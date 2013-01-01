« previous next »
Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 71424 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 08:28:09 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 08:10:39 PM
We took the proportion of immigration we needed to support our ageing population.

It was entirely proportional.

The Blair government expected between 5,000 and 12,000 people to come from the expanded EU a year. They were wrong by a factor of about 20...

The UK wasnt the only country in Western Europe with an ageing population, but every EU member bar the UK and Sweden delayed freedom of movement by 7 years so not sure what your basing any of this being proportional on.
Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 08:33:12 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:28:09 PM
The Blair government expected between 5,000 and 12,000 people to come from the expanded EU a year. They were wrong by a factor of about 20...

The UK wasnt the only country in Western Europe with an ageing population, but every EU member bar the UK and Sweden delayed freedom of movement by 7 years so not sure what your basing any of this being proportional on.
Unemployment rates being historically  low might be one reason...
Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 08:35:24 PM »
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on Today at 08:18:41 PM
Personally I think distrust of politicians was one of the driving factors behind Brexit, and one of the major driving factors behind that distrust (along with plenty of other things like the expenses scandal) was the Iraq war. But that is one factor contributing to one reason for Brexit, so certainly not putting it all on Blair.

Thats the point, Blair was better then anything before or after by quite some considerable way, but there is a tendency on here by some to see him as infallible which is just as wrong as the Hard Lefts belief that everything is his fault. As Geoff said earlier, people really need to start looking at things in shades of grey rather then black or white.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 08:36:44 PM »
I know we've moved on, but since I was the one who said that regime change did feature in both Bush's and Blair's reasons for the invasion of Iraq, I thought I ought to point RAWK to the evidence: 

This is from the Congressional Resolution on Iraq passed by the House and Senate in October 2002:

http://hnn.us/articles/1282.html

Whereas the Iraq Liberation Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-338) expressed the sense of Congress that it should be the policy of the United States to support efforts to remove from power the current Iraqi regime and promote the emergence of a democratic government to replace that regime...

Tony Blair in his speech in the House of Commons supporting invasion on 25th Feb 2003 said this:

The purpose in our acting is disarmament. But the nature of Saddam's regime is relevant in two ways. First, WMD in the hands of a regime of this brutality is especially dangerous because Saddam has shown he will use them. Secondly, I know the innocent as well as the guilty die in a war. But do not let us forget the 4 million Iraqi exiles, the thousands of children who die needlessly every year due to Saddam's impoverishment of his country - a country which in 1978 was wealthier than Portugal or Malaysia but now is in ruins, 60 per cent of its people on food aid. Let us not forget the tens of thousands imprisoned, tortured or executed by his barbarity every year. The innocent die every day in Iraq victims of Saddam, and their plight too should be heard.

Clearly regime change was not the main justification for the invasion of Iraq. But it wasn't ignored either, and nor was it negligible. It formed a part of the case for both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Personally, I thought it was the strongest part (and still do) - even though I wanted a second resolution at the UN to make the war legitimate. And I still think it is a fine thing that that mass murderer and genocidal maniac (or his sons) is no longer in charge of Iraq. Syria on the other hand.....

Sorry, as you were.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 08:38:34 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:35:24 PM
but there is a tendency on here by some to see (Tony Blair) as infallible

If it's a "tendency" on here there must be loads of evidence you can cite to demonstrate it. Can I ask you to provide some?
Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 08:41:29 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 08:33:12 PM
Unemployment rates being historically  low might be one reason...

It might be a reason for wanting more people to come to the country (although unemployment was low across the EU at the time) but either way, telling people that only 12,000 people were going to come when it ended up being 100,000 is hardly a way to build trust with people however well intentioned the motive was or positive the impact.
Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 08:43:50 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:38:34 PM
If it's a "tendency" on here there must be loads of evidence you can cite to demonstrate it. Can I ask you to provide some?

 The referendum was lost due to a number of reasons, none of which had anything to do with an ex PM who had not been in power for 10 years prior.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 08:43:57 PM »
Hilary Benn speaking on Syria a while back. The Labour members would never vote for him, but have you ever been so proud to be British or a democratic socialist as when you heard him?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_dRCzd19Uc
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 08:45:08 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:43:50 PM
 The referendum was lost due to a number of reasons, none of which had anything to do with an ex PM who had not been in power for 10 years prior.



This has nothing to do with "infallibility" obviously.

It's also an excellent point. Who made it?
Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 08:49:50 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:45:08 PM
This has nothing to do with "infallibility" obviously.

It's also an excellent point. Who made it?

Its completely wrong.

Go have a look who made it yourself, its on the last page.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 08:51:26 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:49:50 PM

Go have a look who made it yourself, its on the last page.

Whoosh!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 08:51:46 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:36:44 PM
I know we've moved on, but since I was the one who said that regime change did feature in both Bush's and Blair's reasons for the invasion of Iraq, I thought I ought to point RAWK to the evidence: 

This is from the Congressional Resolution on Iraq passed by the House and Senate in October 2002:

http://hnn.us/articles/1282.html

Whereas the Iraq Liberation Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-338) expressed the sense of Congress that it should be the policy of the United States to support efforts to remove from power the current Iraqi regime and promote the emergence of a democratic government to replace that regime...

Tony Blair in his speech in the House of Commons supporting invasion on 25th Feb 2003 said this:

The purpose in our acting is disarmament. But the nature of Saddam's regime is relevant in two ways. First, WMD in the hands of a regime of this brutality is especially dangerous because Saddam has shown he will use them. Secondly, I know the innocent as well as the guilty die in a war. But do not let us forget the 4 million Iraqi exiles, the thousands of children who die needlessly every year due to Saddam's impoverishment of his country - a country which in 1978 was wealthier than Portugal or Malaysia but now is in ruins, 60 per cent of its people on food aid. Let us not forget the tens of thousands imprisoned, tortured or executed by his barbarity every year. The innocent die every day in Iraq victims of Saddam, and their plight too should be heard.

Clearly regime change was not the main justification for the invasion of Iraq. But it wasn't ignored either, and nor was it negligible. It formed a part of the case for both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Personally, I thought it was the strongest part (and still do) - even though I wanted a second resolution at the UN to make the war legitimate. And I still think it is a fine thing that that mass murderer and genocidal maniac (or his sons) is no longer in charge of Iraq. Syria on the other hand.....

Sorry, as you were.


I think regime change was the main objective, Blair just never openly admitted it. The paragraph above is hardly an open admission of seeking regime change, and even that was buried in the middle of a long speech. Would he not have opened up a legal can of worms if he had admitted as much?
Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 08:53:17 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:41:29 PM
It might be a reason for wanting more people to come to the country (although unemployment was low across the EU at the time) but either way, telling people that only 12,000 people were going to come when it ended up being 100,000 is hardly a way to build trust with people however well intentioned the motive was or positive the impact.
You said it wasnt proportional ....

But now its well intentioned and had a positive impact....

What point are you trying to make exactly?
Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 08:58:47 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 08:53:17 PM
You said it wasnt proportional ....

But now its well intentioned and had a positive impact....

What point are you trying to make exactly?

It wasnt proportional to what the rest of the EU took as they hadnt allowed freedom of movement to kick in.

I have no problem with immigration, I am also not blind to the fact that others do unfortunately and was probably a big contribution to Brexit.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 09:00:07 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:51:46 PM
I think regime change was the main objective, Blair just never openly admitted it. The paragraph above is hardly an open admission of seeking regime change, and even that was buried in the middle of a long speech. Would he not have opened up a legal can of worms if he had admitted as much?

Possibly so. Regime change, as an idea, was the centre-piece of his famous Chicago speech of course (sorry Doc, can't be arsed finding the link but it will be out there). But I'm not sure it was quite as "buried" as you say in any case. That doesn't seem fair. It was said, when it didn't need to have been said. It was part of his case. And other Labour MPs, like Ann Clwyd, who had spent a lot of time in Iraq and knew about the cruelty of the regime, made a big deal of it in subsequent speeches in the debate.  This was all forgotten later. 

I'm not sure he would have opened a can of worms. The Genocide convention of the UN had been on the statute book since 1948. That it was hardly cited (if ever?) simply shames the UN. Blair and Bush could have grounded their case in that alone.
Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 09:01:35 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:58:47 PM
It wasnt proportional to what the rest of the EU took as they hadnt allowed freedom of movement to kick in.

I have no problem with immigration, I am also not blind to the fact that others do unfortunately and was probably a big contribution to Brexit.
It was proportional to the needs of our population dynamics and employment needs.

As such, the rest of the EU isnt relevant.
So as far as Britain was concerned it was entirely proportional.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 09:04:14 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:00:07 PM
Possibly so. Regime change, as an idea, was the centre-piece of his famous Chicago speech of course (sorry Doc, can't be arsed finding the link but it will be out there). But I'm not sure it was quite as "buried" as you say in any case. That doesn't seem fair. It was said, when it didn't need to have been said. It was part of his case. And other Labour MPs, like Ann Clwyd, who had spent a lot of time in Iraq and knew about the cruelty of the regime, made a big deal of it in subsequent speeches in the debate.  This was all forgotten later. 

I'm not sure he would have opened a can of worms. The Genocide convention of the UN had been on the statute book since 1948. That it was hardly cited (if ever?) simply shames the UN. Blair and Bush could have grounded their case in that alone.

Well anyway, why are we even talking about this by the way.
Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 09:15:59 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 09:01:35 PM
It was proportional to the needs of our population dynamics and employment needs.

As such, the rest of the EU isnt relevant.
So as far as Britain was concerned it was entirely proportional.

Is that based on fact or your opinion?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 09:16:59 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:04:14 PM
Well anyway, why are we even talking about this by the way.

Can't remember!

But it WILL crop up again. It always does.
Online Jul Chrimbo?

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 09:17:01 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:15:59 PM
Is that based on fact or your opinion?

It's very lucky for them that the numbers were so spectacularly different to predicted and yet were actually just right.
Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 09:17:22 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:15:59 PM
Is that based on fact or your opinion?
Both.
Online west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 09:20:42 PM »
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on Today at 09:17:01 PM
It's very lucky for them that the numbers were so spectacularly different to predicted and yet were actually just right.

Your probably right, but lets go back to the original point. How did it all impact the Referendum?
