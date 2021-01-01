Not many talking points at the moment, so I have a random question.

Why was there that big blue wall at Goodison behind the goal for a while?



At the Park End you mean? I've heard various theories. Mostly likely to close off the decrepit wooden terracing there as a safety feature. Another time I heard that for some reason Everton had to reduce capacity so they bricked off that bit. But I've also read elsewhere that there was a technical set up for television behind the wall and doorway on the side to get into it. So maybe it was to accomodate TV as broadcasting became more importanttl;dr: woodworm