Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 12, 2022, 10:36:02 am
Further brilliant vid by Paul Frost of the terrace columns going in...first time I have seen the installation process; they sit on
angled floor plates to provide the correct angle for the terrace seating ...love that as a construction lad. 

https://youtu.be/QC9Daugv-1g
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 12, 2022, 11:07:15 am
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 12, 2022, 11:17:34 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 12, 2022, 11:07:15 am
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.

That's it in one lad! I love it.
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 08:15:54 am
Im fascinated to see how theyre going to take the roof down. And what theyre going to do with the back of the upper stand when its gone. Theres a dense bit of scaffolding being erected on the new terrace to help do the roof, will that be used as some kind of covered wall, boxing in the old upper once the roof has gone? Also do they need to have the whole roof finished/water tight for the resumption of the season, or just the (relatively) small front part that covers the current stand. That would help with timing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 06:04:58 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on October 13, 2022, 08:15:54 am
Im fascinated to see how theyre going to take the roof down. And what theyre going to do with the back of the upper stand when its gone. Theres a dense bit of scaffolding being erected on the new terrace to help do the roof, will that be used as some kind of covered wall, boxing in the old upper once the roof has gone? Also do they need to have the whole roof finished/water tight for the resumption of the season, or just the (relatively) small front part that covers the current stand. That would help with timing.

Any occupied seat has to have a roof over it to get a Safety Certificate.

Quote from: kopite321 on October 12, 2022, 11:17:34 am
That's it in one lad! I love it.

Mmmm. A dropped bolt (or spanner) can close a site.
« Last Edit: October 13, 2022, 06:13:09 pm by Peter McGurk »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 07:11:07 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 12, 2022, 11:07:15 am
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.

Good shots of how to use a podger spanner.



The spiked end goes into the holes on each flange to guide it in place:

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 07:32:49 pm
I swear you make up some of these terms ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 07:37:22 pm
https://leachs.com/products/open-ended-podger-spanner-choose-your-size?variant=40105276768455&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=PM+|+Ratchets&utm_agid=&utm_term=&creative=&device=c&placement=&adtype=pla&product_id=40105276768455&gclid=CjwKCAjw7p6aBhBiEiwA83fGuo3JCnc3MOORdKjClt60V3gbTYiaUWfExfH9WN3xJGyTqRI2_prtCxoCzFkQAvD_BwE

If you're flash you might go for a box-type podger ratchet

https://leachs.com/products/box-type-podger-ratchet-choose-your-size?variant=40105191637191
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 07:38:26 pm
:lmao

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 09:59:52 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on October 13, 2022, 07:37:22 pm
https://leachs.com/products/open-ended-podger-spanner-choose-your-size?variant=40105276768455&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=PM+|+Ratchets&utm_agid=&utm_term=&creative=&device=c&placement=&adtype=pla&product_id=40105276768455&gclid=CjwKCAjw7p6aBhBiEiwA83fGuo3JCnc3MOORdKjClt60V3gbTYiaUWfExfH9WN3xJGyTqRI2_prtCxoCzFkQAvD_BwE

If you're flash you might go for a box-type podger ratchet

https://leachs.com/products/box-type-podger-ratchet-choose-your-size?variant=40105191637191

And if you were safer, you might go for tethered equipment and captured bolts.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 10:14:02 pm
Pretty sure I went to school with Podger Spanner. At least, that's what the boys in the dorm called him...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 13, 2022, 10:23:24 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October 13, 2022, 09:59:52 pm
And if you were safer, you might go for tethered equipment and captured bolts.

In an ideal world yes but I can't see how they'd do that when so much is being assembled on site. The risk of damage to threads is a good reason for using loose fixings. They've de-risked by assembling a lot at low level and craining in as large elements as possible. I'm sure the RAMS include clear areas below where they're working.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 03:37:42 am
Quote from: Alan_X on October 13, 2022, 10:23:24 pm
In an ideal world yes but I can't see how they'd do that when so much is being assembled on site. The risk of damage to threads is a good reason for using loose fixings. They've de-risked by assembling a lot at low level and craining in as large elements as possible. I'm sure the RAMS include clear areas below where they're working.

Unfortunately exclusion zones are not that effective with small bits of metal that bounce and damage to threads is nowhere in the hierarchy of risk.

Safety and Risk management are not reserved for an ideal world. We dont know what the safe working methods on this site are but they wont be about recklessly biffing things with hammers or lobbing nuts and bolts around. Its a highly controlled environment.

I havent seen any drone footage from non-participants for a while thankfully. Thatll be one off the list of dumb things to do over a construction site.

Another one for the choo-choo train thread.
« Last Edit: October 14, 2022, 03:41:36 am by Peter McGurk »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 08:08:31 am
Great insight again, thanks to all.
Must buy a podger spanner
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 12:57:08 pm
5th backspan lifted into place now

https://youtu.be/prtl5cyG5Ow
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 02:13:18 pm
I guess the smaller, angled steelwork will now go in either side of the straight ones in order to taper in the edges. Like the main stand below


Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 04:30:54 pm
Quote from: cdav on October 14, 2022, 12:57:08 pm
5th backspan lifted into place now

https://youtu.be/prtl5cyG5Ow
It's starting to look very impressive now.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 05:34:14 pm
I love reading all the comments on these videos. People are wild. My favourite from the current Paul Frost:

If it were up to me, Id tear the stadium down and start from scratch as aesthetically it doesnt look good.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 07:07:19 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on October 14, 2022, 05:34:14 pm
I love reading all the comments on these videos. People are wild. My favourite from the current Paul Frost:

If it were up to me, Id tear the stadium down and start from scratch as aesthetically it doesnt look good.
I rolled my eyes when I read that in the comments.  ::)

Some people are obsessed with aesthetics and symmetry. If they had their way every ground would be a characterless bowl.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 08:27:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 14, 2022, 07:07:19 pm
I rolled my eyes when I read that in the comments.  ::)

Some people are obsessed with aesthetics and symmetry. If they had their way every ground would be a characterless bowl.

Some guy asked Mr Drone if they couldnt extend the Kop and SKD, could they just make the roofs higher so they matched the new stands.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 14, 2022, 08:36:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 14, 2022, 07:07:19 pm
I rolled my eyes when I read that in the comments.  ::)

Some people are obsessed with aesthetics and symmetry. If they had their way every ground would be a characterless bowl.

Anaesthesia and asymmetry it is, then...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 17, 2022, 04:09:40 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on October 14, 2022, 08:36:08 pm
Anaesthesia and asymmetry it is, then...

Surprising how far a 'lick of paint' will get you...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 17, 2022, 04:52:08 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October 17, 2022, 04:09:40 pm
Surprising how far a 'lick of paint' will get you...

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 17, 2022, 05:04:36 pm
Not strictly construction related but the incipient Annie looked glorious in the gloaming on screen while Mo was celebrating his goal last night.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2624 on: October 17, 2022, 05:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 17, 2022, 05:04:36 pm
Not strictly construction related but the incipient Annie looked glorious in the gloaming on screen while Mo was celebrating his goal last night.

So Mo was roaming in the gloaming?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2625 on: October 17, 2022, 05:26:21 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on October 17, 2022, 05:07:47 pm
So Mo was roaming in the gloaming?
;D

Takes me back to schooldays, that does
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2626 on: October 17, 2022, 07:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 17, 2022, 05:26:21 pm
;D

Takes me back to schooldays, that does

His hair, he was a combing
While the Annie Road got a doming...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2627 on: October 20, 2022, 01:40:32 pm »
FSG are targeting the further expansion of Anfield as the Liverpool owners commitment to the long-term project on Merseyside remains fully intact.

https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fsg-liverpool-stadium-anfield-breaking-25309662

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2628 on: October 20, 2022, 01:47:04 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on October 20, 2022, 01:40:32 pm
FSG are targeting the further expansion of Anfield as the Liverpool owners commitment to the long-term project on Merseyside remains fully intact.

https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fsg-liverpool-stadium-anfield-breaking-25309662
Looks to be talking about more internal improvements rather than expansion.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2629 on: October 20, 2022, 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October 20, 2022, 01:47:04 pm
Looks to be talking about more internal improvements rather than expansion.

Yeah I posted it before I'd read the entire thing. That seems about right.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2630 on: October 20, 2022, 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on October 20, 2022, 01:48:17 pm
Yeah I posted it before I'd read the entire thing. That seems about right.
Aye, thanks for posting it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2631 on: October 20, 2022, 01:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October 20, 2022, 01:47:04 pm
Looks to be talking about more internal improvements rather than expansion.

No mega-kop then?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2632 on: October 20, 2022, 01:55:37 pm »
FC Big StandS
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2633 on: October 20, 2022, 02:04:48 pm »
You really get a feel for how big it's going to be when you're walking up Anny Rd past the Arkles. Can't wait for it to be finished, gonna be incredible
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2634 on: October 20, 2022, 11:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October 20, 2022, 01:47:04 pm
Looks to be talking about more internal improvements rather than expansion.

Very much sounds like improving the facilities/concourse of the Dalglish and Kop stand than any expansion

I am sure they are exploring expansion but its very hard as there is like no space for either stand

Also aren't stadiums over 61k required to have a train line near by?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2635 on: Yesterday at 07:49:31 am »
That, or a fleet of flying taxis.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2636 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:49:31 am
That, or a fleet of flying taxis.
Or a Simpsons style monorail
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2637 on: Yesterday at 02:53:38 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:57:35 am
Or a Simpsons style monorail
Is there a chance the track could bend?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2638 on: Yesterday at 08:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:53:38 pm
Is there a chance the track could bend?

Not on your life my kopite friend!
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2639 on: Today at 07:20:23 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:49:31 am
That, or a fleet of flying taxis.

Teleporting is the way to go.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
