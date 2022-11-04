« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

calvin

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2720 on: November 4, 2022, 01:04:56 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on November  4, 2022, 11:58:37 am
I think he's getting at the overall 'core' of the stand. The main was very steel heavy in that respect. The large central core of the AR has been concrete. I'm sticking with steel costs. Maybe something to do with the internal truss structure.


Cheers mate. I know different companies constructed the 2 stands, but it just seemed strange that different approaches were taken for the 2 stands. The cost of steel is definitely plausable.
Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2721 on: November 4, 2022, 10:25:35 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on November  4, 2022, 11:58:37 am
I think he's getting at the overall 'core' of the stand. The main was very steel heavy in that respect. The large central core of the AR has been concrete. I'm sticking with steel costs. Maybe something to do with the internal truss structure.


Different Engineers have different views of the world and the balance of structure versus stability can be a cost factor. Seems the Main Stand had more steel bracing and the ARE has more concrete to give it bracing/stability.
Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2722 on: November 4, 2022, 10:37:36 pm
Also for the Main Stand there was the important engineering consideration that it would be visible from the gap in the corner of Woodison and so needed to look as big a fuck-off-steel-and-big-bollocks monster*, and as much like a ginormous resting Transformer*, as possible.




*technical engineering terms
mickeydocs

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2723 on: November 5, 2022, 10:33:09 am
Quote from: meady1981 on October 27, 2022, 09:59:28 pm
Personally I get pretty tired of the constant comparing with modern new-builds, fear of asymmetry, obsession with future phases and the nit-picking about roof heights, junctions and ideal capacities. It's often easy to forget what a hodge-podge of architecture and stand-sizes Anfield has been since its origins. And what a mess the stadium, the immediate surroundings, the club and our finances were in when FSG took over. I think the sensible transformation of each of those things since has been commendable and I'm glad we are where we are regarding the stadium. It's evolved with Jurgens team, raw and practical. As frustrating as they can be, Im pretty confident FSG have properly assessed the future growth of the stadium - if there is to be more - and i actually think there will be in time. 15 years ago I wouldnt have believed our capacity could be 61k at Anfield. Try and enjoy what's happening. It didn't cost £1 billion, it's still a proper football ground - warts and all - and it's still called Anfield.



FSG have delivered success on the pitch, and the infrastructure for sustained success.
Their lack of investment in the squad at crucial times would drive any fan crazy, however their commitment to redeveloping our spiritual home deserves massive respect from our fan base.
Cant wait to learn what they are planning for phase 3.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2724 on: November 5, 2022, 10:44:40 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  4, 2022, 10:37:36 pm
Also for the Main Stand there was the important engineering consideration that it would be visible from the gap in the corner of Woodison and so needed to look as big a fuck-off-steel-and-big-bollocks monster*, and as much like a ginormous resting Transformer*, as possible.




*technical engineering terms

I respect your knowledge of engineering terms. No doubt you have a PhD in fucking huge buildings from the Bob the Builder School of DIY. ;D
Philipm20

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2725 on: November 5, 2022, 11:07:57 am
Quote from: paulrazor on November  4, 2022, 12:11:56 pm
That picture is hilarious

Didnt Tom Hicks have a picture of his failed design behind him for one interview

id love to see a photoshop of it with that instead



TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2726 on: November 5, 2022, 11:08:22 am
https://youtu.be/jgeedE3-UK8

At about 15.30.

Can I start to see some brick cladding going on? Right at the base of the columns?

Wont be too long before were asking for the foreman to have them take it down and do it better ;D
Keith Lard

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2727 on: November 5, 2022, 02:03:04 pm
Was looking at a pic of the etihad stadium and many of these new ones springing up everywhere.

Theyre so shit and boring.

I love our lopsided characterful stadium. Man Im glad we stayed and didnt build that Parry bowl or hicks car park
Keith Lard

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2728 on: November 5, 2022, 02:04:42 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on November  5, 2022, 10:33:09 am
FSG have delivered success on the pitch, and the infrastructure for sustained success.
Their lack of investment in the squad at crucial times would drive any fan crazy, however their commitment to redeveloping our spiritual home deserves massive respect from our fan base.
Cant wait to learn what they are planning for phase 3.

Couldnt agree more. Not perfect but man we could have ended up with so so much worse owners
meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2729 on: November 5, 2022, 04:48:17 pm
I usually am pretty hyper-critical regarding design and architecture, Im a designer its my actual job to be. Ive really tried to take my biased shades off, and Ive still come to the conclusion that I actually like the developments - visually. I like the warm red brick facades, the columns, the big silver badges, the red panels and glass accents. Ive seen modern brick stadia that look like theyre trying to be old stadiums, like mock-Tudor footballers houses - these dont feel forced. They are huge stands but they dont look grotesque in scale or overly clash with the local surroundings. I love the views from Stanley park and the surrounding streets. And they fit with their slightly dated smaller cousins of the Kop and SKD so long as theyre there. I like the sloping grey roofs with the 45degree tapered edges. I think the stadium looks great as a lopsided whole.

I do however think the club graphic design, stadium signage, corporate interior design and font are shite. So you cant have it all.
« Last Edit: November 5, 2022, 04:50:43 pm by meady1981 »
si999

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2730 on: November 5, 2022, 06:26:53 pm
In Mister Drones latest video today he has been told they will be no longer removing the old roof now until after the season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_dZZSWosvo
kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2731 on: November 5, 2022, 08:30:03 pm
The club only announced on Monday that the current roof was going to be removed during the WC break. Cant believe that they've completely changed that within a week. It'd make the club look a bit foolish. I'd say either Mr Drone has been fed wrong info or else he's looking to get a few extra hits on his video. Although he seems to be too sound a lad to be at that stuff. Time will tell I suppose!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/next-phase-anfield-road-stand-expansion-begin

meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2732 on: November 5, 2022, 08:44:31 pm
Theres a guy on the comments who keeps saying that the roof will come off but the truss will remain. Which would hold water with the people might get wet message from the club. Hes been saying it for a while and seems to know what hes talking about on other things. Maybe its that and MrD has got a little confused. He is a bit shoddy with the finer details (no offence Mr D).
Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2733 on: November 5, 2022, 09:13:43 pm
You'd never get this shoddiness with Drone King
kavah

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 02:36:51 am
rojo para la vida

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 10:58:24 am
Quote from: meady1981 on November  5, 2022, 08:44:31 pm
Theres a guy on the comments who keeps saying that the roof will come off but the truss will remain. Which would hold water with the people might get wet message from the club. Hes been saying it for a while and seems to know what hes talking about on other things. Maybe its that and MrD has got a little confused. He is a bit shoddy with the finer details (no offence Mr D).
Mr D ain't no construction pro as you're suggesting I think but his efforts and Paul Frost's are massively appreciated here. I think that most Reds think the same.
It's been fascinating watching it go up in such detail and I'm even enjoying watching the other ground going up.
Whatever the rivalry, it's great for the city to have two amazing stadiums, though I'd never swaps ours for any other ground, anywhere.
Ours is like one of those girls who isn't a complete beauty but she's got that certain something that very few others have and everyone wants to go out with her. Also makes excellent marriage material.
meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 am
Absolutely, theyve been great. Paul frosts efforts in particular. I hope the club some how reward him with using his footage as he has detailed the whole build brilliantly.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2737 on: Today at 12:02:54 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:38:03 am
Paul frosts efforts in particular.

Switched over to him from MD, just enjoy his more detailed videos and could do without the commentary that MD gives.
Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2738 on: Today at 12:15:36 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 12:02:54 am
Switched over to him from MD, just enjoy his more detailed videos and could do without the commentary that MD gives.
Yeah prefer Forst, but can't stand the stupid fucking music they both use over the drone shots at times. Like being stuck in a lift with Moby and Sigur Ros. Hell.
Crosby Nick

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2739 on: Today at 12:27:27 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October 28, 2022, 11:26:31 pm
Just making it wider would make a huge difference (it's already deeper):



By the by, I was at this game! Was when we beat United 2-0 and confirmed that they couldnt win the league. Brilliant day. :D
kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2740 on: Today at 01:57:56 am
Paul Frost now saying in his latest video that the current ARE roof won't be removed until the end of the season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Jhnl1_ztjI
Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2741 on: Today at 02:02:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:27:27 am
By the by, I was at this game! Was when we beat United 2-0 and confirmed that they couldnt win the league. Brilliant day. :D
I always thought that picture was from the 4-0 I went to, which was also a brilliant day. 🤔
Lycan

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2742 on: Today at 04:44:03 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:02:43 am
I always thought that picture was from the 4-0 I went to, which was also a brilliant day. 🤔

It's definitely the latter 2-0 game. Look at the three-stripe Adidas kit the reds are wearing. 1992 that.
Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #2743 on: Today at 05:46:17 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:44:03 am
It's definitely the latter 2-0 game. Look at the three-stripe Adidas kit the reds are wearing. 1992 that.
Of course. Good observation there. I never noticed it was the wrong kit for the game I thought it was.

Looking at the picture again, don't you just love the width of the old Kop. 🤗
