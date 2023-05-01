I did not expect them to remove such large sections at a time. Quite impressive. Looking at the plans, that roof support area on the left is going to be left unused?



Though it doesn't look so obvious here





If you look on the plans, all the seats in that little block on the far right of Anny lower are new.There should be a few newly available seats in Main Stand lower which are no longer blocked by the truss supports, though they're still not showing as available on the updated seat view map, which I assume is an oversight.