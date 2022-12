Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .



Memories.I agree with you. It was monumental and unique. The way it announced itself from distance. This is Anfield, indeed.There are features of the new Main Stand that refer to the old Spion Kop I feel, especially in the colour of the bricks. But what a pity none of our architects have gestured to those distinctive windows at the back of the old terrace.