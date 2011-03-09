« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 375962 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 05:04:35 pm »



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/RtToeIg4tQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/RtToeIg4tQA</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 05:37:35 pm »
Theres a good video on the clubs channel. Not sure if its free to view.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 05:41:18 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/B68lCKt5ujE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/B68lCKt5ujE</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 06:00:13 pm »
Why does it look like the seats will be higher than the roof at the very back?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 06:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:00:13 pm
Why does it look like the seats will be higher than the roof at the very back?
It's because they will be. But looking down from them you'll see all of the pitch, but not all of the Kop.

Well, higher than the roof truss anyway.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm »
Oh wow thats a good idea filming it with a drone.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 07:59:38 pm »
From today.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fJvOKWqGE9Q&amp;t=366s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fJvOKWqGE9Q&amp;t=366s</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:23:15 pm
It's because they will be. But looking down from them you'll see all of the pitch, but not all of the Kop.

Well, higher than the roof truss anyway.

Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm
it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling.
No different to the Main in that respect.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm
Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.
It's pretty horrible. I've only ever once sat on the very highest row (of the Kenny) and I swore I'd never do it again. You can see the whole pitch, sure, but there's an alienating closed-in feeling which ruins the game experience. And if you happen to be claustrophobic (which I'm not, thankfully) I imagine it'd be even worse.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 06:38:04 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm
Yeah, obviously that was worded poorly but it does seem odd to think of a person sitting in a seat and if they were to look straight ahead they'd see a ceiling. I get that with the rake of the stand and the fact that the pitch is way below they'll be looking down regardless but it's still a bit jarring to think about it.

Its only the back few rows where you wont be able to see straight ahead. The main stand is like that - Ive sat right at the back once and its just the way it is.
