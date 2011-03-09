Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.



There's a side-on photo on this Skyscrapercity page that shows the respective heights of the truss and the back rows of seating. In Maccacan's post.I do wonder why we've gone for this with the ARE and Main Stand. Was it to keep the sound in and funnel it down towards the pitch. Also giving that brooding, darker look? Or was it more about not having it all too tall and dominating of the surrounding area? Maybe a bit of both?Personally, I've always been a Kop person by preference, but I have sat up in the Upper Sir Kenny near the Kop end. I found it a bit disconnected.