I know we've moved on, but since I was the one who said that regime changefeature in both Bush's and Blair's reasons for the invasion of Iraq, I thought I ought to point RAWK to the evidence:This is from the Congressional Resolution on Iraq passed by the House and Senate in October 2002:Whereas the Iraq Liberation Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-338) expressed the sense of Congress that it should be the policy of the United States to support efforts to remove from power the current Iraqi regime and promote the emergence of a democratic government to replace that regime...Tony Blair in his speech in the House of Commons supporting invasion on 25th Feb 2003 said this:The purpose in our acting is disarmament. But the nature of Saddam's regime is relevant in two ways. First, WMD in the hands of a regime of this brutality is especially dangerous because Saddam has shown he will use them. Secondly, I know the innocent as well as the guilty die in a war. But do not let us forget the 4 million Iraqi exiles, the thousands of children who die needlessly every year due to Saddam's impoverishment of his country - a country which in 1978 was wealthier than Portugal or Malaysia but now is in ruins, 60 per cent of its people on food aid. Let us not forget the tens of thousands imprisoned, tortured or executed by his barbarity every year. The innocent die every day in Iraq victims of Saddam, and their plight too should be heard.Clearly regime change wasthe main justification for the invasion of Iraq. But it wasn't ignored either, and nor was it negligible. It formed athe case for both the United States and the United Kingdom.Personally, I thought it was the strongest part (and still do) - even though I wanted a second resolution at the UN to make the war legitimate. And I still think it is a fine thing that that mass murderer and genocidal maniac (or his sons) is no longer in charge of Iraq. Syria on the other hand.....Sorry, as you were.