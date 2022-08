FSG have made a lot of absolute blunders in the past, but Iíd wager they wonít want to get into any territory resembling what happened to the Main stand side of the stadium. Which was pretty shameful from the club and set the community back by decades. Would be an acrimonious PR disaster. And if the planning stages from the Annie Road consultations were anything to go by, there is already an uneasy relationship between club and local residents. Just canít see FSG touching the SKD stand with a barge pole. The best they can do is buy property as and when it comes up for any development waaay down the line when theyíll probably be long gone.



It always makes me uneasy when people are talking about demolishing those houses as if the people living in them are just objects to be shunted around. The line of Ďwell if they donít want to move the club can just CPO themí is fucking vulgar in my eyes. These are families and elderly people that have lived there for generations in their family homes, many of them probably donít have any interest in the club. If it was me Iíd probably tell them to fuck off. Iíd like to see how many people in YouTube comments or skyscraper city would actually just up sticks and leave their beloved house for a few extra grand.