Why did the Chelsea fans get a different segment of the ARE to other visitors this season?
They didn't?Some clubs didn't take the full allocation so we got the middle bit behind the goal, and West ham took more than 3k so because of the way we can segregate underneath lfc fans used the small ash's end bit that someone like Bournemouth would take and gave West ham the home end side if they makes sense - happens a lot
What happened to the away end being spread over two tiers in the corner of the stand, rather than pride of place behind the goal?Compare the allocation away teams get at Anfield to the garbage we get given everywhere else. Spread over tiers at City, the sides of shit stands at Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves etc, high up at Old Trafford, up in the gods at Newcastle.
Basically because there'd be a second strip of segregation eating into capacity + you're not going to sell hospitality in the upper tier to away fans. So money. I was initially disappointed, but the lower tier with no roof over it seems to have neutered away fans anyway, barely heard them the last 14 months.
Cant see us using the upper tier now because of the way the hospitality section is as segregation would be an issue. Doesnt look an obvious way of dividing the concourse like there is in the lower either.
There's definitely some shutters there to segregate it. If someone takes the full FA cup allocation I'm pretty sure they'll still get the upper.
Yeha the plan is for 3000 to be in upper tier for fa cup games if they take the whole 9k
9 thousand is a lot of tickets, don't see why the club won't just stop it at the 6k the lower tier provides.There was never going to be away league allocations in both tiers, not only do you lose the hospitality element but the upper tier is well bigger, it'd look strange
9k would be for cup games where that's the required allocation.
I know there's been 9 thousand allocations in the past but I can't remember any for years. That would have been the whole Anfield Road. I feel like there was a lot in the 2000s but can't recall any as of late.
Didnt Everton get the whole lot a few years ago? (Curtis goal)
Not only was it a test for our players in those conditions yesterday but also the new roof! I was in the upper Annie yesterday and you could see below, the roof was leaking pretty bad, all the way along what looks like a drainage channel or where the roof joins? I'm guessing it may have been where the snow/ice was blocking the water to run free but as I say it was leaking pretty bad!
