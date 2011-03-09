I meant more that its a bit weird having a set of gates there that aren't attached to anything and arent essentially - well, gates.

Would have been good to somehow incorporate them into something else like a memoral, or moved to the kop side fence.



I thought along the same lines - as a memorial of some kind. I actually think it would be fitting if they could be moved to act as a kind of 'entrance' to the Hillsborough Memorial area, with perhaps a small retaining wall either side (but the gates kept open). The club have previously asked supporters, other than the families etc, not to leave objects/keepsakes at the memorial as they tended to crowd the memorial and block names of loved ones. So, doing as I suggest might offer the families a bit more privacy ?It would also bring them back 'home' as it were, close to where they were originally.The only downside could be that doing as above, they might detract from the purpose of the Hillsborough Memorial. The families would need to be consulted.