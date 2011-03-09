« previous next »
Reply #2280 on: July 23, 2022, 05:04:35 pm



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/RtToeIg4tQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/RtToeIg4tQA</a>
Reply #2281 on: July 23, 2022, 05:37:35 pm
Theres a good video on the clubs channel. Not sure if its free to view.
Reply #2282 on: July 23, 2022, 05:41:18 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/B68lCKt5ujE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/B68lCKt5ujE</a>
Reply #2283 on: July 23, 2022, 06:00:13 pm
Why does it look like the seats will be higher than the roof at the very back?
Reply #2284 on: July 23, 2022, 06:23:15 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 23, 2022, 06:00:13 pm
Why does it look like the seats will be higher than the roof at the very back?
It's because they will be. But looking down from them you'll see all of the pitch, but not all of the Kop.

Well, higher than the roof truss anyway.
Reply #2285 on: July 23, 2022, 06:24:58 pm
Oh wow thats a good idea filming it with a drone.
Reply #2286 on: July 23, 2022, 07:59:38 pm
From today.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fJvOKWqGE9Q&amp;t=366s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fJvOKWqGE9Q&amp;t=366s</a>
Reply #2287 on: July 23, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 23, 2022, 06:23:15 pm
It's because they will be. But looking down from them you'll see all of the pitch, but not all of the Kop.

Well, higher than the roof truss anyway.

Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.
Reply #2288 on: July 23, 2022, 11:48:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 23, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling.
No different to the Main in that respect.
Reply #2289 on: July 23, 2022, 11:52:57 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 23, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.
It's pretty horrible. I've only ever once sat on the very highest row (of the Kenny) and I swore I'd never do it again. You can see the whole pitch, sure, but there's an alienating closed-in feeling which ruins the game experience. And if you happen to be claustrophobic (which I'm not, thankfully) I imagine it'd be even worse.
Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 06:38:04 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 23, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.

Its only the back few rows where you wont be able to see straight ahead. The main stand is like that - Ive sat right at the back once and its just the way it is.
Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 09:59:14 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 23, 2022, 11:52:57 pm
It's pretty horrible. I've only ever once sat on the very highest row (of the Kenny) and I swore I'd never do it again. You can see the whole pitch, sure, but there's an alienating closed-in feeling which ruins the game experience. And if you happen to be claustrophobic (which I'm not, thankfully) I imagine it'd be even worse.

I sat there once. Might as well have watched it at home.
Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 23, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.
There's a side-on photo on this Skyscrapercity page that shows the respective heights of the truss and the back rows of seating. In Maccacan's post.

https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-anfield-stadium-54-074-61-000.210414/page-829

I do wonder why we've gone for this with the ARE and Main Stand. Was it to keep the sound in and funnel it down towards the pitch. Also giving that brooding, darker look? Or was it more about not having it all too tall and dominating of the surrounding area? Maybe a bit of both?

Personally, I've always been a Kop person by preference, but I have sat up in the Upper Sir Kenny near the Kop end. I found it a bit disconnected.
Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 11:17:24 am
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 09:59:14 am
I sat there once. Might as well have watched it at home.
Yeah agree. You don't feel part of the crowd experience in the way you do when seated lower down. I guess someone has to sit there if the place is sold out but it won't be me again.
Reply #2294 on: Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
Ive stood in the last row of the Kop, at the seat closest to the side a few times. You can touch the back, side and roof of the stand all at the same time and just about make out the first row on the Annie Road and none of the main stand. Its dark and clammy with sweat on the rafters. I Just felt privileged to be there at all.
Mind you Ive stood at the back of the Anfield road lower tier against Barnsley and I wanted to leave on 20.
Reply #2295 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 am
Actually that's another point. Back of the Kenny was quiet as a grave. I and a bloke a few rows ahead were the only ones singing (every song). The rest sat on their hands, mouths zipped. Even the folks I went with were mostly silent (as if they were trying to fit in with the zombies around them). Could have been at home on their sofas. The drinks would have been cheaper.

But I guess that's a different subject altogether
Reply #2296 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
Ive stood in the last row of the Kop, at the seat closest to the side a few times. You can touch the back, side and roof of the stand all at the same time and just about make out the first row on the Annie Road and none of the main stand. Its dark and clammy with sweat on the rafters. I Just felt privileged to be there at all.
Mind you Ive stood at the back of the Anfield road lower tier against Barnsley and I wanted to leave on 20.

I no longer go, but I loved the back of the kop - especially banging on the metal!
I did not however love it in the summer heat. The hot air just seems to rise to the back and stay there.
Reply #2297 on: Yesterday at 12:06:47 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 23, 2022, 11:52:57 pm
It's pretty horrible. I've only ever once sat on the very highest row (of the Kenny) and I swore I'd never do it again. You can see the whole pitch, sure, but there's an alienating closed-in feeling which ruins the game experience. And if you happen to be claustrophobic (which I'm not, thankfully) I imagine it'd be even worse.

Went in there v Blackburn, 1992 ish. Fucking hell, every time the ball went in the air it was like "guess where this is going to land"

Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
Ive stood in the last row of the Kop, at the seat closest to the side a few times. You can touch the back, side and roof of the stand all at the same time and just about make out the first row on the Annie Road and none of the main stand. Its dark and clammy with sweat on the rafters. I Just felt privileged to be there at all.
Mind you Ive stood at the back of the Anfield road lower tier against Barnsley and I wanted to leave on 20.

We moved to row 65 in 306 in about 2007, its bad enough there, would not fancy being at the back.

Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
I no longer go, but I loved the back of the kop - especially banging on the metal!
I did not however love it in the summer heat. The hot air just seems to rise to the back and stay there.

It never happened to me, but I believe it used to rain in the old Kop from all the sweat. We used to got roughly between the two stancions behind the goal, wasn't too bad in there.
Reply #2298 on: Yesterday at 12:32:28 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
I no longer go, but I loved the back of the kop - especially banging on the metal!
I did not however love it in the summer heat. The hot air just seems to rise to the back and stay there.

I was in the seat I mentioned for the city 2014 game. It was such an intense game that I spent most of it hanging on to the rafter above me like I was going down on the Titanic. When coutinho scored the winner I almost broke my fist banging on the corrugated side bit. Good times.
Reply #2299 on: Yesterday at 07:37:37 pm
Once the first central truss is fixed it should really fly up and we won't need the large cranes.
Reply #2300 on: Today at 05:53:10 am
The £80million Anfield Road redevelopment is on budget and on track for completion in time for the start of the 2023-24 season. An extra 7,000 seats will boost capacity of Liverpools stadium to around 61,000. The club are open to the idea of selling naming rights to the stand (not the stadium itself) if the right offer is forthcoming.

Its certainly something that we will consider, says Hogan. We didnt for the Main Stand; we may for Anfield Road. We wouldnt say no to it but its not something were actively pursuing currently.

https://theathletic.com/3444892/2022/07/25/liverpool-billy-hogan-interview/
