I presume you're talking about the old Park End?
Massive woodworm caused the terracing to be unsafe, so rather than try and fix it, they took all the rotting wood out and painted the wall that was left blue.
Haha, no way.
Seems with Ghost towns theories theres a bit of an urban legend going on. Just googled it and someone was saying they took it down after the Bradford fire.
Theres loads of bits of old Goodison that fascinate me, the semi circular bit behind the goal. The little wedge cut out of the back of the 60s park end where the houses butted up. Mad old ground really.