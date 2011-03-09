What about adding seats in the areas of the ground where two stands meet? You could call it Expanding the Seating at the Vertices or something snappy.
these corner sections are not just cloaked with cladding, they are gantry access and emergency escape routes, M&E risers, main service raceways.
so, having pre-cast concrete sections of terracing thus more seats in these two corners is a total non-runner.
we have what we have, until / if the owners decide to investigate the feasibility of further expansion of the SKD or Kop, highly unlikely this decade.