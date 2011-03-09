For the old roof to come down, enough of the new roof has to be finished to protect the existing seats. On Saturday, it looked like there are still two or three bays of precast and supports to go in at each end before the remaining roof trusses can be installed. Only three of the cantilevered supports for the front part of the roof have been installed and this part of the roof is directly above the lower Anny Road. The area of roofing that has been started is over the new seating and not the existing seats.If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.