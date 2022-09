Got a feeling that an awful lot of professional people have worked this out and it will be done and dusted just fine.



There are one or two identical pitches to Anfield (including sub-soil) at Kirkby on which the first team train before playing at home. They've a few other ones with different characteristics — probably of FIFA regulation size! — they use depending on where they're playing the next away game. Can't remember for the life of me where I saw the head of the operations on the Rd End project describing all this. Think probably on the official site towards the beginning of the summer. They'd just finished testing the damage they do removing the roof with some experiments on the 'Anfield' turf.Anyway, result was they know the exact cranes they're planning to use and it won't be a problem. No damage. They can dismantle the roof from the pitch side in short order. A lot of planning has gone into this.