, or a fringe right wing project in a couple of years before it. It had been coming for a while, and the right (who have ideological motives) found discontent that they could use. That's a long term failure of the left.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:23:56 AM
Surely that's missing the point - why did people vote for Brexit? The leave vote was itself a failure of the politics and culture of the left/centre.


Yep but that refers to the referendum.  My post was in response to another which queries what can labour learn from this election (paraphrasing).
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 10:41:42 AM
Many of the 'left' had as much of a boner about Brexit as the 'right'

That's the problem there. If it was a clear choice then it could have been fought Left/Remain v Right/Brexit

Instead it was the Centrists that wanted to Remain and the 'Left' and 'Right' wanted to leave.

What do you define as Many on the Left? I have seen nothing that suggests it was anything more then a small minority on the Left who wanted Brexit.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:04:08 AM
Homelessness, immigrants, oppression, antisemitism/racism - those nativity scenes always seem to resonate through the ages don't they.

I get your point but out of interest what is antisemitic about the nativity?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: gamble on Today at 04:53:21 PM
I get your point but out of interest what is antisemitic about the nativity?

Imperialist oppressors requiring Jews to register at approved counting houses.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:47:22 PM
Yep but that refers to the referendum.  My post was in response to another which queries ‘what can labour learn from this election’ (paraphrasing).
No, I'm not referring to the referendum, but to whatever has happened to politics and society in the preceding decade(s) to result in both the referendum and the election of the most right wing government in British history. That is, your original point about the lessons of this election being somewhat irrelevant as a result of Brexit, I think is back-to-front. The lessons of this election and Brexit are the same, or related, and fundamental - and if we don't learn them then national self-harming on this scale could become a regular occurrence.

But, happy Christmas ;).
