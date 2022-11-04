I usually am pretty hyper-critical regarding design and architecture, Im a designer its my actual job to be. Ive really tried to take my biased shades off, and Ive still come to the conclusion that I actually like the developments - visually. I like the warm red brick facades, the columns, the big silver badges, the red panels and glass accents. Ive seen modern brick stadia that look like theyre trying to be old stadiums, like mock-Tudor footballers houses - these dont feel forced. They are huge stands but they dont look grotesque in scale or overly clash with the local surroundings. I love the views from Stanley park and the surrounding streets. And they fit with their slightly dated smaller cousins of the Kop and SKD so long as theyre there. I like the sloping grey roofs with the 45degree tapered edges. I think the stadium looks great as a lopsided whole.



I do however think the club graphic design, stadium signage, corporate interior design and font are shite. So you cant have it all.