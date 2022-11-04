I usually am pretty hyper-critical regarding design and architecture, Im a designer its my actual job to be. Ive really tried to take my biased shades off, and Ive still come to the conclusion that I actually like the developments - visually. I like the warm red brick facades, the columns, the big silver badges, the red panels and glass accents. Ive seen modern brick stadia that look like theyre trying to be old stadiums, like mock-Tudor footballers houses - these dont feel forced. They are huge stands but they dont look grotesque in scale or overly clash with the local surroundings. I love the views from Stanley park and the surrounding streets. And they fit with their slightly dated smaller cousins of the Kop and SKD so long as theyre there. I like the sloping grey roofs with the 45degree tapered edges. I think the stadium looks great as a lopsided whole.
I do however think the club graphic design, stadium signage, corporate interior design and font are shite. So you cant have it all.