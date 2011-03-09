« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed  (Read 704563 times)

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4640 on: September 7, 2023, 06:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on September  7, 2023, 04:05:44 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-road-stand-update-0

Confirmed now.

All general admission season ticket holders and Members with 13+ credits will continue to be accommodated for our Premier League fixtures

Not looking forward to the shitstorm when they start cancelling members tickets to give to STH & 13+ Wonder if cups will be handled differently, seeing as it specifically mentions the league.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,899
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4641 on: September 7, 2023, 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September  7, 2023, 11:54:12 am
Someone on twitter has said Raynor Rowan are taking it on with Dec as the target opening date.

L3 Red
@JamieLFC1972
·
1h
Rainer Rowan have taken over the contract and work has restarted today. Great news and they have an estimate of a December deadline for completion of work to the new Anfield Road Stand. UTR.

Pitty he couldn't spell Raynor :)

No home game between 11th and 30th November, so you'd hope it'd be ready around then for a full capacity match, which would put it back by around 6 weeks from initial target, with not loads of construction time lost.

Other works will still carry on for a while with the bars etc.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4642 on: September 7, 2023, 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  7, 2023, 05:09:25 pm
Will it be flying up again?   ;)
Regular flights now Rayn Er have taken it on. No legroom, though
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4643 on: September 7, 2023, 10:26:04 pm »
Pitty these guys aren't still available. They'd finish the canny stand nae worries like pet...

Logged
YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,809
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4644 on: September 7, 2023, 10:40:55 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  7, 2023, 10:26:04 pm
Pitty these guys aren't still available. They'd finish the canny stand nae worries like pet...


Nah, the Geordie contingent would have buggered off to work in Saudi.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4645 on: September 7, 2023, 10:42:37 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  7, 2023, 10:26:04 pm
Pitty these guys aren't still available. They'd finish the canny stand nae worries like pet...


They'd have to be working on the site from morning till night.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4646 on: September 8, 2023, 01:24:45 am »
Aye....blue hut in the car park, couple of porta-bogs....and a pay-phone so Neville could stay in touch with Brenda...

They'd have that finished in nae time....

 ;D
Logged
YNWA

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4647 on: September 8, 2023, 07:45:50 am »
Dont know how true it is but Ive heard they are targeting getting the general admission section open by the Derby with the Hospitality to follow in December, apparently it was the lounges and that central core leading up to them that was furthest behind especially with regard to the critical safety systems
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,415
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4648 on: September 8, 2023, 10:03:17 am »
I could build a wall...

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4649 on: September 8, 2023, 10:21:29 am »
Quote from: stueya on September  8, 2023, 07:45:50 am
Dont know how true it is but Ive heard they are targeting getting the general admission section open by the Derby with the Hospitality to follow in December, apparently it was the lounges and that central core leading up to them that was furthest behind especially with regard to the critical safety systems

That would make sense to me from Rainer's point of view I guess. If I'm them, optically the sooner I get bums on seats for everyone to see the better. Naturally the club will want the hospitality up and running asap.

Though Benimar Col has been spot on throughout and suggests the life saving systems are a million miles away, not sure how they get them 'switched' on, in phases.

Whatever happens, this is a result. Wouldn't have been a stretch to see this dragging on well into the new year.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4650 on: September 8, 2023, 10:49:41 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  8, 2023, 10:03:17 am
I could build a wall...



Looking at some of the brick work he has been on site.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4651 on: September 8, 2023, 11:21:04 am »

Following our latest statement on the new Anfield Road Stand, we would like to update you on the phased opening of the new stand ahead of our next Premier League home game of the season, against West Ham United. 

Buckingham Group has now appointed administrators, and we have taken control of the Anfield Road Stand construction site. We have appointed Rayner Rowen Construction, along with a number of other contractors, to resume the final works on the project. 

This does not impact Anfield Road Stands lower tier when West Ham come to Anfield on Sunday 24th September. 

We wanted to directly reassure you that the game will go ahead as planned, and your ticket is unaffected.

We look forward to welcoming you to Anfield. 

Liverpool Football Club
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,681
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4652 on: September 8, 2023, 12:16:34 pm »
Good news, obviously we were getting things sorted in the background, some people think that just because there have been no announcements, the team and just sitting on their arses waiting for things to happen!

Would've been great to have the new seats for the Europa League fixtures but that looks unlikely now.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4653 on: September 8, 2023, 03:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on September  8, 2023, 12:16:34 pm
Good news, obviously we were getting things sorted in the background, some people think that just because there have been no announcements, the team and just sitting on their arses waiting for things to happen!

Would've been great to have the new seats for the Europa League fixtures but that looks unlikely now.

We don't play at home in Europe until October 5th so hopefully it's a lot closer to being done by then. Full capacity before the end of 2023 should still be on track despite the delay.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4654 on: September 8, 2023, 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  8, 2023, 03:20:48 pm
We don't play at home in Europe until October 5th so hopefully it's a lot closer to being done by then. Full capacity before the end of 2023 should still be on track despite the delay.

Theyve already said that the USG game will lower Annie only
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,933
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4655 on: September 8, 2023, 04:33:19 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on September  8, 2023, 10:49:41 am
Looking at some of the brick work he has been on site.

He deffo did the bits above the 'M' turnstiles, mortar missing, mortar all over the bricks. Do wonder of the brickies knew Buckingham were going under and they wouldn't get paid  and thought fuck it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4656 on: September 8, 2023, 05:56:05 pm »
Quote from: stueya on September  8, 2023, 03:31:55 pm
Theyve already said that the USG game will lower Annie only

That's a shame but I wasn't expecting it to be done for that one anyway. The Toulouse game is three weeks after that game I think, that's about 7 weeks away, so maybe close to being full capacity by then hopefully
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4657 on: September 9, 2023, 10:04:50 pm »
a full Anfield Rd evacuation must take place to achieve Safety Certificate combined from the Building Control Officer and Local Fire Officer.

theres no bit part concessions here and there, people just talking out of their arses without understanding the situation, ignore the rumours.

A full Anfield Road Stand before Christmas will be a massive achievement.
« Last Edit: September 9, 2023, 10:06:23 pm by Benimar Col »
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,950
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4658 on: September 10, 2023, 02:26:59 pm »
Good news that Fuckingham have left and a new contractor has been appointed. Hopefully its all done by end of the year.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,726
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4659 on: September 10, 2023, 07:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on September  9, 2023, 10:04:50 pm
a full Anfield Rd evacuation must take place to achieve Safety Certificate combined from the Building Control Officer and Local Fire Officer.

theres no bit part concessions here and there, people just talking out of their arses without understanding the situation, ignore the rumours.

A full Anfield Road Stand before Christmas will be a massive achievement.

In your opinion is it going to be possible to have any fans in the upper tier for Everton game?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,373
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4660 on: September 10, 2023, 07:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 10, 2023, 07:29:48 pm
In your opinion is it going to be possible to have any fans in the upper tier for Everton game?
Haha

Youve been thinking the same as me then
« Last Edit: September 10, 2023, 07:42:09 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,819
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4661 on: September 10, 2023, 08:50:04 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  7, 2023, 10:26:04 pm
Pitty these guys aren't still available. They'd finish the canny stand nae worries like pet...


WILL IT BE MUSHROOMS? FRIED ONION RINGS? YOU'LL HAVE TO WAIT AN SEE

HOPE ITS CHIPS, IT CHIPS
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,912
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4662 on: September 10, 2023, 08:58:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/96Z7JMOy6wQ&amp;ab_channel=ultimateretro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/96Z7JMOy6wQ&amp;ab_channel=ultimateretro</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4663 on: September 10, 2023, 11:19:09 pm »
^ ha ha ha
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4664 on: Yesterday at 12:38:51 am »
Is the Everton game the first they sold tickets in the upper AR for? i.e is that the one they will need to start taking back tickets for, at a minimum if they start taking back ballot tickets people should keep the credit and get a guaranteed game for each one they lose in the next half season ballot
Logged

Offline Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4665 on: Yesterday at 08:07:17 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 10, 2023, 07:29:48 pm
In your opinion is it going to be possible to have any fans in the upper tier for Everton game?

highly unlikely, with 6 weeks to get a safety certificate.
Logged

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • Belfast Red
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 01:04:54 am »
According to the Drone man some of the interior brick work is being replaced due to poor workmanship and some of the cladding which still needs completed should have been done before the new pitch was layedthe aim is to get the middle section completed for the Everton game in October(not looking good)and the whole stand completed for the Man U game in December.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 