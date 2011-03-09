Going up 7000 in capacity isnt it? or maybe 6500?
Half that might be corporate ?
so that leaves 3500, be lucky alright to get down to your numbers but you never know.
The Hospitality seats are about the same as now.
Level 0 (Lower Anfield Road): All General Admission, 5000 home, 1000 visiting.
Level 1 (Lower part of the extension, replacing the Upper Anfield Road): 1,800 Hospitality, 800 visiting General Admission, 100 wheelchair
Level 2 (New extension): All General Admission, 5,700 home, 1,200 visiting.
At the moment the Upper Anny Rd has hospitality seats with off site catering. The big change is that catering and lounges for these seats will be on Level 1.