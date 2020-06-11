I stopped after season 1 for a break as i do with most shows that have 3 seasons or more (about 9 months ago). Is it worth investing the time for the rest of them?



It's not a show I've thought I really must get back to it



So far, I think I've mostly found it 'entertaining' - it's a good one to watch for some cheesy laughs, and for some drama & tension that is more exciting than stressful. I don't feel the same stress I do when I'm watching Ozark for instance, nor do I feel I'm rooting for the characters like I do Sex Ed, or feel as invested in it as - say - Homeland.I don't think it'll stick in my head as up there with my favourites, but I'm enjoying it - as mentioned, now looking forward to the 4th and pleased to learn of the 5th.Sounds like you're a bit like me in the sense of not wanting to watch something endlessly for ages. I tend to have two season on the go at once and will watch 2/3 episodes of each per week - I'll pick up with a couple of pairs of seasons of different series' once I've finished those, before returning. I feel like I enjoy & 'savour' the shows more, but like it helps me actually not forget that I'm watching them in the longer-term!