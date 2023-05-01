« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

emitime

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 10:44:10 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:12:08 am
I did not expect them to remove such large sections at a time. Quite impressive. Looking at the plans, that roof support area on the left is going to be left unused?

Though it doesn't look so obvious here


If you look on the plans, all the seats in that little block on the far right of Anny lower are new.

There should be a few newly available seats in Main Stand lower which are no longer blocked by the truss supports, though they're still not showing as available on the updated seat view map, which I assume is an oversight.
TAA66

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 11:52:41 am
 
So it looks like they will lift the second half of the AR roof over the Kenny Dalglish stand! That will be quite a sight!
kopite321

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:52:41 am

So it looks like they will lift the second half of the AR roof over the Kenny Dalglish stand! That will be quite a sight!

Correct.
cdav

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 12:01:38 pm
Think a second part will be lifted onto the pitch, then a final smaller piece will be lifted out from behind the SKD stand so 3 pieces in total
LFCEmpire

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 01:26:30 pm
Huge shout out to the lads with drones. Very important for us not living in Liverpool to see the progress every day.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 02:14:58 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:27:14 am
That Mr Drone guy said he was there for five hours waiting for the lift and it happened after he went home hahaha.

oojason

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 02:26:11 pm

Video by Paul Frost, filmed yesterday...


'Anfield road stand extension. Roof removal ( first section ) 29th May 2023':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-4FnCjEmMpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-4FnCjEmMpU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-4FnCjEmMpU

Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 02:57:34 pm
From This Is Anfield.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VqM47ivlXNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VqM47ivlXNw</a>
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 04:12:57 pm
I didn't realise the project involved cutting and removing huge sections in tact.  With the pitch protected, I had thought they'd remove the lower tier seats, then go for a more brutal piecemeal demolition.

Impressive.

The revamped stand is a beast.

   
cdav

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:57:34 pm
From This Is Anfield.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VqM47ivlXNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VqM47ivlXNw</a>

That says solar panels will be fitted to the new roof, hadn't seen that mentioned before? Would be good news to boost our green credentials and generate some income when not required on match days
CraigDS

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
That says solar panels will be fitted to the new roof, hadn't seen that mentioned before? Would be good news to boost our green credentials and generate some income when not required on match days

I've always wondered why more stadiums don't do this, the roof has a huge amount of surface area.
laddo

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 05:37:52 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
That says solar panels will be fitted to the new roof, hadn't seen that mentioned before? Would be good news to boost our green credentials and generate some income when not required on match days

Details from a few weeks ago here:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/exclusive-anfield-road-stand-qa-starting-away-solar-panels-and-finding-seats/
cdav

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3572 on: Yesterday at 07:00:52 pm
Quote from: laddo on Yesterday at 05:37:52 pm
Details from a few weeks ago here:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/exclusive-anfield-road-stand-qa-starting-away-solar-panels-and-finding-seats/

Thanks for that, good news we are doing it and plenty of room on the other roofs if it makes economic and environmental sense

Nice new video from Mr Drone with a view from the back row of the new stand past the removed roof, certainly looks a better view than the back of the old stand and lower tier

https://youtu.be/Ld4Qn6KbEC0
CanuckYNWA

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3573 on: Yesterday at 07:19:40 pm
Seems you can actually see the Kop now from the back row
TAA66

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3574 on: Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
Quote from: laddo on Yesterday at 05:37:52 pm
Details from a few weeks ago here:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/exclusive-anfield-road-stand-qa-starting-away-solar-panels-and-finding-seats/

Its very difficult to fill in [the corners], because of the way [the ground has been developed] and also the levels of the stands, Anfield is on a slope one way and a slope another way, so to start filling in corners and be able to match the terraces up, I dont think you could do it.

So, theres a chance
red1977

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3575 on: Today at 06:41:57 am
Is the old top tier with the 13 rows of seats coming out as well?
CanuckYNWA

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #3576 on: Today at 08:08:00 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:41:57 am
Is the old top tier with the 13 rows of seats coming out as well?

Yes - its only a two tier stand, if those stayed it would be 3 tiers
