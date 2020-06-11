« previous next »
La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 11, 2020, 07:30:39 pm
S4 spoiler
S4 spoiler

Spoiler
Nairobi's death was genuinely one of the most emotional ones I can remember from recent years.
[close]

Spoiler
Completely agree. One of the best characters in the show as well, portrayed brilliantly by the actress too.
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 12, 2020, 10:24:19 am
Just on that last spoiler:

Spoiler
The documentary on Netflix has a section all about Nairobi's farewell - including the actress breaking down in tears while giving her goodbye speech. Although I'm sure she'll still appear in loads of flashbacks in Part 5.
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 12, 2020, 10:31:54 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 12, 2020, 10:24:19 am
Just on that last spoiler:

Spoiler
The documentary on Netflix has a section all about Nairobi's farewell - including the actress breaking down in tears while giving her goodbye speech. Although I'm sure she'll still appear in loads of flashbacks in Part 5.
[close]

Spoiler
I read from the producers of the show that the reason they have flashbacks is because they didn't think Berlin would be as popular as he was when they killed him off so they had to find a way of bringing him back
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 12, 2020, 04:54:02 pm
I was just thinking about the use of Arcade Fire in that last series. Amazing.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 24, 2020, 02:33:09 pm
So The Professor and Berlin are brothers? And Palermo was Berlins lover?
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 24, 2020, 05:43:53 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on June 24, 2020, 02:33:09 pm
So The Professor and Berlin are brothers? And Palermo was Berlins lover?

Spoiler
Professor and Berlin are brothers yes. Don't think Palermo and Berlin were lovers - that was my read at first but then there's the scene where they kiss and Berlin doesn't feel anything, despite loving him and Palermo being infatuated.
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 24, 2020, 06:08:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 24, 2020, 05:43:53 pm
Spoiler
Professor and Berlin are brothers yes. Don't think Palermo and Berlin were lovers - that was my read at first but then there's the scene where they kiss and Berlin doesn't feel anything, despite loving him and Palermo being infatuated.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah, Doc, they definitely weren't - he told Palermo after that kiss (paraphrasing) "I love you as deeply as I can, but not that way" etc.
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 30, 2020, 11:39:52 am
Spoiler
That Nairobi episode....fuck!
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 30, 2020, 11:41:18 am
Spoiler
Personally was one of the moments of tv that devastated me the most I think. Nairobi is one of my favourite characters
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
June 30, 2020, 03:32:37 pm
Quote from: Welshred on June 30, 2020, 11:41:18 am
Spoiler
Personally was one of the moments of tv that devastated me the most I think. Nairobi is one of my favourite characters
[close]

Spoiler
I think from the moment he dropped into her room, you knew what the outcome would be - she was my fave :(
[close]
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
July 21, 2020, 10:13:40 am
Just got through this in the last month or so.  Think it's one of the best series we've seen - Superb.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
July 31, 2020, 04:29:01 pm
Fifth and final part just announced by Netflix. Filming starts next week.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
August 13, 2020, 02:41:45 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2020, 04:29:01 pm
Fifth and final part just announced by Netflix. Filming starts next week.

Just what the Doctor ordered  ;)  Can't wait.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
April 28, 2021, 09:50:59 am
Finished the third season of this last night - I think I found it to have slightly less depth in terms of the characters/relationships than the previous two (it felt short, like it could have done with one or two more episodes to build up before you realised you were in the second half of the season), but absolutely delivered in the end.

I'm not one for binging, so I'll probably catch up with a couple of other things in the next 2/3 months and then return for the fourth season.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2020, 04:29:01 pm
Fifth and final part just announced by Netflix. Filming starts next week.

Somewhere along the way, I'd presumed that season four was it!  Hopefully we get a run of announcements now, though I'm not sure if things will be different in the US - I'm waiting on dates for the next instalments of Ozark, Strange Things, and You, as well as Sex Education.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
April 28, 2021, 10:13:02 am
I stopped after season 1 for a break as i do with most shows that have 3 seasons or more (about 9 months ago).  Is it worth investing the time for the rest of them?

It's not a show I've thought I really must get back to it
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
April 28, 2021, 10:45:22 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on April 28, 2021, 10:13:02 am
I stopped after season 1 for a break as i do with most shows that have 3 seasons or more (about 9 months ago).  Is it worth investing the time for the rest of them?

It's not a show I've thought I really must get back to it

So far, I think I've mostly found it 'entertaining' - it's a good one to watch for some cheesy laughs, and for some drama & tension that is more exciting than stressful.  I don't feel the same stress I do when I'm watching Ozark for instance, nor do I feel I'm rooting for the characters like I do Sex Ed, or feel as invested in it as - say - Homeland.

I don't think it'll stick in my head as up there with my favourites, but I'm enjoying it - as mentioned, now looking forward to the 4th and pleased to learn of the 5th.

Sounds like you're a bit like me in the sense of not wanting to watch something endlessly for ages.  I tend to have two season on the go at once and will watch 2/3 episodes of each per week - I'll pick up with a couple of pairs of seasons of different series' once I've finished those, before returning.  I feel like I enjoy & 'savour' the shows more, but like it helps me actually not forget that I'm watching them in the longer-term!
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
August 2, 2021, 05:09:17 pm
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
Today at 09:28:51 am
Anyone watched the 5 new eps yet?  Did them over the weekend.

Wow.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
Today at 09:31:22 am
Yep I have too, knife edge stuff!
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
Today at 09:36:39 am
Yep, got through them over the weekend.

Spoiler
Still think it's great, although the big shootouts ended up being a bit boring for me.

Alicia was brilliant in these episodes, and is still a massive threat to the Professor I think.

Tokyo's death was a shocker - kind of telegraphed with the focus on her lost love, but this show so often has characters almost die that I assumed the same would happen here. But no, she's definitely dead! And took Gandia with her, thankfully.

Is Berlin's son going to make an appearance in the present day in the final episodes? I assume so, otherwise it was a bit of a strange storyline!
[close]
