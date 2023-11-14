« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 761890 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5040 on: November 14, 2023, 01:53:54 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 14, 2023, 01:33:28 pm
Wonder why it was changed from being over two levels. Also, didn't they say once that they'd move the away fans to the other side of the stand to be nearer where their coaches park and the Arkles?

You lose more seats with two lots of segregation needed. I don't mind just one set in the lower to be honest.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5041 on: November 14, 2023, 01:55:59 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 13, 2023, 02:54:14 pm
Stopped off here on the way back from Toulouse, woefully underwhelmed by that building

Looks like something out of Baldur's Gate.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5042 on: November 14, 2023, 06:05:47 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 14, 2023, 01:33:28 pm
Wonder why it was changed from being over two levels. Also, didn't they say once that they'd move the away fans to the other side of the stand to be nearer where their coaches park and the Arkles?

That was the original plan, yes. Not sure why it changed to remaining where it is (assume it's easier/cheaper/logistically simpler).
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5043 on: November 14, 2023, 11:28:20 pm »
Quote from: the BIG fella on November 14, 2023, 01:03:09 pm
Looks incredible, can't wait to see that choke full of Reds!!

Shame a big portion of it will be took up by away fans, would look brilliant if it was all a home end. Theyd be sat in the corner of the Kenny if it was up to me, would say Upper Main but the concourse is too nice.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 am »
there's no way we should move away fans, their position where they are helps with the overall atmosphere of the ground.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 12:58:31 pm »
Quote from: laddo on November 14, 2023, 06:05:47 pm
That was the original plan, yes. Not sure why it changed to remaining where it is (assume it's easier/cheaper/logistically simpler).

If it is to stay as it they will be able to use a lot of seats that would be lost to segregation.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 01:46:26 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 12:58:31 pm
If it is to stay as it they will be able to use a lot of seats that would be lost to segregation.

There's also the fact that the bottom tier is now all rail-seating (if I'm not mistaken?) which addresses the fact that away fans tend to stand. Stick them in the Upper Tier and the stewards are pressured to at least pay lip service to preventing persistent standing.

Personally I have no problem with away fans being there. It's where they've always been, and as said above, I think it does help overall atmosphere from the home fans as well. I wouldn't want to be copying the likes of Newcastle and sticking them in the gods.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 02:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:46:26 pm
There's also the fact that the bottom tier is now all rail-seating (if I'm not mistaken?) which addresses the fact that away fans tend to stand. Stick them in the Upper Tier and the stewards are pressured to at least pay lip service to preventing persistent standing.

Personally I have no problem with away fans being there. It's where they've always been, and as said above, I think it does help overall atmosphere from the home fans as well. I wouldn't want to be copying the likes of Newcastle and sticking them in the gods.

There is a premier league rule about some fans needing to be pitch side, front 5 rows arent standing I think they're normal seats

Newcastle and united (ish) are the two expectations both have them from the PL on safety grounds
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 02:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:46:26 pm
I wouldn't want to be copying the likes of Newcastle and sticking them in the gods.
Agreed, if nothing else they'd get too good a view from up there. That should be for home fans.

The view of Darwin's two goals from high up in the Leazes was amazing ;)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 02:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:52:18 pm
Agreed, if nothing else they'd get too good a view from up there. That should be for home fans.

The view of Darwin's two goals from high up in the Leazes was amazing ;)

Being front row and leaning over to hurl abuse at the children's football team seated in the tier below (who'd been giving us stick all game) was a personal highlight of the outing, especially the one crying

Made my day that, what footie is all about
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 03:00:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:57:11 pm
Being front row and leaning over to hurl abuse at the children's football team seated in the tier below (who'd been giving us stick all game) was a personal highlight of the outing, especially the one crying

Made my day that, what footie is all about
Ha ha excellent. The place went absolutely crazy on both goals. God, they must have hated us! ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm »
I'd hate to think of the amount of missiles that would land on our fans below in a derby....
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm
I'd hate to think of the amount of missiles that would land on our fans below in a derby....

I remember this nightmare in Dublin 1995

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 02:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:38:52 pm
I remember this nightmare in Dublin 1995

dreadful that

shocking

I remember on the news the guards waded in and bet the shite out of a few thugs
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 04:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm
I'd hate to think of the amount of missiles that would land on our fans below in a derby....

Our fans arent exactly angels in regards of throwing stuff onto opposition fans below.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5055 on: Today at 04:51:33 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:45:37 pm
dreadful that

shocking

I remember on the news the guards waded in and bet the shite out of a few thugs




Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 04:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm
I'd hate to think of the amount of missiles that would land on our fans below in a derby....

So Newcastle put away fans above loads of kids


That's sensible to help toughen them up
