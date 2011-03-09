FSG have made a lot of absolute blunders in the past, but Id wager they wont want to get into any territory resembling what happened to the Main stand side of the stadium. Which was pretty shameful from the club and set the community back by decades. Would be an acrimonious PR disaster. And if the planning stages from the Annie Road consultations were anything to go by, there is already an uneasy relationship between club and local residents. Just cant see FSG touching the SKD stand with a barge pole. The best they can do is buy property as and when it comes up for any development waaay down the line when theyll probably be long gone.



It always makes me uneasy when people are talking about demolishing those houses as if the people living in them are just objects to be shunted around. The line of well if they dont want to move the club can just CPO them is fucking vulgar in my eyes. These are families and elderly people that have lived there for generations in their family homes, many of them probably dont have any interest in the club. If it was me Id probably tell them to fuck off. Id like to see how many people in YouTube comments or skyscraper city would actually just up sticks and leave their beloved house for a few extra grand.