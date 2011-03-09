« previous next »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on February 16, 2023, 09:00:18 pm
I know it's going to be mainly general admission but anybody know roughly how many extra season tickets there's going to be? 2,729 on waiting list, no chance?

I reckon between 3 and 3.5k so you have a good chance. Hopefully some official news on that soon.  Im 1300 behind you so Ill have to wait.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on February 16, 2023, 09:00:18 pm
I know it's going to be mainly general admission but anybody know roughly how many extra season tickets there's going to be? 2,729 on waiting list, no chance?
I was 2,719 in December 2021. I'm now 2,630 - I think we'll both be very lucky to be offered one.
Going up 7000 in capacity isnt it? or maybe 6500?

Half that might be corporate ?

so that leaves 3500, be lucky alright to get down to your numbers but you never know.
Quote from: paulrazor on February 17, 2023, 11:24:16 am
Going up 7000 in capacity isnt it? or maybe 6500?

Half that might be corporate ?

so that leaves 3500, be lucky alright to get down to your numbers but you never know.
Some corporate, some season tickets, mostly general admission I would have thought.
Quote from: paulrazor on February 17, 2023, 11:24:16 am
Going up 7000 in capacity isnt it? or maybe 6500?

Half that might be corporate ?

so that leaves 3500, be lucky alright to get down to your numbers but you never know.

The Hospitality seats are about the same as now.

Level 0 (Lower Anfield Road): All General Admission, 5000 home, 1000 visiting.
Level 1 (Lower part of the extension, replacing the Upper Anfield Road): 1,800 Hospitality, 800 visiting General Admission, 100 wheelchair
Level 2 (New extension): All General Admission, 5,700 home, 1,200 visiting.

At the moment the Upper Anny Rd has hospitality seats with off site catering. The big change is that catering and lounges for these seats will be on Level 1.
Droney with a video taken inside the new ARE.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5lw5XI4hYr0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5lw5XI4hYr0</a>
Cant be that far off putting the glass in surely??

A hive of activity there, just so spacious when you think about just how tight the stairs and concourses are in the annie road end. Cant wait to try it out!
Quote from: Alan_X on February 17, 2023, 06:39:49 pm
The Hospitality seats are about the same as now.

Level 0 (Lower Anfield Road): All General Admission, 5000 home, 1000 visiting.
Level 1 (Lower part of the extension, replacing the Upper Anfield Road): 1,800 Hospitality, 800 visiting General Admission, 100 wheelchair
Level 2 (New extension): All General Admission, 5,700 home, 1,200 visiting.

At the moment the Upper Anny Rd has hospitality seats with off site catering. The big change is that catering and lounges for these seats will be on Level 1.


The above only adds up to 15,600 yet the announcements Ive seen say the capacity of the new stand will be 15,967. Have we now lost 360 seats or are the numbers quoted above rough numbers?
Quote from: reddazforever on February 19, 2023, 05:34:51 pm


The above only adds up to 15,600 yet the announcements Ive seen say the capacity of the new stand will be 15,967. Have we now lost 360 seats or are the numbers quoted above rough numbers?

Maybe segregation etc accounts for the shortfall
Quote from: 18 yard line on February 16, 2023, 11:08:31 pm
I reckon between 3 and 3.5k so you have a good chance. Hopefully some official news on that soon.  Im 1300 behind you so Ill have to wait.
Quote from: owens_2k on February 17, 2023, 11:22:11 am
I was 2,719 in December 2021. I'm now 2,630 - I think we'll both be very lucky to be offered one.

I'd have thought they would want to sort out the waiting list before offering to people. Don't they usually start taking seasie money around May?

Be made up if it's 3k but we will see.
Quote from: Jules01 on February 19, 2023, 05:41:07 pm
Maybe segregation etc accounts for the shortfall

Segregation over two tiers as well.
Quote from: RMG on February 19, 2023, 05:54:43 pm
I'd have thought they would want to sort out the waiting list before offering to people. Don't they usually start taking seasie money around May?

Be made up if it's 3k but we will see.


I think you will. Was c3k on the list when they were doing the MS and I comfortably got my ticket with a pick of where I wanted to sit.
Quote from: N11RED on February 20, 2023, 10:08:24 am

I think you will. Was c3k on the list when they were doing the MS and I comfortably got my ticket with a pick of where I wanted to sit.
main stand was a bigger increase in numbers though wasnt it? by about 1000 people?
Quote from: paulrazor on February 20, 2023, 03:12:05 pm
main stand was a bigger increase in numbers though wasnt it? by about 1000 people?

More capacity yes but think there is more GA seats proposed in the new Annie Road stand than the main?

 
Quote from: reddazforever on February 19, 2023, 05:34:51 pm


The above only adds up to 15,600 yet the announcements Ive seen say the capacity of the new stand will be 15,967. Have we now lost 360 seats or are the numbers quoted above rough numbers?
Rough numbers and 332 are taken up by segregation.
Quote from: N11RED on February 20, 2023, 05:50:11 pm
More capacity yes but think there is more GA seats proposed in the new Annie Road stand than the main?

 
no idea of the numbers mate for ga
Quote from: Alan_X on February 20, 2023, 05:59:52 pm
Rough numbers and 332 are taken up by segregation.

. Thanks Alan
The aerial shots from BT Sport tonight just shows the size of the new stand taking shape.  Aesthetically speaking the stadium looks weird now. :D
Quote from: Samie on February 21, 2023, 07:51:28 pm
The aerial shots from BT Sport tonight just shows the size of the new stand taking shape.  Aesthetically speaking the stadium looks weird now. :D

Haha....4 stands, 5 roofs doesn't help!

Once the new stand is finished I think it'll all knit together really well. The fact that the new Main Stand is enormous was always going to give the ground a bit of an uneven look from the outside and ariel shots in particular.
From intense YouTube watching and chatting bollocks on this thread, Ive decided that the Kop will be completely rebuilt within 10 years and the SKD will never be expanded. Possibly remodelled for internal upgrades and better hospitality. At least It wont look wonky. Any further expansion will be new ground in Stanley Park. The end.
Quote from: meady1981 on February 21, 2023, 09:04:43 pm
From intense YouTube watching and chatting bollocks on this thread, Ive decided that the Kop will be completely rebuilt within 10 years and the SKD will never be expanded. Possibly remodelled for internal upgrades and better hospitality. At least It wont look wonky. Any further expansion will be new ground in Stanley Park. The end.

I like the idea of the kop being redeveloped. The club continues to be stuck in its previous successes. Last night it was bouncing (up until the first goal) but with even more people it would be better. Not sure how many more people they could increase it for

Going the ground and seeing the continual change in person is phenomenal. More excited about the expansion than whats going on on the pitch right now
For those asking above this is the exact figures for seat distribution.
thats really cool

Is there one for its existing layout?
I'm not sure if it's been explicitly mentioned, but the existing truss being removed will allow another 60 or so seats to be used in the main stand.
Is there a rule about how many netted segregation seats there have to be? It seems rather a lot for some games. Can't imagine, say, Bournemouth fans getting up to much mischeif if there was a narrower gap.
Not sure where these figures of 3-3.5k for the season ticket waiting list are coming from.
I'm pretty sure for the main stand, it was just 2k. I remember because I think I was around 2.3k on the waiting list and had to wait another few seasons to finally get one.
I get the impression that the club won't give any more to the waiting list than they absolutely have to so another 2k seems more realistic. I think they'd much rather give tickets to the members' pool and general sale.
I'm around 3800 on the list, 20 years been on it now, should have bought a seasie in the 70's :butt
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Yesterday at 01:10:16 pm
Not sure where these figures of 3-3.5k for the season ticket waiting list are coming from.
I'm pretty sure for the main stand, it was just 2k. I remember because I think I was around 2.3k on the waiting list and had to wait another few seasons to finally get one.
I get the impression that the club won't give any more to the waiting list than they absolutely have to so another 2k seems more realistic. I think they'd much rather give tickets to the members' pool and general sale.

It's just shy of 50% season ticket to capacity ratio, and the club have said they will stick to the same ratio so should be just over 2500 with the increase in non hospitality seats to home fans from what I remember working out a while back
A few pics from Tuesday night. Had a spare for the SKD. The game can fuck off but good to see how the stand looks from inside and outside.

Outside - it's a fucking beast.

The crawler crane under the lights.

The new roof overhanging the old roof and upper tier.


Quote from: meady1981 on February 21, 2023, 09:04:43 pm
From intense YouTube watching and chatting bollocks on this thread, Ive decided that the Kop will be completely rebuilt within 10 years and the SKD will never be expanded. Possibly remodelled for internal upgrades and better hospitality. At least It wont look wonky. Any further expansion will be new ground in Stanley Park. The end.

I agree about the SKD - can't see the point in rebuilding now - but I don't think the Kop will becompletely rebuilt. I was looking at it and of course it's smaller than the Main (and the SKD) but what's there still has a compactness (is that a word?) because the seating is on the old spacings that you can't build to now. My gut reaction is they'll find a way to cantilever back and get more seats that way. Can you extend the Kop to the same height as the new Main Stand, or even the SKD? Not without adding a new tier.

On three sides of the ground, the redevelopment has maximised seating by extending an older stand, retaining the benefit of the old seat spacing. It would be a shame to diute what's still good about the Kop (yes I know it's a pale imitation of the standing Kop) just to make an architectural statement.

