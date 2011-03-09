So if am understanding what Alan_X is saying the render should have looked like correctly ....



The main roof truss is already sitting on the current roof ( top floor ) of the ARE waiting to be lifted up on Sunday. What looks like a single flight of concrete steps, in the middle at the back of the extension, shows how high and far back the final row of new seats will be and the bottom of the truss will eventually be at the same height-ish as the top of the metalwork around that flight of steps ?



Does that sound right ?



EDIT: Actually, just see his latest video and the main roof truss is actually on the ground hidden from view between the old stand and the new bit.