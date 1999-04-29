My dream now is we can do something with the kop, its the most famous stand in world football, I remember the first time I saw it as a terrace I was blown away. And although Ive had a season ticket on the kop since it was a terrace the seated kop we have now has never been a great stand certainly not architecturally, and now with the two impressive new stands its looks even less impressive, looking down on the rusty roof from the main stand isnt the way the kop should be seen. I know its not an easy fix but I think its arguably the most important one.