Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

John C

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 18, 2022, 08:24:19 am

On Monday, I loved the way the sun setting illuminated the top seating area.


TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 18, 2022, 01:45:23 pm
Nice shot .

The Annie road end is tiny. Will be such a difference when its a gigantic stand. The concourses are tight, the stairs are tight, it will all feel so much better when its done.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
John C

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 18, 2022, 11:23:37 pm
The pic looks like its from high up but its row 29 of the lower Kenny which is very deceiving.
Redric1970

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 01:46:38 pm
It will be a great stand when its completed, but I do think the kop needs a massive face lift, it should be the centre piece of the stadium, and Im not just talking about sheer size, Ive had a season ticket on the kop for around 32 years including when it was a terrace and it wasnt the biggest stand when it was a terrace in sheer size but I remember first seeing the kop as a terrace and watching the fans and just being mesmerised by it. The new kop I have always thought is underwhelming in design as a stand, and Im not talking about the atmosphere the fans create thats not in question, I remember getting the form when the stand was built asking me where to put my x where I would like to be seated and I still love it, but improving the rest of the stadium has made the kop even more underwhelming as a design and the kop is without doubt the most famous stand in world football, sitting in the main stand looking at a rusty roof just doesnt cut it for me, I know the issues involving Walton breck road but it would be fantastic if we could make the kop the centrepiece of the stadium instead of the little stand with a rusty roof.
mikeb58

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 04:25:18 pm
The seated Kop was about as close as it could be to replicate the old terrace, that was the whole idea.

Size wise it was the max possible due to the WBR restrictions (and of course still is) it was the biggest single tier stand in the Country until Spurs new stadium cams along.

The Kop maybe dwarfed now by the Main and Annie Road stands but that's the price of progress. But it's a small price in my opinion. The Kop is still a throw back to the old days, even though it's seated.

It's darkly intimidating, basic and still a huge single tier structure, a pretty, updated Kop, with all the new regs in place would lose all of that.

It's up to the kopites to create the atmosphere, both in terms of volume and colour.
Redric1970

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 04:49:03 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:25:18 pm
The seated Kop was about as close as it could be to replicate the old terrace, that was the whole idea.

Size wise it was the max possible due to the WBR restrictions (and of course still is) it was the biggest single tier stand in the Country until Spurs new stadium cams along.

The Kop maybe dwarfed now by the Main and Annie Road stands but that's the price of progress. But it's a small price in my opinion. The Kop is still a throw back to the old days, even though it's seated.

It's darkly intimidating, basic and still a huge single tier structure, a pretty, updated Kop, with all the new regs in place would lose all of that.

It's up to the kopites to create the atmosphere, both in terms of volume and colour.

I like to class myself as a kopite (although Im old now) Im the only person whos had my seat since the stand was built, and many years in the terrace before that, so I like to think my opinion is reasonable, that stand has always been average at best in its design it was never groundbreaking even in the way the stand wasnt and still isnt completely squared off at the back. I was absolutely gutted when I stood on the old kop for the last time against Norwich but I can honestly say I wouldnt if this stand was updated, and with regard size it will also soon be smaller than Evertons single tier stand which Ive already been told umpteen times by annoying evertonians.
Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:23:00 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:49:03 pm
I like to class myself as a kopite (although Im old now) Im the only person whos had my seat since the stand was built, and many years in the terrace before that, so I like to think my opinion is reasonable, that stand has always been average at best in its design it was never groundbreaking even in the way the stand wasnt and still isnt completely squared off at the back. I was absolutely gutted when I stood on the old kop for the last time against Norwich but I can honestly say I wouldnt if this stand was updated, and with regard size it will also soon be smaller than Evertons single tier stand which Ive already been told umpteen times by annoying evertonians.
I don't think your opinion is unreasonable at all.

For me, there should be a real desire within the club to extend the Kop. We've committed to Anfield now, and we knew full well expansion was necessary but would be expensive. If the desire is there, it can be done.

The Spion Kop was the most famous terrace in world football. It still is too. Bitter bluenoses can say whatever they like about their new big stand and its capacity, but that's irrelevant. For many decades their ground had a much bigger capacity than ours, but it's never been as famous or as iconic as Anfield and its Kop. Their new stand/ground won't be either.

We have, as we all know, the most famous stand in the world. Even at just 12,000+ capacity it still is the most iconic stand in the game. However, I think it deserves to be expanded regardless. Personally, I'd love to see it done long before there is any desire to extend the Sir Kenny.

The damn thing is as famous as the Beatles. I'd love its size to reflect its reputation once more.
mikeb58

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:29:18 pm
I don't think it's possible to square off the back as the roof would overhang WBR. That last mini extension when the 2 sides were expanded took it as far back as it could possibly go.

Regarding Evertons single tier stand at BMD, if may be bigger but no way as intimidating as our Kop, same went for the new Spurs stand.

Both those stands may be modern and great on the eye, but The Kop has never been about that, and I think that's been to its advantage! Since The Kop was first built its been hampered by WBR, but the club have built the biggest and most imposing stand possible in the footprint available.

I really can't see nothing changing in the near future regarding an expansion, but I could imagine a new build in the future though.
paisley1977

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:46:10 pm
The Kop is famous for the people who are in it and the atmosphere they create. A mound of earth with a roof on it never looked pretty.
Redric1970

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 07:51:19 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:23:00 pm
I don't think your opinion is unreasonable at all.

For me, there should be a real desire within the club to extend the Kop. We've committed to Anfield now, and we knew full well expansion was necessary but would be expensive. If the desire is there, it can be done.

The Spion Kop was the most famous terrace in world football. It still is too. Bitter bluenoses can say whatever they like about their new big stand and its capacity, but that's irrelevant. For many decades their ground had a much bigger capacity than ours, but it's never been as famous or as iconic as Anfield and its Kop. Their new stand/ground won't be either.

We have, as we all know, the most famous stand in the world. Even at just 12,000+ capacity it still is the most iconic stand in the game. However, I think it deserves to be expanded regardless. Personally, I'd love to see it done long before there is any desire to extend the Sir Kenny.

The damn thing is as famous as the Beatles. I'd love its size to reflect its reputation once more.

I agree its the heart of the club, if the club were to announce any future upgrade to the ground I would love it to be a new improved larger kop.
Redric1970

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 08:53:29 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:46:10 pm
The Kop is famous for the people who are in it and the atmosphere they create. A mound of earth with a roof on it never looked pretty.

But lets Be honest the old kop Had character it was an awe inspiring sight, this one really is nothing special in design in anyway, and Im not talking about the people in the stand obviously the fans are the heart and soul, but the most remarkable thing about this stand when it was first built was the fact it was going to have McDonalds in it, architecturally its never been much good its always been average and the other stands have made it look even more ordinary. Its just my opinion but as architectural designs its just bland,and as the most famous stand in world football you want people to see it and think blimey, thats what I thought when I first laid eyes on the old kop, and that wasnt massive but even from outside the old kop had character and was awe inspiring even in pictures where it was empty, this one isnt In the same league as the original kop externally or internally but maybe Im just a biased old fart.
andy07

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 09:58:31 pm
Seperate Kop thread needed?

Whatever the limitations of the current Kop it is far better than the equivalent at any other ground.
