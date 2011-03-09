We are extremely lucky we have got this far in terms of expansion in my opinion. I thought we would be forever stuck on around the 44k mark, so to get Anfield up to a capacity of 61k is is quite an achievement.
We've changed the entire face of Anfield Road and the Main Stand area to get to this point, and pissed off a lot of people along the way. So in that regard, I think we should be grateful and settle for what've got.
If we somehow get permission to extend The Kop, then great (if it only means rerouting WBR) but I think it's an absolutely non starter to even think about extending the SKD stand, if it means buying up houses on Skerries Road.