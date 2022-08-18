It will be a great stand when its completed, but I do think the kop needs a massive face lift, it should be the centre piece of the stadium, and Im not just talking about sheer size, Ive had a season ticket on the kop for around 32 years including when it was a terrace and it wasnt the biggest stand when it was a terrace in sheer size but I remember first seeing the kop as a terrace and watching the fans and just being mesmerised by it. The new kop I have always thought is underwhelming in design as a stand, and Im not talking about the atmosphere the fans create thats not in question, I remember getting the form when the stand was built asking me where to put my x where I would like to be seated and I still love it, but improving the rest of the stadium has made the kop even more underwhelming as a design and the kop is without doubt the most famous stand in world football, sitting in the main stand looking at a rusty roof just doesnt cut it for me, I know the issues involving Walton breck road but it would be fantastic if we could make the kop the centrepiece of the stadium instead of the little stand with a rusty roof.