Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 453051 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2760 on: November 9, 2022, 04:46:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  9, 2022, 04:37:40 pm
We're going to be owned by a bluenose?
He doesn't come across as a bitter bluenose, to be fair.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2761 on: November 9, 2022, 04:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  9, 2022, 04:46:09 pm
He doesn't come across as a bitter bluenose, to be fair.

Nah he's a proper sound lad from watching his videos.

Its the fucking other loons I worry about
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2762 on: November 9, 2022, 05:07:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  9, 2022, 04:48:31 pm
Nah he's a proper sound lad from watching his videos.

Its the fucking other loons I worry about
Droney is great. If most Blues were like him then the derby would be a pleasure.

His coverage of the build, alongside that of Paul Frost, has been excellent.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2763 on: November 10, 2022, 01:03:05 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMLi6u2bRYw

Another Frost video uploaded just now with footage from yesterday
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2764 on: November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm »
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2765 on: November 11, 2022, 05:29:54 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.
He does a lot of guesswork but he tries his best.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2766 on: November 11, 2022, 10:49:26 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.

So it's Frosty and Mr. D. vs the club and this new lad. Isn't this so exciting?! I can't wait to see who wins!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2767 on: November 11, 2022, 11:42:49 pm »
Looking forward to monday morning when one of the bosses comes into the office, and spits his tea out as he sees a massive crane on the grass and half the roof off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2768 on: November 13, 2022, 10:47:15 am »
Quote from: kopdude81 on November 11, 2022, 10:49:26 pm
So it's Frosty and Mr. D. vs the club and this new lad. Isn't this so exciting?! I can't wait to see who wins!


Mr D was down there yesterday and there is no sign of any extra cranes or floor covering materials so he's probably right.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2769 on: November 13, 2022, 11:22:17 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.

Who's this new lad?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2770 on: November 13, 2022, 12:45:26 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2771 on: November 13, 2022, 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 13, 2022, 12:45:26 pm
Drone King?

Drone of Contention, I think..
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm »
No roof removing action at Anfield. Mr Drone is vindicated. Remove cancellation.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 03:31:22 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm
No roof removing action at Anfield. Mr Drone is vindicated. Remove cancellation.

Because 1 day after our last game they havent started to remove it? Ill believe it when its end of next week and nothing has happened
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 06:57:16 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:31:22 am
Because 1 day after our last game they havent started to remove it? Ill believe it when its end of next week and nothing has happened

Well, it seems pretty unlikely. Given the massive time-sensitive job there is to be done. They pretty much started on the main as they kicked the last person out of the ground. Looking at drone footage from yesterday, there was zero evidence of any extra cranes, resource or pitch coverings even readying for an imminent roof assault. In fact I'd go as far to say that general work on the stand has slowed down considerably since around the time Mr Drone 'announced' that the club had 'announced' it was cancelled. If they're nonchalantly starting at the end of the week, then maybe it's not a big a job as we all thought.
