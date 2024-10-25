« previous next »
Offline William Regal

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 25, 2024, 07:54:58 pm
Why did the Chelsea fans get a different segment of the ARE to other visitors this season?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 25, 2024, 08:28:47 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 25, 2024, 07:54:58 pm
Why did the Chelsea fans get a different segment of the ARE to other visitors this season?

They didn't?

Some clubs didn't take the full allocation so we got the middle bit behind the goal, and West ham took more than 3k so because of the way we can segregate underneath lfc fans used the small ash's end bit that someone like Bournemouth would take and gave West ham the home end side if they makes sense - happens a lot
Offline William Regal

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 25, 2024, 08:48:35 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 25, 2024, 08:28:47 pm
They didn't?

Some clubs didn't take the full allocation so we got the middle bit behind the goal, and West ham took more than 3k so because of the way we can segregate underneath lfc fans used the small ash's end bit that someone like Bournemouth would take and gave West ham the home end side if they makes sense - happens a lot

Thanks for clearing that up
Online Fromola

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 25, 2024, 08:52:44 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 25, 2024, 08:28:47 pm
They didn't?

Some clubs didn't take the full allocation so we got the middle bit behind the goal, and West ham took more than 3k so because of the way we can segregate underneath lfc fans used the small ash's end bit that someone like Bournemouth would take and gave West ham the home end side if they makes sense - happens a lot

What happened to the away end being spread over two tiers in the corner of the stand, rather than pride of place behind the goal?

Compare the allocation away teams get at Anfield to the garbage we get given everywhere else. Spread over tiers at City, the sides of shit stands at Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves etc, high up at Old Trafford, up in the gods at Newcastle.
Online emitime

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 25, 2024, 09:01:57 pm
Basically because there'd be a second strip of segregation eating into capacity + you're not going to sell hospitality in the upper tier to away fans. So money.

I was initially disappointed, but the lower tier with no roof over it seems to have neutered away fans anyway, barely heard them the last 14 months.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 25, 2024, 10:04:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 25, 2024, 08:52:44 pm
What happened to the away end being spread over two tiers in the corner of the stand, rather than pride of place behind the goal?

Compare the allocation away teams get at Anfield to the garbage we get given everywhere else. Spread over tiers at City, the sides of shit stands at Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves etc, high up at Old Trafford, up in the gods at Newcastle.

We'd lose hundreds of extra seats doing that due to the divide they'd have to implement in upper tier in addition to the same divide they have in lower tier

They will use the upper tier for teams who want the full 9k in the fa Cup, but that's it
Offline 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 25, 2024, 10:05:31 pm
Quote from: emitime on October 25, 2024, 09:01:57 pm
Basically because there'd be a second strip of segregation eating into capacity + you're not going to sell hospitality in the upper tier to away fans. So money.

I was initially disappointed, but the lower tier with no roof over it seems to have neutered away fans anyway, barely heard them the last 14 months.

Yeah exactly this we'd lose about 300 seats from the home end doing it, wonder what happens when they take the full 9k with the broadies seats, sure we'll find out over the next season or so
Offline Stevo

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 06:27:25 am
I remember in the 90s a couple of teams got all of the road end and half of the lower centenary stand for a few cup games. You can see in this clip https://youtu.be/UDXoWETwqkQ?si=4JKBy33we01eUdPN

Cant see us using the upper tier now because of the way the hospitality section is as segregation would be an issue. Doesnt look an obvious way of dividing the concourse like there is in the lower either.
Online emitime

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 07:47:37 am
Quote from: Stevo on October 26, 2024, 06:27:25 am
Cant see us using the upper tier now because of the way the hospitality section is as segregation would be an issue. Doesnt look an obvious way of dividing the concourse like there is in the lower either.

There's definitely some shutters there to segregate it. If someone takes the full FA cup allocation I'm pretty sure they'll still get the upper.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 10:45:26 am
Quote from: emitime on October 26, 2024, 07:47:37 am
There's definitely some shutters there to segregate it. If someone takes the full FA cup allocation I'm pretty sure they'll still get the upper.

Yeha the plan is for 3000 to be in upper tier for fa cup games if they take the whole 9k
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 11:45:33 am
Quote from: 30fiver on October 26, 2024, 10:45:26 am
Yeha the plan is for 3000 to be in upper tier for fa cup games if they take the whole 9k

9 thousand is a lot of tickets, don't see why the club won't just stop it at the 6k the lower tier provides.

There was never going to be away league allocations in both tiers, not only do you lose the hospitality element but the upper tier is well bigger, it'd look strange
Offline CraigDS

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 11:48:00 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 26, 2024, 11:45:33 am
9 thousand is a lot of tickets, don't see why the club won't just stop it at the 6k the lower tier provides.

There was never going to be away league allocations in both tiers, not only do you lose the hospitality element but the upper tier is well bigger, it'd look strange

9k would be for cup games where that's the required allocation.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 11:50:06 am
Quote from: CraigDS on October 26, 2024, 11:48:00 am
9k would be for cup games where that's the required allocation.

I know there's been 9 thousand allocations in the past but I can't remember any for years. That would have been the whole Anfield Road. I feel like there was a lot in the 2000s but can't recall any as of late.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 11:51:36 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 26, 2024, 11:50:06 am
I know there's been 9 thousand allocations in the past but I can't remember any for years. That would have been the whole Anfield Road. I feel like there was a lot in the 2000s but can't recall any as of late.

Since the building work began (inc Main) I think it was lowered, so I'd guess the last time was before that work started, so 12/13 season.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 02:11:51 pm
Didnt Everton get the whole lot a few years ago? (Curtis goal)
Offline 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 03:36:05 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 26, 2024, 11:45:33 am
9 thousand is a lot of tickets, don't see why the club won't just stop it at the 6k the lower tier provides.

There was never going to be away league allocations in both tiers, not only do you lose the hospitality element but the upper tier is well bigger, it'd look strange

We use to give 7.8k ish (whole of anfield road upper and lower) in the fa Cup IF the opposition want them all

Often they just took lower or even took some of lower

We have to give 15% of our ground in the fa Cup, with a cap of 9000, so any ground over 60k capacity gives 9000 seats unless they blame safety and shite like that like arsenal did when we went last year, hence all those empty seats covered in the top tier that game
Offline 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on October 26, 2024, 02:11:51 pm
Didnt Everton get the whole lot a few years ago? (Curtis goal)

Yeah, but was between 7 and 8k as that was the 15% we were required to give
Offline William Regal

Re: Anfield Road Extension
October 26, 2024, 08:30:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 25, 2024, 08:52:44 pm
What happened to the away end being spread over two tiers in the corner of the stand, rather than pride of place behind the goal?

Compare the allocation away teams get at Anfield to the garbage we get given everywhere else. Spread over tiers at City, the sides of shit stands at Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves etc, high up at Old Trafford, up in the gods at Newcastle.

That's exactly what I hoped would happen, get them well away from nets on a corner.
Offline gravy red

Re: Anfield Road Extension
Yesterday at 09:13:27 am
Not only was it a test for our players in those conditions yesterday but also the new roof!
 
I was in the upper Annie yesterday and you could see below, the roof was leaking pretty bad, all the way along what looks like a drainage channel or where the roof joins? I'm guessing it may have been where the snow/ice was blocking the water to run free but as I say it was leaking pretty bad!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension
Yesterday at 03:47:52 pm
Quote from: gravy red on Yesterday at 09:13:27 am
Not only was it a test for our players in those conditions yesterday but also the new roof!
 
I was in the upper Annie yesterday and you could see below, the roof was leaking pretty bad, all the way along what looks like a drainage channel or where the roof joins? I'm guessing it may have been where the snow/ice was blocking the water to run free but as I say it was leaking pretty bad!
No wonder the Mancs grabbed a point. They felt right at home...
Online btroom

Re: Anfield Road Extension
Yesterday at 05:09:42 pm
Mancs having hard on over this. yes its bit of leak but old trafford is like waterfall  ;D pretty sure its from temporary roof fix where main and anfield road stand meets
Offline paulrazor

Re: Anfield Road Extension
Today at 12:12:06 pm
those videos were pretty bad alright

It does concern me when I see it so close to electrical work too although I presume there is a reason it suddenly didnt start sparking etc

Offline Tepid water

Re: Anfield Road Extension
Today at 12:46:25 pm
It doesnt normally leak. Pretty unique conditions to be honest, the standing slush wasnt letting water flow as it normally would, it was the same on paths, roads and pavements too).

You might never see it happen again
Online emitime

Re: Anfield Road Extension
Today at 05:49:43 pm
It'll happen again. I think it leaked in the same way last season against Newcastle?

Gave them the benefit of the doubt seeing as it wasn't actually finished at that point. Seeing as it affects hospitality at least it'll probably get fixed...
