« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 535600 times)

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3240 on: March 14, 2023, 10:47:13 am »
3000 for hospo is a joke, add to that youll notice that they are all across the front 10-15 rows of the upper tier so the new STs and members are back towards the gods, this club gives zero fucks to ordinary fans
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3241 on: March 14, 2023, 10:49:58 am »
I think someone said a while ago there was going to be no new hospo overall, they were just moving it all to one place in the stand. So have we actually got more than 4000 extra seats available, as the hospo that was in the lower tier is now GA I think
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3242 on: March 14, 2023, 12:00:51 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on March 14, 2023, 10:49:58 am
I think someone said a while ago there was going to be no new hospo overall, they were just moving it all to one place in the stand. So have we actually got more than 4000 extra seats available, as the hospo that was in the lower tier is now GA I think

Let's hope that's the case. If it's not and they're adding a few thousand more hospo seats it's fucking poor, especially with so few going to the waiting list.

I think the re-development of the ARE should be an opportunity to evaluate how the general experience and atmosphere can be improved. The lower Anfield Road would be a nice place to start, getting new ticket holders in there and younger people.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline jwilstroplfc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3243 on: March 14, 2023, 12:09:07 pm »
The club stated this when talking about the Anfield Road extension, I quote .The changes will add 7000 additional seats, made up of around 5200 general admission seats and around 1800 seats with sports bar lounge / hospitality facilities
Wheres the 5200 gone then?
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3244 on: March 14, 2023, 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: stueya on March 14, 2023, 10:47:13 am
3000 for hospo is a joke, add to that youll notice that they are all across the front 10-15 rows of the upper tier so the new STs and members are back towards the gods, this club gives zero fucks to ordinary fans

Unfortunately, ordinary fans arent paying for the upgrade.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,750
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3245 on: March 15, 2023, 03:14:09 pm »
« Last Edit: March 15, 2023, 03:24:49 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,750
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3246 on: March 15, 2023, 03:25:21 pm »
« Last Edit: March 15, 2023, 03:30:34 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Anfield Road Expansion- Videos
« Reply #3247 on: March 20, 2023, 12:40:48 am »
Not sure if the other thread will remain closed, posting a latest video of the work

https://youtu.be/reL39ZG-4qE

Looks like the terracing is now complete, cladding is progressing well and hopefuly with a few weeks to the Arsenal game it should be close to watertight
Logged

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
Re: Anfield Road Expansion- Videos
« Reply #3248 on: March 20, 2023, 01:06:12 am »
And here's a good video from a new entrant to the already over subscribed Anfield Rd. construction drone footage competition:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr1j6E8Gmko
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,750
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3249 on: March 20, 2023, 09:09:43 am »
Quote from: cdav on March 20, 2023, 12:40:48 am
Not sure if the other thread will remain closed, posting a latest video of the work

https://youtu.be/reL39ZG-4qE

Looks like the terracing is now complete, cladding is progressing well and hopefuly with a few weeks to the Arsenal game it should be close to watertight

Apologies - forgot to unlock.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3250 on: March 20, 2023, 10:56:07 am »
A little reminder of the plans





Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3251 on: March 20, 2023, 11:29:07 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,750
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3252 on: March 20, 2023, 11:31:24 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 20, 2023, 11:29:07 am
:no

I had to travel to Berlin for two days last week and have been in bed with a virus over the weekend. Sorry if it inconvenienced you.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,544
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3253 on: March 20, 2023, 11:44:06 am »
Should see some good progress over next few weeks

No game at Anfield the last 2 weeks, and none until April 9th, a 5 week gap.

Better light and weather you would hope too. only 5 games left at Anfield as well

Its already looking very imposing
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • JFT 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3254 on: March 20, 2023, 11:47:23 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 20, 2023, 11:44:06 am
Should see some good progress over next few weeks

No game at Anfield the last 2 weeks, and none until April 9th, a 5 week gap.

Better light and weather you would hope too. only 5 games left at Anfield as well

Its already looking very imposing
Legends game against Celtic takes place this Saturday.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,817
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3255 on: March 20, 2023, 12:08:20 pm »
Is it all going to be open plan to walk around like outside the Main Stand? And if so, where are the Shankly Gates going once it's finished? Or will the SKD still be fenced off with the gates in the middle?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,544
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3256 on: March 20, 2023, 12:11:06 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on March 20, 2023, 11:47:23 am
Legends game against Celtic takes place this Saturday.
forgot about that

thanks
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3257 on: March 20, 2023, 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 20, 2023, 11:31:24 am
I had to travel to Berlin for two days last week and have been in bed with a virus over the weekend. Sorry if it inconvenienced you.

No worries mate. I hope you're feeling better now.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3258 on: March 20, 2023, 01:01:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 20, 2023, 12:08:20 pm
Is it all going to be open plan to walk around like outside the Main Stand? And if so, where are the Shankly Gates going once it's finished? Or will the SKD still be fenced off with the gates in the middle?

All open plan - the road will be there so it'll have to be.
I believe the gates will just stay where they are on their own as a free-standing entity (I guess always open) - with bollards taking place of the wall.
Seems a bit weird to me but there we go.



« Last Edit: March 20, 2023, 01:10:59 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,562
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3259 on: March 20, 2023, 01:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 20, 2023, 11:31:24 am
I had to travel to Berlin for two days last week and have been in bed with a virus over the weekend. Sorry if it inconvenienced you.
Hope you are feeling a bit better now Alan!

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,817
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3260 on: March 20, 2023, 02:05:03 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 20, 2023, 01:01:45 pm
All open plan - the road will be there so it'll have to be.
I believe the gates will just stay where they are on their own as a free-standing entity (I guess always open) - with bollards taking place of the wall.
Seems a bit weird to me but there we go.


Thanks for this - yes, that does sound a bit weird, especially as it's not like they've not been moved before.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3261 on: March 20, 2023, 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 20, 2023, 01:01:45 pm
All open plan - the road will be there so it'll have to be.
I believe the gates will just stay where they are on their own as a free-standing entity (I guess always open) - with bollards taking place of the wall.
Seems a bit weird to me but there we go.





Think its about numbers of fans passing through- could become a potential crush issue so removing the wall seems sensible and the gates remain as that is where they should always be
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3262 on: March 20, 2023, 02:37:08 pm »
It does beg the question what is the point of the walls/gates at the Kop end considering every other side of the stadium is accessible.

It already creates a few irritating bottlenecks when leaving after the game, and I can't imagine it'll get better with 7000 more people.
« Last Edit: March 20, 2023, 02:39:22 pm by emitime »
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3263 on: March 20, 2023, 02:46:06 pm »
Quote from: cdav on March 20, 2023, 02:24:30 pm
Think its about numbers of fans passing through- could become a potential crush issue so removing the wall seems sensible and the gates remain as that is where they should always be

I meant more that its a bit weird having a set of gates there that aren't attached to anything and arent essentially - well, gates.
Would have been good to somehow incorporate them into something else like a memoral, or moved to the kop side fence.
Logged

Offline laddo

  • Forum Perv
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3264 on: March 20, 2023, 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: emitime on March 20, 2023, 02:37:08 pm
It does beg the question what is the point of the walls/gates at the Kop end considering every other side of the stadium is accessible.

These were due to have been removed in the now shelved scheme to redevelop Walton Breck Road.
Logged

Offline laddo

  • Forum Perv
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3265 on: March 20, 2023, 02:52:26 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 20, 2023, 02:46:06 pm
I meant more that its a bit weird having a set of gates there that aren't attached to anything and arent essentially - well, gates.
Would have been good to somehow incorporate them into something else like a memoral, or moved to the kop side fence.

If they're a standalone item, as they are basically now, they should be placed opposite the Main Stand on the walkway from Stanley Park (next to the LFCTV cabin). It's a place a lot of people stop to take a photo, it's the closest to the original location, and actually has a backdrop of the stadium.

Where they've been moved to now is an awful location, with the backdrop being ugly car park, and in front some bollards and a curb that's a mess. Terribly thought out.
Logged

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3266 on: March 20, 2023, 04:05:03 pm »
Bollards are also a trip hazard if placed as shown in those images posted by Meady. Especially as the ground empties after an evening kick off.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3267 on: March 20, 2023, 04:24:20 pm »
Quote from: 18 yard line on March 20, 2023, 04:05:03 pm
Bollards are also a trip hazard if placed as shown in those images posted by Meady. Especially as the ground empties after an evening kick off.

Could possibly be the ones that sink into the ground.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3268 on: March 22, 2023, 06:02:35 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 20, 2023, 02:46:06 pm
I meant more that its a bit weird having a set of gates there that aren't attached to anything and arent essentially - well, gates.
Would have been good to somehow incorporate them into something else like a memoral, or moved to the kop side fence.
I thought along the same lines - as a memorial of some kind. I actually think it would be fitting if they could be moved to act as a kind of 'entrance' to the Hillsborough Memorial area, with perhaps a small retaining wall either side (but the gates kept open). The club have previously asked supporters, other than the families etc, not to leave objects/keepsakes at the memorial as they tended to crowd the memorial and block names of loved ones. So, doing as I suggest might offer the families a bit more privacy ?

It would also bring them back 'home' as it were, close to where they were originally.

The only downside could be that doing as above, they might detract from the purpose of the Hillsborough Memorial. The families would need to be consulted.
Logged

Offline laddo

  • Forum Perv
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3269 on: March 23, 2023, 08:38:22 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March 22, 2023, 06:02:35 pm
I thought along the same lines - as a memorial of some kind. I actually think it would be fitting if they could be moved to act as a kind of 'entrance' to the Hillsborough Memorial area, with perhaps a small retaining wall either side (but the gates kept open). The club have previously asked supporters, other than the families etc, not to leave objects/keepsakes at the memorial as they tended to crowd the memorial and block names of loved ones. So, doing as I suggest might offer the families a bit more privacy ?

It would also bring them back 'home' as it were, close to where they were originally.

The only downside could be that doing as above, they might detract from the purpose of the Hillsborough Memorial. The families would need to be consulted.

Sorry but that's a terrible idea, you'd then get fans having 'im at Anfield' photos effectively in front of the Hillsborough Memorial. Crass.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3270 on: March 23, 2023, 04:29:42 pm »
Quote from: laddo on March 23, 2023, 08:38:22 am
Sorry but that's a terrible idea, you'd then get fans having 'im at Anfield' photos effectively in front of the Hillsborough Memorial. Crass.
Depends where you position them ie. not right in front of the memorial, maybe somewhere to the side ? Besides, some fans already take 'I'm at Anfield' photos in front of the memorial, which isn't nice and I disagree with...but it still happens.

It was just an idea mate.
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3271 on: March 24, 2023, 01:43:04 pm »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,544
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3272 on: March 24, 2023, 03:10:05 pm »
these restricted view £9 tickets say it all

get what you pay for
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3273 on: March 24, 2023, 10:59:37 pm »
Best view in the house, the way we've been playing.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3274 on: March 29, 2023, 10:51:23 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tfIFy-8_NOQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tfIFy-8_NOQ</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3275 on: March 29, 2023, 11:30:31 am »
Not a massive fan of those switchback stairs. Do we have those anywhere else in the stadium? Struggling to think of anywhere.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,507
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3276 on: March 29, 2023, 10:16:16 pm »
Quote from: emitime on March 29, 2023, 11:30:31 am
Not a massive fan of those switchback stairs. Do we have those anywhere else in the stadium? Struggling to think of anywhere.

Plenty on The Kop.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3277 on: March 30, 2023, 07:59:26 am »
Quote from: andy07 on March 29, 2023, 10:16:16 pm
Plenty on The Kop.

Ah yeah. Been a while since I've been in in the Kop above the 1 blocks... They're not as tight and unsighted as that are they though?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3278 on: Today at 11:50:11 am »
https://youtu.be/p7A7XRxLACU

New Paul Frost video up showing lots of progress. More roof cladding complete, brickwork ongoing, window frames going in and glass on site and temporary orange supports being removed
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 