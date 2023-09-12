« previous next »
Like klopp said the most important test of the new stand was the 3 fist bumps at the end
Have they filled in all the corners yet?
Beautiful site.
Was In the lower for the event tonight and the nfc panels were like iPads and far quicker than the ones Im used to in the main stand
I don't think so. I think they need to do a load more work. Large parts of it is still a building site

I think it's just down to the numbers evacuated rather than the speed. They will find strengths and weaknesses in the process and make changes. I think tonight is more of a formality than actually failing

Assessment of safe 'egress' is absolutely down to safety/ guarding/ free flow and number of minutes to evacuate.
Any pics from right at the back? Or are those seats not open yet?

#pardonmyignorance
Any pics from right at the back? Or are those seats not open yet?

#pardonmyignorance

Trent pre-corner is in one of the threads...
61k isn't it once completed?

Officially, but will lose some with segregation etc, actual usable capacity will be 60 odd, especially european nights
Weird seeing a new view and angle of our stadium that we're so used to.
Kop looks tiny now
'FIRST LOOK INSIDE NEW UPPER ANFIELD ROAD STAND EXPANSION! + Jurgen Klopp Q&A Interview' - 27 minute video from Courtney_Neary:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uO-JSf4DBvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uO-JSf4DBvI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uO-JSf4DBvI



'Liverpool FC test event Monday 11th December at Anfield stadium in the upper Anfield road stand YNWA' - 90 second video from Libpool fc:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nnK6rnK_7mI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nnK6rnK_7mI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/nnK6rnK_7mI



Some more short video clips and images: www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-anfield-stadium-54-074-61-000.210414/page-1235

and www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-anfield-stadium-54-074-61-000.210414/page-1236

