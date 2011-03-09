We're going to be owned by a bluenose?
He doesn't come across as a bitter bluenose, to be fair.
Nah he's a proper sound lad from watching his videos.Its the fucking other loons I worry about
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday. Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.
So it's Frosty and Mr. D. vs the club and this new lad. Isn't this so exciting?! I can't wait to see who wins!
Its all about winning shiny things.
Who's this new lad?
Drone King
?
No roof removing action at Anfield. Mr Drone is vindicated. Remove cancellation.
Because 1 day after our last game they havent started to remove it? Ill believe it when its end of next week and nothing has happened
If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.
For the old roof to come down, enough of the new roof has to be finished to protect the existing seats. On Saturday, it looked like there are still two or three bays of precast and supports to go in at each end before the remaining roof trusses can be installed. Only three of the cantilevered supports for the front part of the roof have been installed and this part of the roof is directly above the lower Anny Road. The area of roofing that has been started is over the new seating and not the existing seats. If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.
Once you start taking the old roof down, you're more or less committed to getting it all down and a new roof in to cover all the seats before it re-opens. Otherwise, any and every seat that is not 'covered' cannot be sold or occupied.
