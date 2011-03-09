This is speculation, but since he's not wearing a mask I think it's just a general wash to make sure the bricks are breathable - so moisture can get out through openings, and isn't trapped which leads to rapid erosion (PSA never paint your brick! - and not clogged with dust and dirt from from the works.



I think it's just a wash - a bit of efflorescence and you often get a bit of marking/staining at the level of each scaffolding lift. One of the videos (Mr Drone?) said the brickwork is being prepped for the big liverbird.