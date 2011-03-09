It's because they will be. But looking down from them you'll see all of the pitch, but not all of the Kop.



Well, higher than the roof truss anyway.



Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.