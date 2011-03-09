It's pretty horrible. I've only ever once sat on the very highest row (of the Kenny) and I swore I'd never do it again. You can see the whole pitch, sure, but there's an alienating closed-in feeling which ruins the game experience. And if you happen to be claustrophobic (which I'm not, thankfully) I imagine it'd be even worse.
Went in there v Blackburn, 1992 ish. Fucking hell, every time the ball went in the air it was like "guess where this is going to land"
Ive stood in the last row of the Kop, at the seat closest to the side a few times. You can touch the back, side and roof of the stand all at the same time and just about make out the first row on the Annie Road and none of the main stand. Its dark and clammy with sweat on the rafters. I Just felt privileged to be there at all.
Mind you Ive stood at the back of the Anfield road lower tier against Barnsley and I wanted to leave on 20.
We moved to row 65 in 306 in about 2007, its bad enough there, would not fancy being at the back.
I no longer go, but I loved the back of the kop - especially banging on the metal!
I did not however love it in the summer heat. The hot air just seems to rise to the back and stay there.
It never happened to me, but I believe it used to rain in the old Kop from all the sweat. We used to got roughly between the two stancions behind the goal, wasn't too bad in there.