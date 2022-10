Love this clip.I'm always interested what old Anfield was like inside the stadium and around the entrances/concourses etc. I can't remember my only visit to the old Kop. It's all so largely undocumented. One thing that I really miss about grounds in general, but also find so alien now is just how much of a patched up, free-for-all, anti health and safety, filthy, crumbling shithole it was to be honest