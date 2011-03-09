« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
April 16, 2024, 03:41:58 pm
Is there any further news on the fan zone which was supposedly opening underneath the stand?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
May 2, 2024, 08:37:30 am
Quote from: Djibriliant on April 16, 2024, 10:44:52 am
I spent hours looking for ours! Unfortunately I wont be at another game before the end of the season and it's closed other than match days. Hopefully it'll be open before the end of the season. I wanted to take the kids on the tour but I'd like them to go when the pitch is looking green.

Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Bloody hell that takes me back some years and new profile on here! Oddly familiar situation we find ourselves in today - we've been blessed with some awesome human beings managing this club.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
May 3, 2024, 01:29:11 pm
They've removed the fence next to the Shankly Gates and replaced them with bollards
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
May 3, 2024, 03:13:40 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on May  3, 2024, 01:29:11 pm
They've removed the fence next to the Shankly Gates and replaced them with bollards

This was done about 6 months ago.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
May 3, 2024, 06:03:33 pm
Hahaha

I love that on Skyscraper city theyre hour by hour reporting on tiny shifts in cladding and on here were reporting shit that happened half a year ago. I prefer us.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
May 3, 2024, 06:17:18 pm
Quote from: LOHAG on April  1, 2024, 08:41:51 pm
Lets just imagine that the current ground was sitting  on a footprint which was relatively unrestricted in terms of further expansion.
If we were to repeat a MS on the SKD and a AR type single tier replacing the kop.
Anyone have a clue what capacity would be then?
Would look amazing but would have thought that capacity would not improve massively given the upgrade would be to modern standards.
Im not dismissing the fact in cannot happen. Im just bored really and a little curious.


You cant do that exactly because the lower tier of each was retained with new tiers above. The SKD has already had that treatment, turning the Kemlyn Road into the lower centenary with a new tier above so youd either knock down the upper and do a larger version or build new from scratch.

But if you ignore all the realities and could match the stands youd have Main and SKD around 20,000 each and Anny Road and Kop at 16,000 each. So 72,000. It would be great to try and make the Kop the biggest stand again but that would only be possible with proper standing like the Yellow Wall which could add another 7-8,000.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
May 4, 2024, 12:46:17 pm
Quote from: laddo on May  3, 2024, 03:13:40 pm
This was done about 6 months ago.
Shows how much attention I pay considering I've been in Turnstile M for most games this season.. I assumed as I hadn't noticed it and that section was fenced off on Thursday night it was new..
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
May 10, 2024, 10:34:30 pm
60075 against Spurs.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 14, 2024, 07:49:15 pm

A couple of rows of seating have been installed in the far corner of Anfield Road End -plus looks like they were doing some filming/photoshoots for Klopp with the trophies being displayed on the pitch...


'Liverpool FC Anfield Road Stand Expansion Update 14-05-2024' - from SS Skies (around 7 minutes into the video for the trophies):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s8P3peV3Sck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s8P3peV3Sck</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/vs8P3peV3Sck/
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 14, 2024, 08:41:40 pm
Fits in with the pics floating around today of Jurgen on the Kop and people saying he was doing a farewell video.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 14, 2024, 08:57:59 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 14, 2024, 08:41:40 pm
Fits in with the pics floating around today of Jurgen on the Kop and people saying he was doing a farewell video.

Aye, apparently it was a staff event to say goodbye to Klopp...


'Emotional afternoon at Anfield today. Jurgen doing what Jurgen does. A staff event for us to thank him with a team photo and Q&A - and Jurgen somehow turns it into an event to thank all club staff from him. What an amazing human being. 🙌' - https://twitter.com/CraigEvans_LFC/status/1790465015910146449

;D

Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 15, 2024, 01:23:37 pm
At the top of the first tier of the Anfield road end is this long red board. Does that cover hospitality boxes that will come into usage next season?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 17, 2024, 02:12:26 pm
Does anyone know what the plans are for the Lower Anny concourse? I can't find anything online specifically for this area, but I can't believe it's gonna be left as it is ... we've still got a tarmac road in there!
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 17, 2024, 02:43:29 pm
Going by the plans it's completed, but you're right, it's hard to imagine they're not going to improve it somehow given the extra space.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 17, 2024, 04:09:13 pm
Quote from: Cheshire_Cat on May 17, 2024, 02:12:26 pm
Does anyone know what the plans are for the Lower Anny concourse? I can't find anything online specifically for this area, but I can't believe it's gonna be left as it is ... we've still got a tarmac road in there!

Can't believe they'd leave it like that. Looks unprofessional as it is.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 17, 2024, 04:36:16 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 15, 2024, 01:23:37 pm
At the top of the first tier of the Anfield road end is this long red board. Does that cover hospitality boxes that will come into usage next season?

Yeah it's the windows from Brodies Lounge behind them, will be a class view once they've removed the red boards
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 24, 2024, 03:06:55 pm
At this point - there probably isn't much chance to do more expansion?

Would they ever consider rebuild of the other 2 stands - or is the just a waste of money?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 24, 2024, 10:46:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 24, 2024, 03:06:55 pm
At this point - there probably isn't much chance to do more expansion?

Would they ever consider rebuild of the other 2 stands - or is the just a waste of money?

Thats a great shout
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 27, 2024, 03:03:36 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on May 24, 2024, 10:46:00 pm
Thats a great shout
What about adding seats in the areas of the ground where two stands meet? You could call it Expanding the Seating at the Vertices or something snappy.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 27, 2024, 03:13:38 pm
when will they build another tier on the anny road end and main stand

I am kind of bored of both stands now and need something new
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 27, 2024, 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on May 27, 2024, 03:13:38 pm
when will they build another tier on the anny road end and main stand

I am kind of bored of both stands now and need something new

Its in the pipeline


Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 27, 2024, 09:24:04 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on May 27, 2024, 05:02:43 pm
Its in the pipeline


That looks ok, but hopefully we'll be able to expand it in a few years.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 27, 2024, 11:48:59 pm
Hahaha
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 28, 2024, 05:31:27 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on May 27, 2024, 03:13:38 pm
when will they build another tier on the anny road end and main stand

I am kind of bored of both stands now and need something new

Do the corners.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 29, 2024, 06:09:27 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on May 28, 2024, 05:31:27 pm
Do the corners.

They should put tiers of balconies in the corners so that supporters can barbecue during games
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 29, 2024, 06:46:02 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 29, 2024, 06:09:27 pm
They should put tiers of balconies in the corners so that supporters can barbecue during games

Swimming pool...



Have a slash while still watching the game, will be dubbed The Pocket Protector...
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 29, 2024, 11:28:11 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 29, 2024, 06:46:02 pm
Swimming pool...



Have a slash while still watching the game, will be dubbed The Pocket Protector...

That's the Stretford End on August bank holiday.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
May 30, 2024, 09:27:07 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 29, 2024, 11:28:11 pm
That's the Stretford End on August bank holiday.
It has a nice waterfall feature during the winter
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 10, 2024, 04:50:57 pm
The pitch has been relaid after the concerts.

The clear cladding on the roof is being removed because it has settled/bowed and is holding water and leaking.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 16, 2024, 12:53:37 pm
is this project going to be fully complete by the start of the season?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 23, 2024, 11:57:38 pm
When is the actual road itself expected to fully reopen? I know it will eventually when the everything is completed but when is that expected to be?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 24, 2024, 08:46:40 am
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on July 23, 2024, 11:57:38 pm
When is the actual road itself expected to fully reopen? I know it will eventually when the everything is completed but when is that expected to be?

About 6 months / a year / two years ago depending on which line from the club you believed at the time.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 26, 2024, 09:56:56 am
We have a memorial stone in the Houllier section and received an email in April saying its now in place but could only be visited on match days.

Since then no update. Has anyone visited the area and is it now accessible?
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 26, 2024, 10:01:16 am
It's still a construction site as of today https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HoGOpwLBOk&t=556s
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 27, 2024, 02:37:38 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 26, 2024, 09:56:56 am
We have a memorial stone in the Houllier section and received an email in April saying its now in place but could only be visited on match days.

Since then no update. Has anyone visited the area and is it now accessible?
I'm pretty sure that you can access the forever stones at all times now. It's fenced off, but you can get to them from the Stanley Park path. I'm happy to be corrected if I've got that wrong.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
July 31, 2024, 07:58:04 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May 27, 2024, 03:03:36 pm
What about adding seats in the areas of the ground where two stands meet? You could call it Expanding the Seating at the Vertices or something snappy.


these corner sections are not just cloaked with cladding, they are gantry access and emergency escape routes, M&E risers, main service raceways.

so, having pre-cast concrete sections of terracing thus more seats in these two corners is a total non-runner.

we have what we have, until / if the owners decide to investigate the feasibility of further expansion of the SKD or Kop, highly unlikely this decade.
Re: Anfield Road Extension
Today at 01:12:11 am
