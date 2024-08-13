« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension

Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 13, 2024, 12:09:33 pm
Quote from: reddazforever on August 12, 2024, 09:27:54 pm
Went to the friendly yesterday and tried out the Upper Annie and have to say the commercial side of serving customers was a complete joke. The food counter by AU2 Ran out of Diet Coke, Fanta orange and some beers 45 minutes before kick off. Tried to get some chips for my daughter at HT from the main counter by AU3 and had to wait 20 mins to get near the front of the queue with 10 people serving about 100 people only to find the chips were gone. Also no beers. The amount of money being missed is incredible - and having just one person on chips is crap. The club could make twice the money with a few hot plates and more staff. Piss poor really for a new stand. Also noted the dryers in our toilets werent working (not switched on) and toilets are all manual flush while the rest of the world has moved to auto flush or sensor based toilets and taps post covid

You can probably get in touch with the club somehow and make them aware of it. They're probably more concerned with all that stuff than new signings! I imagine enough people will though and they'll try and get it sorted.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 13, 2024, 08:57:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 12, 2024, 10:04:21 pm
Donald Trump is on Twitter saying that there were only 9 people in the ground. Who to believe?
;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 04:59:15 pm
Completely unrelated but that KC Imageworks fella making lots of odd videos lately  :o
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 05:54:53 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 16, 2024, 04:59:15 pm
Completely unrelated but that KC Imageworks fella making lots of odd videos lately  :o
I unsubscribed to him just after the riots in Liverpool, as he was backing the rioters and blaming the Police.
He also said that the rioters were only protecting our kids from bad foreigners coming over here, or words to that effect.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 05:59:07 pm
You picked the wrong guy. I was always a mister drone guy even though he is a Everton fan he seems a decent bloke
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 06:18:51 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 05:59:07 pm
You picked the wrong guy. I was always a mister drone guy even though he is a Everton fan he seems a decent bloke
He was the first one I subscribed to when the work started on the Anny Road.
I'm still subscribed to him.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 06:21:00 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 16, 2024, 06:18:51 pm
He was the first one I subscribed to when the work started on the Anny Road.
I'm still subscribed to him.

Is loyalty a strength or weakness?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 06:26:35 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 06:21:00 pm
Is loyalty a strength or weakness?
It could be both?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 08:46:53 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 05:59:07 pm
You picked the wrong guy. I was always a mister drone guy even though he is a Everton fan he seems a decent bloke

Yep. Nice fella. Will be only watching his stuff from now on.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 09:02:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 16, 2024, 05:54:53 pm
I unsubscribed to him just after the riots in Liverpool, as he was backing the rioters and blaming the Police.
He also said that the rioters were only protecting our kids from bad foreigners coming over here, or words to that effect.

Ha your original post had me worried when it said you subscribed to him after the riots  ;D

But yeah seems like a massive tit.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 09:02:44 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 05:27:33 pm
Feck off back to the transfer thread you go and continue you battle with big Al. I have a bet on the winner

The transfer thread makes me tired!
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 09:23:34 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 16, 2024, 05:54:53 pm
I unsubscribed to him just after the riots in Liverpool, as he was backing the rioters and blaming the Police.
He also said that the rioters were only protecting our kids from bad foreigners coming over here, or words to that effect.
I used to have a lot of time for him, but I also unsubscribed from his channel after the riots. I've always liked Mr. Drone, although I also unsubscribed after he more or less stopped covering the ARE build as it neared completion. Only because I kept getting notifications for videos of BMD, and I have no interest in that build at all. I'll still watch other stuff by him if I come across it though. He's a nice fella.

Grey Beard is ok too. Although I have to remember to keep out of the comments because they've become relentlessly negative about the build and now the transfer window too.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 16, 2024, 10:18:56 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 10:07:30 pm
I sort of understand both your points  and Al. I like constructive arguments. I can be persuaded I'm not set in stone. Don't like name calling insults that's just childish

Sorry I might be confusing you with red garlic. It's all confusing 🤣

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 17, 2024, 10:32:41 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 16, 2024, 04:59:15 pm
Completely unrelated but that KC Imageworks fella making lots of odd videos lately  :o

The notoriety from the build videos went to his head a bit and he thinks hes some kind of documentary maker, hes very amateurish and his videos are shite
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 17, 2024, 11:07:26 am
Anyone know if the back rows of lower anny Road and/or the new disabled platform have actually been sold for next week? Seems very incomplete back there still.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 17, 2024, 11:25:46 am
The corner where the Annie Road meets the KD stand is a right dogs dinner.   Is there anything that can be done to improve it? (And no, Im not suggesting filling in the corners  :D)

Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 19, 2024, 03:32:49 pm
Just done the tour for the first time since before the main stand was done. The self guided audio tour is crap compared to the old tours.

Surprised they haven't bothered to finish the missing cladding on the ARE roof. Still looks like a dogs dinner, guess the next window to finish it now is the end of the season...

Still doing the groundworks outside too bybl the looks of it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 19, 2024, 03:55:19 pm
Quote from: Ben S on August 19, 2024, 03:32:49 pm
Surprised they haven't bothered to finish the missing cladding on the ARE roof. Still looks like a dogs dinner, guess the next window to finish it now is the end of the season...

They're still doing the main stand side with rope access. There's a guaranteed 3 week break after Brentford and possibly even a month of no home games after Bournemouth depending on how cup draws go.

Be all done by Christmas....
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 19, 2024, 05:19:48 pm
They've had a break since Taylor Swift and they could have gone on the pitch then as well. Its embarrassing bricks still missing and that bloody window sill. Is Hughes brother the site manager?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 19, 2024, 05:55:27 pm
Not sure Pink would have appreciated cherry pickers in the background of her set.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 19, 2024, 06:13:39 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on August 19, 2024, 05:19:48 pm
They've had a break since Taylor Swift and they could have gone on the pitch then as well. Its embarrassing bricks still missing and that bloody window sill. Is Hughes brother the site manager?

Pink was 9 days after Swift and they'd have needed to take down / put up their particular rigs between then.

They then had to redo the pitch for the 11th Aug friendlies.

I think they used some of the time for access to do various bits, but obv couldn't get it all done for whatever reason.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 19, 2024, 06:38:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on August 19, 2024, 06:13:39 pm
Pink was 9 days after Swift and they'd have needed to take down / put up their particular rigs between then.

They then had to redo the pitch for the 11th Aug friendlies.

I think they used some of the time for access to do various bits, but obv couldn't get it all done for whatever reason.

Haven't you heard? The reds have got no money, but we'll still win the league
Re: Anfield Road Extension
August 22, 2024, 06:29:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JXqdpzZ2kDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JXqdpzZ2kDE</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm
In the Upper Annie today in AU2, was really impressed. Close to completion, just a few small bits of cladding under the canopy to finish
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm
In the Upper Annie today in AU2, was really impressed. Close to completion, just a few small bits of cladding under the canopy to finish
View is tremendous
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Yesterday at 10:11:39 pm
A new league attendance record today. 60,107.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm
Fan zone was good today too
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Today at 12:32:59 am
I assume they are putting an LFC crest on the top of the stand at some point? (On the inside I mean)
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Today at 08:00:02 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm
Fan zone was good today too
was disappointed myself. For those who havent yet been its a large space under the Annie Road which is set up for fans pre game. Positives were: keeps you out of the shit weather plenty of 42 plasmas round the room showing a mix of the Bournemouth v geordies game and old LFC related games, live band in the middle, a number of self serving beer machines, a good mix of physical /interactive games for younger kids, from Pac-Man on the wall, to PlayStation games, to netted off areas with footballs. Plenty of toilets, plenty of food/drink serving  counters.  Downsides: music was far too loud and would put me off going again, plasmas tvs looked tiny on the walls. Surely we could have afforded much bigger screens? Merchandise shop was tiny with little on sale, you needed to show your ticket to enter AND exit. Are they trying to track spend? Or just monitoring numbers for safety? Walls are all white - surely a bit of colour to has the pace up?  Probably missed other elements but as I say was underwhelmed, but a good place to hide from the crap weather and watch a live game
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Today at 01:23:04 pm
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 08:00:02 am
was disappointed myself. For those who havent yet been its a large space under the Annie Road which is set up for fans pre game. Positives were: keeps you out of the shit weather plenty of 42 plasmas round the room showing a mix of the Bournemouth v geordies game and old LFC related games, live band in the middle, a number of self serving beer machines, a good mix of physical /interactive games for younger kids, from Pac-Man on the wall, to PlayStation games, to netted off areas with footballs. Plenty of toilets, plenty of food/drink serving  counters.  Downsides: music was far too loud and would put me off going again, plasmas tvs looked tiny on the walls. Surely we could have afforded much bigger screens? Merchandise shop was tiny with little on sale, you needed to show your ticket to enter AND exit. Are they trying to track spend? Or just monitoring numbers for safety? Walls are all white - surely a bit of colour to has the pace up?  Probably missed other elements but as I say was underwhelmed, but a good place to hide from the crap weather and watch a live game

There was a bar down the far side too with hardly any queues, they had murals on the walls down this side too and they had a few other game type things like whack a mole and a football thing you could kikc against a virtual keeper - only got scanned going in (but we left after they closed the entrance) and the merch thing is only the same as the containers they have outside

It's quite clear it's not fully finished, but compared to the old fan zone and how busy the kop bar gets i quite liked it

Could do with some tables dotted around though to stick drinks on
Re: Anfield Road Extension
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 01:23:04 pm »
Good shout re tables - out wise people just stood around looking at walls
