« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 73929 times)

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,930
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 01:09:07 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 12:31:47 PM
The fact that its clearly satire but some are latching on to it as if it has some poignant reality is far funnier than the article in my opinion.
Im referring to the serious point here though...

What lessons are labour going to take out of this election? Currently, it seems to be that its all someone elses fault...

Which is very very dangerous 
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,962
  • The first five yards........
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 01:24:51 PM »
Lesson one - if you want to win a general election never let the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left.

Lesson two - if you insist on letting the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left at least make sure they havent spent years avoiding the British working class and knocking around, instead, with terrorists and anti-semites and extremists of every description.

(I dont wanna boast but I think that was my first post after Jeremy Corbyn decided he wanted to run for leader)

Happy Xmas yall. At least the footy is fantastic, and lets face it, having the Reds on top of the world is much more important than whats happening in politics.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:35 PM by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,054
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 01:36:42 PM »
Quote from: cloggypop on Today at 12:37:35 PM
Newsthump is now an acceptable RAWK source I see.

If you think NewsThump is a 'Source' then you've got serious issues mate :)
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 01:38:30 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 01:09:07 PM
Im referring to the serious point here though...

What lessons are labour going to take out of this election? Currently, it seems to be that its all someone elses fault...

Which is very very dangerous 

This election was unique in that it was the 'Brexit' election, so any lessons will be somewhat irrelevant from this point forward.  Notwithstanding that, the biggest 'lesson' is that if Labour is agreeing to a Tory driven 'Brexit' election, the one area which Labour then needed to define its position on was the primary area of 'Brexit'.

The fact it didn't meant its policy areas beyond the 'Brexit' issue fell on deaf ears (notwithstanding the fact said policies were too numerous - that's another issue).  The Tories 'get Brexit done' resonated with the electorate, whereas Labour's fence sitting exercise didn't.

In summary, have a smaller number of key policy areas, policies which resonate with the majority of the electorate.  And above that, don't blindly ignore the massive elephant in the room which was the driver for the election in the first place.  The biggest own goal of own goals.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 01:39:12 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 01:36:42 PM
If you think NewsThump is a 'Source' then you've got serious issues mate :)

I think he was intending to be ironic about a humorous post
« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:45 PM by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,168
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 03:06:34 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:51 PM
Lesson one - if you want to win a general election never let the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left.

Lesson two - if you insist on letting the Labour Party be led by someone on the fringes of the Left at least make sure they havent spent years avoiding the British working class and knocking around, instead, with terrorists and anti-semites and extremists of every description.

(I dont wanna boast but I think that was my first post after Jeremy Corbyn decided he wanted to run for leader)

Happy Xmas yall. At least the footy is fantastic, and lets face it, having the Reds on top of the world is much more important than whats happening in politics.  ;D

Lesson 3 if you really only want some diluted socialism that does some good but never goes far enough or if you need to be scared of the politics from the left, then just maybe you are in the wrong party.


Not saying you should move but it is some kind massive vanity to think that the party should move to just what you believe it should be.

Be a bit like a supporter ringing the club and insisting on changing the team selection or tactics.

Football is good.

Merry Xmas

Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,962
  • The first five yards........
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 03:20:57 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 03:06:34 PM
Lesson 3 if you really only want some diluted socialism that does some good...


Well thatd be nice.  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 03:30:44 PM »
Is some diluted socialism better than undiluted Toryism?

A thorny question.
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,930
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 03:34:00 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:30:44 PM
Is some diluted socialism better than undiluted Toryism?

A thorny question.
Theres no taste in nothing
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,054
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 04:14:13 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 03:06:34 PM
Lesson 3 if you really only want some diluted socialism that does some good but never goes far enough or if you need to be scared of the politics from the left, then just maybe you are in the wrong party.


Not saying you should move but it is some kind massive vanity to think that the party should move to just what you believe it should be.

Be a bit like a supporter ringing the club and insisting on changing the team selection or tactics.

Football is good.

Merry Xmas



What if you want socialism that is digestable to the British public leading to socialism being adopted by society and reversing some of the shite from the last 10 years?

To me, this sounds like something I'd like to see.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,136
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 04:22:08 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 04:14:13 PM
What if you want socialism that is digestable to the British public leading to socialism being adopted by society and reversing some of the shite from the last 10 years?

To me, this sounds like something I'd like to see.

For this to happen you somehow have to persuade the Great British public that socialism isnt socialism. At least somehow manage to prevent the word socialism being used to describe socialism.
Its a nightmare caused by gross stupidity.

 ::)
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,054
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 04:54:05 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:22:08 PM
For this to happen you somehow have to persuade the Great British public that socialism isnt socialism. At least somehow manage to prevent the word socialism being used to describe socialism.
Its a nightmare caused by gross stupidity.

 ::)

If you tell them that Socialism could maybe stop some of them dying after their hospitals and A&E have gone. And that they might be safer from crime after all their Police have gone. And might stop them being on fire once all their Firefighters are gone and maybe stop them dying if they lose their jobs any maybe stop them being homeless if they lose their houses.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,136
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 04:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 04:54:05 PM
If you tell them that Socialism could maybe stop some of them dying after their hospitals and A&E have gone. And that they might be safer from crime after all their Police have gone. And might stop them being on fire once all their Firefighters are gone and maybe stop them dying if they lose their jobs any maybe stop them being homeless if they lose their houses.

Sounds good in theory and should work, however, it wont as the recent election has proven.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 05:22:04 PM »
Question is, What is diluted Socialism, if it is about caring for the people of this country, giving them a decent NHS,Schools+Services. caring for people who would be forced onto the streets without help. New Labour achieved all this so if that's diluted Socialism then it's the complete opposite to right wing ideology.
What is undiluted Socialism. ?
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 