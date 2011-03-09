« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2080 on: July 8, 2022, 02:22:17 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on July  8, 2022, 12:15:19 pm
If it's Sat, I live close to the ground so I'll go watch some of that!

Get some footage for us all 😊
"We don't have any splits here. The players country is Liverpool Football Club and their language is football."

(Follow me on twitter @1club1loveLFC)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2081 on: July 8, 2022, 04:04:41 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2082 on: July 8, 2022, 04:46:44 pm »
I really dont know what to think about that roof truss to be honest. Its messing with my head as I quite liked the original render without it.
"We don't have any splits here. The players country is Liverpool Football Club and their language is football."

(Follow me on twitter @1club1loveLFC)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2083 on: July 8, 2022, 05:08:28 pm »
Not sure if all the drone footage has been deceiving, but that truss on the render looks a lot bigger than what they have built on that platform to me?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2084 on: July 8, 2022, 05:11:26 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on July  8, 2022, 05:08:28 pm
Not sure if all the drone footage has been deceiving, but that truss on the render looks a lot bigger than what they have built on that platform to me?
Agreed

I have no problem with it being exposed.  I like the brutalist nature if the ground. Its not some cosy bowl with a cheese room.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2085 on: July 8, 2022, 05:35:23 pm »
So the truss is now going to be external to the roof structure?

Mind you, I love the one on the MS, and the fact you can see it from space.  ;D

I don't want pretty and cozy. I like imposing.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2086 on: July 8, 2022, 06:19:11 pm »
Help!....I'm only getting a blank space with a small blue question mark on the latest picture.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2087 on: July 8, 2022, 06:21:24 pm »
Got no problem with the truss being exposed.

Pity the poor sod(s) who have been tasked with putting the 25 THOUSAND bolts in though  ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2088 on: July 8, 2022, 10:27:46 pm »
This is interesting. The drawings and elevations submitted with the planning application show the truss and supporting structure forming part of the internal roof structure and side structure. That artist impression shows it as being an external structure like the MS.

Interested to hear Alan_Xs take on this. I know the original outline PP for the ARE had a large external roof structure proposed but that was overridden by the most recent permission. Unless there were revisions made to the final plans in the meantime??
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2089 on: July 8, 2022, 10:37:54 pm »
 Im 99% sure thats not right that picture.
The truss built already looks NOTHING like that.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2090 on: July 8, 2022, 10:52:52 pm »
Because Im such a sad bastard Ive just gone back through videos and plans, the truss will be internal. Im sure as eggs is eggs.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 12:19:54 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on July  8, 2022, 10:37:54 pm
Im 99% sure thats not right that picture.
The truss built already looks NOTHING like that.

Yeah I agree with that. Think someone has simply photoshopped the MS truss and just plonked it on top of the new ARE roof in that image. No idea why they've done that really. The 2 side truss structures that link the central main roof truss with the two structural supports in place at either side look nothing like the truss shown in that most recent image. I know images can be deceiving and not very accurate as well. I guess we'll find out for sure come Sunday evening!

"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 12:26:09 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on July  8, 2022, 10:52:52 pm
Because Im such a sad bastard Ive just gone back through videos and plans, the truss will be internal. Im sure as eggs is eggs.

Yep I think you're right. That truss in that image looks exactly like the MS truss. The truss being constructed for the ARE looks totally different in terms of materials and finish. 
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 04:04:52 am »
Mr Drone was on site yesterday to catch the shoulder sections being made ready for todays liftsmain truss lift starts Sunday 8am. Great lad Mr Drone.

https://youtu.be/jEfAHEaQAVU

During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 08:03:05 am »
Mr Drone is an absolutely sound guy.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 am »
I got to point in the season when I was a tiny tiny tiny tiny tiny tiny bit sad when Everton lost because I didn't want Mr Drone to feel bad.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 am »
That cant be right. The two shoulder sections have purlins on them to take roof cladding on top. That looks like someones done an artists impression without understand whats actually being built.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 10:26:03 am »
That render is bollocks. Good video from Mr Drone. Confirms what I sketched. The two shoulder sections go up first - presumably they can cantilever - then central section is lifted. Rafter assembly at the Main Stand end of the site will then go in to stabilise everything. Once thats in theyll work out filling in the rest of the floor plates for hospitality and GA concourses. Then finish of upper seating tiers and build out the roof.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2098 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:26:03 am
That render is bollocks. Good video from Mr Drone. Confirms what I sketched. The two shoulder sections go up first - presumably they can cantilever - then central section is lifted. Rafter assembly at the Main Stand end of the site will then go in to stabilise everything. Once thats in theyll work out filling in the rest of the floor plates for hospitality and GA concourses. Then finish of upper seating tiers and build out the roof.
 
Your spot on even the crawlers have moved into the position as per your sketch   
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2099 on: Yesterday at 01:24:01 pm »
So if am understanding what Alan_X is saying the render should have looked like correctly ....

The main roof truss is already sitting on the current roof ( top floor ) of the ARE waiting to be lifted up on Sunday. What looks like a single flight of concrete steps, in the middle at the back of the extension, shows how high and far back the final row of new seats will be and the bottom of the truss will eventually be at the same height-ish as the top of the metalwork around that flight of steps ?

Does that sound right ?

EDIT: Actually, just see his latest video and the main roof truss is actually on the ground hidden from view between the old stand and the new bit.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2100 on: Yesterday at 05:58:45 pm »
Mr Drone has been down to the ground this morning. Been too windy this morning to move anything into place. He's got a really good relationship with the guys on site by the sounds of it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e2-4NbN5Ikk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e2-4NbN5Ikk</a>
Scouse not English

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2101 on: Yesterday at 09:08:05 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 01:24:01 pm
So if am understanding what Alan_X is saying the render should have looked like correctly ....

The main roof truss is already sitting on the current roof ( top floor ) of the ARE waiting to be lifted up on Sunday. What looks like a single flight of concrete steps, in the middle at the back of the extension, shows how high and far back the final row of new seats will be and the bottom of the truss will eventually be at the same height-ish as the top of the metalwork around that flight of steps ?

Does that sound right ?

EDIT: Actually, just see his latest video and the main roof truss is actually on the ground hidden from view between the old stand and the new bit.

Not quite. The centre section of the main roof truss is sitting on the first floor slab (hospitality concourse) behind the existing stand. The two shoulders are being moved into place ready for the lift. The element by the Main Stand is a section of the roof rafters and purlins between the back of the stand and the roof truss.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 04:51:03 pm »
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 05:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:08:05 pm
Not quite. The centre section of the main roof truss is sitting on the first floor slab (hospitality concourse) behind the existing stand. The two shoulders are being moved into place ready for the lift. The element by the Main Stand is a section of the roof rafters and purlins between the back of the stand and the roof truss.

Thanks
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 10:15:57 pm »
Mr Drone has pretty much done a netflix series in the last 3 days
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 10:24:46 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:15:57 pm
Mr Drone has pretty much done a netflix series in the last 3 days
I look forward to his next episode.

I have to say, he comes across as a genuinely lovely fella. His work is great too.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 10:42:07 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 11:37:24 pm »
Paul Frost has put up part 1 of the shoulder truss lift from the stanley park compound:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aa_em1-iGeA&t=426s
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."
