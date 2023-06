I don't tend to come into this thread much, but I'm enormously excited by these developments. I'm so glad we stayed at Anfield but never expected the stadium to look as good as it looks like it will do. Slight gripe about sitting high up in the New Main Stand, you are miles away from anything, but wonder if, with the new Anny Road end, the top of the main stand will not feel quite as cut off.



Either way, thank god we didn't end up with the Parry Bowl.