I did not expect them to remove such large sections at a time. Quite impressive. Looking at the plans, that roof support area on the left is going to be left unused?Though it doesn't look so obvious here
So it looks like they will lift the second half of the AR roof over the Kenny Dalglish stand! That will be quite a sight!
That Mr Drone guy said he was there for five hours waiting for the lift and it happened after he went home hahaha.
From This Is Anfield. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VqM47ivlXNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VqM47ivlXNw</a>
That says solar panels will be fitted to the new roof, hadn't seen that mentioned before? Would be good news to boost our green credentials and generate some income when not required on match days
Details from a few weeks ago here:https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/exclusive-anfield-road-stand-qa-starting-away-solar-panels-and-finding-seats/
Is the old top tier with the 13 rows of seats coming out as well?
