La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series

Welshred

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 11, 2020, 07:30:39 pm
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on June 11, 2020, 12:51:47 pm
S4 spoiler

Spoiler
Nairobi's death was genuinely one of the most emotional ones I can remember from recent years.
[close]

Spoiler
Completely agree. One of the best characters in the show as well, portrayed brilliantly by the actress too.
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 12, 2020, 10:24:19 am
Just on that last spoiler:

Spoiler
The documentary on Netflix has a section all about Nairobi's farewell - including the actress breaking down in tears while giving her goodbye speech. Although I'm sure she'll still appear in loads of flashbacks in Part 5.
[close]
Welshred

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 12, 2020, 10:31:54 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 12, 2020, 10:24:19 am
Just on that last spoiler:

Spoiler
The documentary on Netflix has a section all about Nairobi's farewell - including the actress breaking down in tears while giving her goodbye speech. Although I'm sure she'll still appear in loads of flashbacks in Part 5.
[close]

Spoiler
I read from the producers of the show that the reason they have flashbacks is because they didn't think Berlin would be as popular as he was when they killed him off so they had to find a way of bringing him back
[close]
red mongoose

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 12, 2020, 04:54:02 pm
I was just thinking about the use of Arcade Fire in that last series. Amazing.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 24, 2020, 02:33:09 pm
So The Professor and Berlin are brothers? And Palermo was Berlins lover?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 24, 2020, 05:43:53 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on June 24, 2020, 02:33:09 pm
So The Professor and Berlin are brothers? And Palermo was Berlins lover?

Spoiler
Professor and Berlin are brothers yes. Don't think Palermo and Berlin were lovers - that was my read at first but then there's the scene where they kiss and Berlin doesn't feel anything, despite loving him and Palermo being infatuated.
[close]
red mongoose

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 24, 2020, 06:08:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 24, 2020, 05:43:53 pm
Spoiler
Professor and Berlin are brothers yes. Don't think Palermo and Berlin were lovers - that was my read at first but then there's the scene where they kiss and Berlin doesn't feel anything, despite loving him and Palermo being infatuated.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah, Doc, they definitely weren't - he told Palermo after that kiss (paraphrasing) "I love you as deeply as I can, but not that way" etc.
[close]
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 30, 2020, 11:39:52 am
Spoiler
That Nairobi episode....fuck!
[close]
Welshred

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 30, 2020, 11:41:18 am
Spoiler
Personally was one of the moments of tv that devastated me the most I think. Nairobi is one of my favourite characters
[close]
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 30, 2020, 03:32:37 pm
Quote from: Welshred on June 30, 2020, 11:41:18 am
Spoiler
Personally was one of the moments of tv that devastated me the most I think. Nairobi is one of my favourite characters
[close]

Spoiler
I think from the moment he dropped into her room, you knew what the outcome would be - she was my fave :(
[close]
Jonny-LFC

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
July 21, 2020, 10:13:40 am
Just got through this in the last month or so.  Think it's one of the best series we've seen - Superb.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
July 31, 2020, 04:29:01 pm
Fifth and final part just announced by Netflix. Filming starts next week.
red mongoose

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
August 13, 2020, 02:41:45 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2020, 04:29:01 pm
Fifth and final part just announced by Netflix. Filming starts next week.

Just what the Doctor ordered  ;)  Can't wait.
jackh

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
April 28, 2021, 09:50:59 am
Finished the third season of this last night - I think I found it to have slightly less depth in terms of the characters/relationships than the previous two (it felt short, like it could have done with one or two more episodes to build up before you realised you were in the second half of the season), but absolutely delivered in the end.

I'm not one for binging, so I'll probably catch up with a couple of other things in the next 2/3 months and then return for the fourth season.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2020, 04:29:01 pm
Fifth and final part just announced by Netflix. Filming starts next week.

Somewhere along the way, I'd presumed that season four was it!  Hopefully we get a run of announcements now, though I'm not sure if things will be different in the US - I'm waiting on dates for the next instalments of Ozark, Strange Things, and You, as well as Sex Education.
Last Edit: April 28, 2021, 09:53:44 am by jackh
Ziltoid

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
April 28, 2021, 10:13:02 am
I stopped after season 1 for a break as i do with most shows that have 3 seasons or more (about 9 months ago).  Is it worth investing the time for the rest of them?

It's not a show I've thought I really must get back to it
jackh

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
April 28, 2021, 10:45:22 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on April 28, 2021, 10:13:02 am
I stopped after season 1 for a break as i do with most shows that have 3 seasons or more (about 9 months ago).  Is it worth investing the time for the rest of them?

It's not a show I've thought I really must get back to it

So far, I think I've mostly found it 'entertaining' - it's a good one to watch for some cheesy laughs, and for some drama & tension that is more exciting than stressful.  I don't feel the same stress I do when I'm watching Ozark for instance, nor do I feel I'm rooting for the characters like I do Sex Ed, or feel as invested in it as - say - Homeland.

I don't think it'll stick in my head as up there with my favourites, but I'm enjoying it - as mentioned, now looking forward to the 4th and pleased to learn of the 5th.

Sounds like you're a bit like me in the sense of not wanting to watch something endlessly for ages.  I tend to have two season on the go at once and will watch 2/3 episodes of each per week - I'll pick up with a couple of pairs of seasons of different series' once I've finished those, before returning.  I feel like I enjoy & 'savour' the shows more, but like it helps me actually not forget that I'm watching them in the longer-term!
RedSamba

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
August 2, 2021, 05:09:17 pm
Jonny-LFC

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
September 6, 2021, 09:28:51 am
Anyone watched the 5 new eps yet?  Did them over the weekend.

Wow.
Welshred

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
September 6, 2021, 09:31:22 am
Yep I have too, knife edge stuff!
Barefoot Doctor

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
September 6, 2021, 09:36:39 am
Yep, got through them over the weekend.

Spoiler
Still think it's great, although the big shootouts ended up being a bit boring for me.

Alicia was brilliant in these episodes, and is still a massive threat to the Professor I think.

Tokyo's death was a shocker - kind of telegraphed with the focus on her lost love, but this show so often has characters almost die that I assumed the same would happen here. But no, she's definitely dead! And took Gandia with her, thankfully.

Is Berlin's son going to make an appearance in the present day in the final episodes? I assume so, otherwise it was a bit of a strange storyline!
[close]
Welshred

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
September 6, 2021, 09:54:07 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  6, 2021, 09:36:39 am
Yep, got through them over the weekend.

Spoiler
Still think it's great, although the big shootouts ended up being a bit boring for me.

Alicia was brilliant in these episodes, and is still a massive threat to the Professor I think.

Tokyo's death was a shocker - kind of telegraphed with the focus on her lost love, but this show so often has characters almost die that I assumed the same would happen here. But no, she's definitely dead! And took Gandia with her, thankfully.

Is Berlin's son going to make an appearance in the present day in the final episodes? I assume so, otherwise it was a bit of a strange storyline!
[close]

Spoiler
You missed the celebration of Arturo getting shot then the digest at them trying to revive him, let the twat die!

I've been thinking the same about Berlin's son. Why else introduce him? I know they regretted killing Berlin off because he was popular so that's why they keep him in but it would be a pointless subplot if his son doesn't come into it.

Was devastated about Tokyo, and Helsinki, but what a way to go! [\spoiler]
[close]
Ziltoid

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
September 6, 2021, 02:57:19 pm
Watched the 1st season over lockdown when on furlough - I assume this is still worth investing time into given it's series 5?
Grobbelrevell

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
October 1, 2021, 07:12:10 pm
Season 5.

Spoiler
Watched episode 1 last night.

Genuinely awful. As in, extremely close to not bothering with another episode of it again levels of awful.

I mean, leaving a load of (loaded) semi-automatic weapons next to a bunch of hostages is ridiculous enough, but then the entirety of the episode subsequently becomes this Hollywood-esque shoot-out, with Arturo seemingly becoming Rambo. Brain dead television at its worst.

It's always had a little bit of this, i'm happy to concede, but the ratio was skewed to the point of it becoming unwatchable. What really made this show worth the watch was the Professor and the way that he anticipated moves and manipulated situations in ways that you didn't see coming. That's what I was in it for. Not daft gun fights brought about by brain-numbingly stupid plot lines.
[\spoiler]
[close]
Welshred

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
October 1, 2021, 07:29:13 pm
Spoiler
That's the whole point of that episode though isn't it? The Professor is otherwise indisposed so is unable to keep them calm and organised, hence the shit show that we see
[close]
RedSamba

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
November 7, 2021, 07:54:07 am
I'm really struggling with the last season. Two episodes in and I'm ready to give up on it which is a shame because I really enjoyed the first couple of seasons. Same repetitive shit over and over again  :butt
Barefoot Doctor

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
December 2, 2021, 09:49:41 am
Not feeling a ton of excitement for it sadly, but the final five episodes debut on Netflix on Friday. Will definitely be watching, I did enjoy the first half although there was far too much focus on massive gunfights (and not enough of the Professor professoring).
The G in Gerrard

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
December 2, 2021, 10:21:19 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  2, 2021, 09:49:41 am
Not feeling a ton of excitement for it sadly, but the final five episodes debut on Netflix on Friday. Will definitely be watching, I did enjoy the first half although there was far too much focus on massive gunfights (and not enough of the Professor professoring).
Yeah think they've run out of ideas to be fair.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
December 14, 2021, 11:30:43 am
Just finished the final episodes.

Spoiler
I thought it was a real return to form after the disappointment of the first five episode. Felt much more about the Money Heist we know and love - no huge shootouts, just good old heist action. Obviously ridiculous and melodramatic, but that's why we liked it so much, no?

Some fun twists along the way, particularly when the gold was stolen from them by Berlin's son and ex-wife. Assumed he'd link into the main plot, but thought it'd be helping the Professor rather than hindering him.

And the conclusion worked for me. Taking the gold hostage to secure the survival and safety of the gang made sense, and it made a decent point over the craziness of the financial system which countries rely on. Not quite buying that it would stay secret that the gang faked their deaths with the help of the military, seems that there's a huge number of people who would know and it'd almost certainly leak  ;D also reckon that they'll be in need of some plastic surgery, or else people will cotton on pretty quickly that these world-famous bank robbers are strolling around cities across the globe.
[close]
The G in Gerrard

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
December 17, 2021, 04:00:01 pm
Good use of Coldplay ;D
Wild Romany Boy

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
December 17, 2021, 04:28:49 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 17, 2021, 04:00:01 pm
Good use of Coldplay ;D

That's the best achievement of the show in my opinion.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
March 22, 2022, 03:37:18 am
I'm on season 4. Decent so far but sometimes annoying as fuck. They start crying for some sentimental shit in the middle of shitstorm
red_lfc_costello

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
Today at 08:14:44 am
Watched the whole thing over the last month or so, really enjoyed it.

Not going to get into the ins and outs of it all, there was bits i really liked, bits (the crazy shoot outs) that i got a bit bored with, but overall i liked it. Thought the ending was good, couple of twists and turns i didn't see coming in the last couple of episodes which kept you guessing,

Spoiler
I did think that when they were all in the helicopter flying off into the sunset at the end, that Tomayo would have shot it down or something!
[close]
