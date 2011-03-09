Because 1 day after our last game they havent started to remove it? Ill believe it when its end of next week and nothing has happened



Well, it seems pretty unlikely. Given the massive time-sensitive job there is to be done. They pretty much started on the main as they kicked the last person out of the ground. Looking at drone footage from yesterday, there was zero evidence of any extra cranes, resource or pitch coverings even readying for an imminent roof assault. In fact I'd go as far to say that general work on the stand has slowed down considerably since around the time Mr Drone 'announced' that the club had 'announced' it was cancelled. If they're nonchalantly starting at the end of the week, then maybe it's not a big a job as we all thought.