Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
June 8, 2023, 08:51:30 pm
Quote from: classycarra on June  8, 2023, 10:27:45 am
This is speculation, but since he's not wearing a mask I think it's just a general wash to make sure the bricks are breathable - so moisture can get out through openings, and isn't trapped which leads to rapid erosion (PSA never paint your brick! - and not clogged with dust and dirt from from the works.

I think it's just a wash - a bit of efflorescence and you often get a bit of marking/staining at the level of each scaffolding lift. One of the videos (Mr Drone?) said the brickwork is being prepped for the big liverbird. 
BarryCrocker

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 02:49:55 am
rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 10:41:22 am
Quote from: Alan_X on June  8, 2023, 08:51:30 pm
I think it's just a wash - a bit of efflorescence and you often get a bit of marking/staining at the level of each scaffolding lift. One of the videos (Mr Drone?) said the brickwork is being prepped for the big liverbird. 

Yeah it was Mr Drone who showed the wall where the club crest is being installed.
Samie

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 03:22:26 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 03:33:29 pm
terry_macss_perm

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm
Mr Drone video of last seating section lift.

The front frame has already gone.

Remaining frame and floor still to go.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YH8kbmFPBAY
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm
Mr Drone video of last seating section lift.

The front frame has already gone.

Remaining frame and floor still to go.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YH8kbmFPBAY

Is the final part of the old upper tier to be removed, a concrete structure?
terry_macss_perm

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm
Is the final part of the old upper tier to be removed, a concrete structure?

Looks to be a metal frame but the back wall appears to be concrete.
TAA66

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm
Looks to be a metal frame but the back wall appears to be concrete.

Pretty sure all of that will go
terry_macss_perm

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
Pretty sure all of that will go

All the old upper tier is going.
meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:10:45 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
All the old upper tier is going.

Its what!!??
