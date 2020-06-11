I thought it was a real return to form after the disappointment of the first five episode. Felt much more about the Money Heist we know and love - no huge shootouts, just good old heist action. Obviously ridiculous and melodramatic, but that's why we liked it so much, no?
Some fun twists along the way, particularly when the gold was stolen from them by Berlin's son and ex-wife. Assumed he'd link into the main plot, but thought it'd be helping the Professor rather than hindering him.
And the conclusion worked for me. Taking the gold hostage to secure the survival and safety of the gang made sense, and it made a decent point over the craziness of the financial system which countries rely on. Not quite buying that it would stay secret that the gang faked their deaths with the help of the military, seems that there's a huge number of people who would know and it'd almost certainly leak
also reckon that they'll be in need of some plastic surgery, or else people will cotton on pretty quickly that these world-famous bank robbers are strolling around cities across the globe.