Fan zone was good today too



was disappointed myself. For those who havent yet been its a large space under the Annie Road which is set up for fans pre game. Positives were: keeps you out of the shit weather plenty of 42 plasmas round the room showing a mix of the Bournemouth v geordies game and old LFC related games, live band in the middle, a number of self serving beer machines, a good mix of physical /interactive games for younger kids, from Pac-Man on the wall, to PlayStation games, to netted off areas with footballs. Plenty of toilets, plenty of food/drink serving counters. Downsides: music was far too loud and would put me off going again, plasmas tvs looked tiny on the walls. Surely we could have afforded much bigger screens? Merchandise shop was tiny with little on sale, you needed to show your ticket to enter AND exit. Are they trying to track spend? Or just monitoring numbers for safety? Walls are all white - surely a bit of colour to has the pace up? Probably missed other elements but as I say was underwhelmed, but a good place to hide from the crap weather and watch a live game