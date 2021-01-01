« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 415506 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,210
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
Not many talking points at the moment, so I have a random question.
Why was there that big blue wall at Goodison behind the goal for a while?
I presume you're talking about the old Park End?
Massive woodworm caused the terracing to be unsafe, so rather than try and fix it, they took all the rotting wood out and painted the wall that was left blue.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 09:27:17 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
Not many talking points at the moment, so I have a random question.
Why was there that big blue wall at Goodison behind the goal for a while?
At the Park End you mean? I've heard various theories. Mostly likely to close off the decrepit wooden terracing there as a safety feature. Another time I heard that for some reason Everton had to reduce capacity so they bricked off that bit. But I've also read elsewhere that there was a technical set up for television behind the wall and doorway on the side to get into it. So maybe it was to accomodate TV as broadcasting became more important 

tl;dr: woodworm
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:26:09 pm
I presume you're talking about the old Park End?
Massive woodworm caused the terracing to be unsafe, so rather than try and fix it, they took all the rotting wood out and painted the wall that was left blue.

Haha, no way.
Seems with Ghost towns theories theres a bit of an urban legend going on. Just googled it and someone was saying they took it down after the Bradford fire.

Theres loads of bits of old Goodison that fascinate me, the semi circular bit behind the goal. The little wedge cut out of the back of the 60s park end where the houses butted up. Mad old ground really.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,210
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm
Haha, no way.
Seems with Ghost towns theories theres a bit of an urban legend going on. Just googled it and someone was saying they took it down after the Bradford fire.
I prefer my theory.   ;D
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm »
Shame they hide the church away as that bit looked good back in the day. Of course they also hide views of Big Stand...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,210
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 09:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm
Shame they hide the church away as that bit looked good back in the day. Of course they also hide views of Big Stand...
With the World's biggest USB. Sad twats.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,591
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 01:23:45 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
Not many talking points at the moment, so I have a random question.
Why was there that big blue wall at Goodison behind the goal for a while?
The lower part of the Park End underneath the upper was condemned and blocked off. This was because the terrace steps were wooden, thus deemed a fire hazard.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 