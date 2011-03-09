« previous next »
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
September 4, 2023, 04:12:12 pm
Quote from: Benimar Col on September  4, 2023, 03:11:00 pm
It seems that Legend International on behalf of Liverpool FC are about to engage
Rayner Rowen Construction contractually  to oversee the completion of the contract. 

dont know the T&Cs
We've used them before. They did the Kop fan bar and some work at the training complex as well.
rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
September 4, 2023, 08:10:23 pm
Quote from: Benimar Col on September  4, 2023, 03:18:55 pm
the LADs for the new Anfield Road Upper Tier where £1.78M to Buckinghams per Premier League game. so take a bit of admin and handling float outta that figure and youve got the gist.

Massive amount that. My mate has corporate in the Main and I think they work out at £300 per game, the Anny must be a similar price, then you've got all the lost revenue in food and drink sales, merchandise etc. The businesses around the ground and in town will also be losing a lot, the chippys and burger bars, the pubs, hotels taxis are all being affected. Even on last season we're 3,000 per game down, yesterday was 50,109 the same game in May was 53,306
Tiz Lad

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 07:34:24 am
rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 08:25:28 am
That's shit news that. Hopefully they can get work with whoever picks up the contract.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 08:55:38 am
Don't think the Kier bit will affect our situation, but looks like contractors are willing to cherry pick bits of the company already.

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/09/04/kier-buys-buckingham-group-rail-business-for-9-6m/
Tiz Lad

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 09:02:12 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:55:38 am
Don't think the Kier bit will affect our situation, but looks like contractors are willing to cherry pick bits of the company already.

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/09/04/kier-buys-buckingham-group-rail-business-for-9-6m/


It won't at all. Kier has bought the rail part, that's it the rest could not be sold and is in administration
Tiz Lad

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 11:53:07 am
TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
This seems to be progressing quicker than I thought?

Or is it not really and were nowhere near starting again?
Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
This seems to be progressing quicker than I thought?

Or is it not really and were nowhere near starting again?

Without knowing the exact details it's likely that the site has now reverted to the club's control. The club can make direct appointments for contracts to prepare the site for start up. Isolated works like the external paving might be kept as separate contracts direct to the club.

I have to say that looking at the potential new main contractor's website they look a little small but my guess is they'll be concentrating on the fit out. It will be interesting to see what contract thye use from here onwards. Could  be some form of construction management.
Peabee

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 05:34:57 pm
In Chester, we had a contractor that fell into administration during a major redevelopment and it took another decade to restart. But Im sure the club are more competent than the Tory council we had back then.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Without knowing the exact details it's likely that the site has now reverted to the club's control. The club can make direct appointments for contracts to prepare the site for start up. Isolated works like the external paving might be kept as separate contracts direct to the club.

I have to say that looking at the potential new main contractor's website they look a little small but my guess is they'll be concentrating on the fit out. It will be interesting to see what contract thye use from here onwards. Could  be some form of construction management.
To be fair to them they did recently build Saracens' new West Stand, which holds 3000. So they should have the experience to finish off the Anny Road stand.
DiggerJohn

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
Today at 07:57:07 am
I was so looking forword to seeing Anfield with 61,000. Hopefully now the club can get someone else in to finish it. I have been reading this thread for a while. Personally would love a 75,000 Anfield I think that reflects the true size and prestige of our club. Very annoying Parry sold those houses on the Kenny Dalglish side. Imagine that stand the same size as the Main stand.
