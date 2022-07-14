You'd expect BMD to take most if not all of Anfield's concerts when (or even if) it opens due to it's better location / facilities.



I don't really see it like that. BMD can never hope in a million years to have the prestige of Anfield as a venue. We have a handful of concerts at the stadium each summer, and I can't see us struggling for big names who want to play Anfield simply because it's Anfield.As far as locations are concerned, I'm not sure BMD is better in any meaningful way. It's an industrial, smelly area and if their stadium is ever completed it will be shoulder to shoulder with a massive sewage farm. Granted, it could be a nice place to look across to the Wirral on a calm, warm day/evening, but pretty dire if the weather is not good.Facilities? Anfield seems to cater just fine on that score.I must add, I don't really have any interest in concerts at Anfield or any other stadium, so it's not bias talking here. Also, the Dock Road is my favourite road in the City, but for its docks, its history and heritage, certainly not for leisure facilities and suchlike. Personally, I hate seeing our docks being filled in.