Further brilliant vid by Paul Frost of the terrace columns going in...first time I have seen the installation process; they sit on
angled floor plates to provide the correct angle for the terrace seating ...love that as a construction lad. 

https://youtu.be/QC9Daugv-1g
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.

That's it in one lad! I love it.
Im fascinated to see how theyre going to take the roof down. And what theyre going to do with the back of the upper stand when its gone. Theres a dense bit of scaffolding being erected on the new terrace to help do the roof, will that be used as some kind of covered wall, boxing in the old upper once the roof has gone? Also do they need to have the whole roof finished/water tight for the resumption of the season, or just the (relatively) small front part that covers the current stand. That would help with timing.
Im fascinated to see how theyre going to take the roof down. And what theyre going to do with the back of the upper stand when its gone. Theres a dense bit of scaffolding being erected on the new terrace to help do the roof, will that be used as some kind of covered wall, boxing in the old upper once the roof has gone? Also do they need to have the whole roof finished/water tight for the resumption of the season, or just the (relatively) small front part that covers the current stand. That would help with timing.

Any occupied seat has to have a roof over it to get a Safety Certificate.

That's it in one lad! I love it.

Mmmm. A dropped bolt (or spanner) can close a site.
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.

Good shots of how to use a podger spanner.



The spiked end goes into the holes on each flange to guide it in place:

I swear you make up some of these terms ;D
https://leachs.com/products/open-ended-podger-spanner-choose-your-size?variant=40105276768455&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=PM+|+Ratchets&utm_agid=&utm_term=&creative=&device=c&placement=&adtype=pla&product_id=40105276768455&gclid=CjwKCAjw7p6aBhBiEiwA83fGuo3JCnc3MOORdKjClt60V3gbTYiaUWfExfH9WN3xJGyTqRI2_prtCxoCzFkQAvD_BwE

If you're flash you might go for a box-type podger ratchet

https://leachs.com/products/box-type-podger-ratchet-choose-your-size?variant=40105191637191
https://leachs.com/products/open-ended-podger-spanner-choose-your-size?variant=40105276768455&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=PM+|+Ratchets&utm_agid=&utm_term=&creative=&device=c&placement=&adtype=pla&product_id=40105276768455&gclid=CjwKCAjw7p6aBhBiEiwA83fGuo3JCnc3MOORdKjClt60V3gbTYiaUWfExfH9WN3xJGyTqRI2_prtCxoCzFkQAvD_BwE

If you're flash you might go for a box-type podger ratchet

https://leachs.com/products/box-type-podger-ratchet-choose-your-size?variant=40105191637191

And if you were safer, you might go for tethered equipment and captured bolts.
Pretty sure I went to school with Podger Spanner. At least, that's what the boys in the dorm called him...
And if you were safer, you might go for tethered equipment and captured bolts.

In an ideal world yes but I can't see how they'd do that when so much is being assembled on site. The risk of damage to threads is a good reason for using loose fixings. They've de-risked by assembling a lot at low level and craining in as large elements as possible. I'm sure the RAMS include clear areas below where they're working.
In an ideal world yes but I can't see how they'd do that when so much is being assembled on site. The risk of damage to threads is a good reason for using loose fixings. They've de-risked by assembling a lot at low level and craining in as large elements as possible. I'm sure the RAMS include clear areas below where they're working.

Unfortunately exclusion zones are not that effective with small bits of metal that bounce and damage to threads is nowhere in the hierarchy of risk.

Safety and Risk management are not reserved for an ideal world. We dont know what the safe working methods on this site are but they wont be about recklessly biffing things with hammers or lobbing nuts and bolts around. Its a highly controlled environment.

I havent seen any drone footage from non-participants for a while thankfully. Thatll be one off the list of dumb things to do over a construction site.

Another one for the choo-choo train thread.
